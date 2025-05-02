Παρασκευή 02 Μαϊου 2025
Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis Lists Gov. Policies in Labor Day Post
Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis Lists Gov. Policies in Labor Day Post

Mitsotakis also mentioned a 10.8% decrease in unemployment among women and a nearly 20% decrease among young people, as well as the implementation of the digital work card for 1.5 million employees.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis highlighted 15 government policies “for labor” in a TikTok post on the occasion of Labor Day. Among other things, the Greek PM referred to a 35% increase in the minimum wage, a drop in unemployment to its lowest point in the past 17 years, and the creation of 500,000 new jobs.

Mitsotakis also mentioned a 10.8% decrease in unemployment among women and a nearly 20% decrease among young people, as well as the implementation of the digital work card for 1.5 million employees.

He underlined an increase of up to 60% in declared overtime in certain sectors, the extension of maternity leave from 6 to 9 months, the introduction of paternity leave for the first time, caregiving leave, and leave for medical examinations related to reproduction.

The Greek Prime Minister added that the government has established a framework to protect workers from violence and harassment in the workplace, introduced regulations on remote work and the right to disconnect, and reduced social security contributions by 5.4%. He also noted a 50% tax reduction for those returning to or relocating to Greece for a period of seven years.

He concluded by stating that the government continues to aim for a minimum wage of €950 and an average salary of €1,500 by 2027, along with further reductions in social security contributions.

Source: tovima.com

Soft life: Η φιλοσοφία της χαλαρής ζωής
Soft life: Η φιλοσοφία της χαλαρής ζωής

Σε μια περίοδο που το άγχος είναι κομμάτι της καθημερινότητας και η επιτυχία αδιαπραγμάτευτος στόχος, το «soft life» μας λέει να δούμε τη ζωή αλλιώς.

Έξι σνακ για να μείνεις fit
Έξι σνακ για να μείνεις fit

Δεν είναι μόνο η άσκηση που μπορεί να σε βοηθήσει να χάσεις τα περιττά κιλά - αυτά τα σνακ σε βοηθούν να μείνεις και fit και χορτάτος.

Tasos Koumplis – A Player Symbol
Tasos Koumplis – A Player Symbol

The Olympiacos’ star never wore another club's jersey, while transforming volleyball in Greece in the process

The Red Gloves
The Red Gloves

From Kleidouchakis and Grammatikopoulos to our own era and Tzolakis, the No. 1 jersey has been worn by many. And many a fine goalkeeper has left a legacy for his successors to follow

The Cup Final of the Century 
The Cup Final of the Century 

 It wasn't just a football match, it was a historic event, an almost absurd experience, where the result took a back seat to the tension, the drama and an existential rush

Stavros Daifas – A Foot Soldier and a General
Stavros Daifas – A Foot Soldier and a General

An executive whose dedication to the Club and winning spirit were unparalleled - he was at the helm at crucial moments in Olympiacos’ history, when his presence guaranteed that the team performed at its very best

We rule this land
We rule this land

The Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, Olympiacos’ home and other historic venues

Tango in the Port
Tango in the Port

 Argentine passion, unique inspirations and football as an... art form – components that bestowed unforgettable memories to Olympiacos fans and aficionados of the game everywhere

Κερατσίνι: Αναπάντητα ερωτήματα για τον θάνατο του 43χρονου που βρέθηκε απαγχονισμένος
Κερατσίνι: Αναπάντητα ερωτήματα για τον θάνατο του 43χρονου που βρέθηκε απαγχονισμένος

Ο 43χρονος εξαφανίστηκε την περασμένη Δευτέρα και εντοπίστηκε απαγχονισμένος την Πέμπτη (1/5) αφήνοντας ένα σημείωμα στην υπόγεια αποθήκη της πολυκατοικίες όπου έμενε στο Κερατσίνι

Πώς έπεσε ο Οβελίξ στη χύτρα με το μαγικό φίλτρο όταν ήταν παιδί;
Πώς έπεσε ο Οβελίξ στη χύτρα με το μαγικό φίλτρο όταν ήταν παιδί;

Tην παραμονή της Πρωτομαγιάς to Netflix σύστησε τη σειρά κινουμένων σχεδίων Asterix: The Battle of the Chiefs. Μια σειρά που λύνει το μυστήριο του πώς κατέληξε ο Οβελίξ στη χύτρα του Πανοραμίξ.

Ανδρουλάκης: Ο ΟΟΣΑ αποδομεί το κυβερνητικό αφήγημα περί μείωσης των φορολογικών βαρών στις οικογένειες με παιδιά
Ανδρουλάκης: Ο ΟΟΣΑ αποδομεί το κυβερνητικό αφήγημα περί μείωσης των φορολογικών βαρών στις οικογένειες με παιδιά

«Οι πλούσιοι επί διακυβέρνησης Μητσοτάκη έγιναν ζάμπλουτοι, η μεσαία τάξη φθίνει λόγω της ακρίβειας και οι φτωχοί είναι σε απόλυτη απελπισία», τόνισε χαρακτηριστικά ο Νίκος Ανδρουλάκης

Πίτερς: «Όλα μπορούν να συμβούν στο Final 4»
Πίτερς: «Όλα μπορούν να συμβούν στο Final 4»

Ο Ολυμπιακός πήρε την πρόκριση για το Final 4 του Άμπου Ντάμπι και οι Άλεκ Πίτερς, Σέιμπεν Λι, Γιαννούλης Λαρεντζάκης μίλησαν για τη μεγάλη αυτή επιτυχία.

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Στίγμα για την ελευθεροτυπία στη χώρα μας η 89η θέση – Κατρακύλα με υπογραφή ΝΔ
ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Στίγμα για την ελευθεροτυπία στη χώρα μας η 89η θέση – Κατρακύλα με υπογραφή ΝΔ

«Η συγκεκριμένη έκθεση αναδεικνύει πως η ενίσχυση των καθεστωτικών χαρακτηριστικών συνιστά στρατηγική επιλογή για την κυβέρνηση της ΝΔ», υποστηρίζει ο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ

Κατερίνη: Σοκάρουν οι αποκαλύψεις της άγριας δολοφονίας της 16χρονης στην Πολωνία – Τα τελευταία της λόγια
Αυτή είναι η 16χρονη που δολοφονήθηκε από τον 17χρονο Πολωνό - Τα τελευταία της λόγια

Ο ανήλικος αναμένεται να οδηγηθεί τη Δευτέρα στην Εισαγγελία Εφετών Θεσσαλονίκης, προκειμένου να κινηθούν οι διαδικασίες για την εκτέλεση του ευρωπαϊκού εντάλματος σύλληψης και την έκδοσή του στην Πολωνία

Ολυμπιακός: Στη διάθεση όλων των φιλάθλων τα εισιτήρια διαρκείας για τη νέα σεζόν (pic)
Ολυμπιακός: Στη διάθεση όλων των φιλάθλων τα εισιτήρια διαρκείας για τη νέα σεζόν (pic)

Η ΠΑΕ Ολυμπιακός ανακοίνωσε πως από σήμερα Παρασκευή (2/5) και για μία εβδομάδα, όλοι οι φίλαθλοι της ομάδας θα μπορούν να αγοράσουν εισιτήρια διαρκείας για τη σεζόν 2025-26.

