Greek Airports Post 4.8% Rise in Int’l Arrivals: INSETE
English edition 30 Απριλίου 2025 | 08:02

Greek Airports Post 4.8% Rise in Int’l Arrivals: INSETE

Athens International Airport handled 1.2 million international arrivals during the first quarter, an increase of 68,000 or 5.9%

Greek airports posted a 4.8% rise in international air arrivals during the January–March 2025 period, with a total of 1.6 million visitors landing in the country, according to a report by the Greek Tourism Confederation Institute (INSETE).

This marks an increase of 77,000 travelers compared to the same quarter in 2024. The Greek capital saw the largest increase, as the Athens International Airport (AIA) received 73% of these visitors, followed by 24% at Thessaloniki Airport, and just 3% across all other regional airports.

In January, arrivals at Greek Airports reached 529,000, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 44,000, or 9.1%. February followed with 487,000 arrivals, up by 25,000 or 5.5%. March saw a more modest rise, with 663,000 arrivals — an increase of 7,000 or 1.0%.

Athens International Airport handled 1.2 million international arrivals during the first quarter, an increase of 68,000 or 5.9%. Thessaloniki Airport recorded 404,000 arrivals, rising by 33,000 or 8.9%.

In contrast, many regional airports saw notable declines. Heraklion reported 17,000 international arrivals, down 8,000 or 33.2%, while Chania recorded 6,000, a drop of 3,000 or 32.0%. Rhodes had 13,000 arrivals, down by 6,000 or 32.9%, and Kos registered just 146 arrivals — a sharp decline of 837 or 85.1%.

Other regional destinations also faced decreases. Corfu welcomed 3,000 international visitors, a drop of 5,000 or 61.7%. Santorini recorded 785 arrivals, down by 983 or 55.6%. Kalamata Airport reported 2,000 arrivals, a decline of 557 or 22.7%.

The data highlights a growing concentration of international air traffic in Athens and Thessaloniki, while regional airports continue to struggle with significant off-season drops in visitor numbers.

Source: tovima.com

English edition
Stavros Daifas – A Foot Soldier and a General
English edition 29.04.25

Stavros Daifas – A Foot Soldier and a General

An executive whose dedication to the Club and winning spirit were unparalleled - he was at the helm at crucial moments in Olympiacos' history, when his presence guaranteed that the team performed at its very best

Σύνταξη
We rule this land
English edition 29.04.25

We rule this land

The Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, Olympiacos' home and other historic venues

Σύνταξη
Tango in the Port
English edition 28.04.25

Tango in the Port

 Argentine passion, unique inspirations and football as an... art form – components that bestowed unforgettable memories to Olympiacos fans and aficionados of the game everywhere

Σύνταξη
JP Morgan 'Bullish' on Greek Banks
English edition 26.04.25

JP Morgan 'Bullish' on Greek Banks

JP Morgan also made a slight upward revision to its profitability estimates for the Greek banks, taking into account the most recent industry data as well as valuation adjustments following the announcement of full-year 2024 results

Σύνταξη
Dynasty
English edition 25.04.25

Dynasty

The team that Evangelos Marinakis created …with one stroke won seven championships in a row (2011-2017). The role of Ernesto Valverde, the Iberian "school" and the pattern that still holds today

Σύνταξη
Istanbul Earthquake – Greek Prof. Concerned Major Quake Yet to Strike
English edition 24.04.25

Istanbul Earthquake – Greek Prof. Concerned Major Quake Yet to Strike

Responding to concerns over whether a potential major quake in Istanbul could affect Greece, Papazachos was reassuring: "The fault extends as far as Lemnos and the Northern Sporades, but it doesn't rupture all at once. An earthquake in Istanbul doesn't have the capacity to directly affect Greek territory."

Σύνταξη
