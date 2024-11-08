Grammy 2025: Ανακοινώθηκαν οι φετινές υποψηφιότητες – Έσπασε κάθε ρεκόρ η Μπιγιονσέ

Η Μπιγιονσέ φαίνεται να είναι η βασίλισσα των Grammy 2025, συγκεντρώνοντας έντεκα υποψηφιότητες για το άλμπουμ της «Cowboy Carter» και τα συναφή singles.

Πρόκειται για προσωπικό ρεκόρ, αν αναλογιστούμε ότι φέτος ξεπέρασε τις δέκα υποψηφιότητες που είχε πάρει το 2009.

Αλλά η Μπιγιονσέ είναι μόνο μία από τις πέντε γυναίκες που είναι υποψήφιες και στις τρεις κορυφαίες γενικές κατηγορίες των Grammy φέτος – δίσκος, τραγούδι και άλμπουμ της χρονιάς.

Μαζί της, υποψήφιες και για τα τρία αυτά μεγάλα βραβεία, είναι η Τέιλορ Σουίφτ, η Μπίλι Έλις, η Chappell Roan και η Σαμπρίνα Κάρπεντερ.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl)

Η φλογερή Roan και η Κάρπεντερ είναι υποψήφιες για την κατηγορία του καλύτερου νέου καλλιτέχνη. Αυτό σημαίνει ότι είναι υποψήφιες και στις τέσσερις γενικές κατηγορίες που είναι ανοιχτές σε καλλιτέχνες όλων των ειδών.

Αν είτε η Καρπέντερ είτε η Roan αποδειχθούν αρκετά «δυνατές» για να κερδίσουν τον βραβείο του καλύτερου νέου καλλιτέχνη καθώς και τα τρία βραβεία για τον δίσκο, το τραγούδι και το άλμπουμ της χρονιάς, θα είναι οι πρώτες που θα το πετύχουν αυτό από το 2020, που το κατάφερε η Μπίλι Έλις.

Τρεις άλλοι καλλιτέχνες έλαβαν υποψηφιότητα σε δύο από τις τρεις κορυφαίες κατηγορίες και συγκέντρωσαν σημαντικές υποψηφιότητες: Charli XCX, Post Malone και Kendrick Lamar.

Μετά τις έντεκα υποψηφιότητες της Μπιγιονσέ που προηγείται, ακολουθούν οι Έλις, Lamar, Malone και Charli XCX που έχουν μια τετραπλή ισοπαλία για τον δεύτερο μεγαλύτερο αριθμό υποψηφιοτήτων φέτος, με επτά υποψηφιότητες ο καθένας. Σε απόσταση αναπνοής με έξι υποψηφιότητες η καθεμία βρίσκονται οι Σουίφτ, Ρόαν και Κάρπεντερ.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabrina Carpenter (@sabrinacarpenter)

Ακολουθούν αναλυτικά οι υποψηφιότητες.

Κυκλοφορία της χρονιάς

«Now and Then,” The Beatles

«Texas Hold ’Em,” Beyoncé

«Espresso,” Sabrina Carpenter

«360,” Charli XCX

«Birds of a Feather,” Billie Eilish

«Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar

«Good Luck, Babe!,” Chappell Roan

«Fortnight,” Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone

Άλμπουμ της χρονιάς

«New Blue Sun,” André 3000

«Cowboy Carter,” Beyoncé

«Short n’ Sweet,” Sabrina Carpenter

«Brat,” Charli XCX

«Djesse Vol. 4,” Jacob Collier

«Hit Me Hard and Soft,” Billie Eilish

«The Rise And Fall of a Midwest Princess,” Chappell Roan

«The Tortured Poets Department,” Taylor Swift

Τραγούδι της χρονιάς

«A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams, Shaboozey

«Birds of a Feather,” Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas

«Die With a Smile,” Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt

«Fortnight,” Jack Antonoff, Austin Post & Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone

«Good Luck, Babe!,” Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro and Justin Tranter, Chappell Roan

«Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar

«Please Please Please,” Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter

«Texas Hold ’Em,” Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro and Raphael Saadiq

Καλύτερος/η πρωτοεμφανιζόμενος/η καλλιτέχνις

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

Raye

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Παραγωγός της χρονιάς

Alissia

Dernst «D’Mile” Emile II

Ian Fitchuk

Mustard

Daniel Nigro

Τραγουδοποιός της χρονιάς

Jessi Alexander

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Raye

Καλύτερη Pop Solo Performance

«Bodyguard,” Beyoncé

«Espresso,” Sabrina Carpenter

«Apple,” Charli XCX

«Birds of a Feather,” Billie Eilish

«Good Luck, Babe!,” Chappell Roan

Καλύτερη Pop Duo/Group Performance

«Us.,” Gracie Abrams feat. Taylor Swift

«Levii’s Jeans,” Beyoncé feat.Post Malone

«Guess,” Charli XCX & Billie Eilish

«The Boy Is Mine,” Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica

«Die With a Smile,” Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

Καλύτερο Pop Vocal Άλμπουμ

«Short n’ Sweet,” Sabrina Carpenter

«Hit Me Hard and Soft,” Billie Eilish

«Eternal Sunshine,” Ariana Grande

«The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess,” Chappell Roan

«The Tortured Poets Department,” Taylor Swift

Καλύτερη Dance/Electronic Κυκλοφορία

«She’s Gone, Dance On,” Disclosure

«Loved,” Four Tet

«Leavemealone,” Fred Again.. & Baby Keem

«Neverender,” Justice & Tame Impala

«Witchy,” Kaytranada

Καλύτερη Dance Pop Κυκλοφορία

«Make You Mine,” Madison Beer

«Von Dutch,” Charli XCX

«L’Amour de Ma Vie (Over Now Extended Edit),” Billie Eilish

«Yes, And?,” Ariana Grande

«Got Me Started,” Troye Sivan

Καλύτερο Dance/Electronic Άλμπουμ

«Brat,” Charli XCX

«Three,” Four Tet

«Hyperdrama,” Justice

«Timeless,” Kaytranada

«Telos,” Zedd

Καλύτερη Remixed Κυκλοφορία

«Alter Ego — Kaytranada Remix,” Kaytranada, remixer: Doechii feat. JT

«A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Remix],” David Guetta, remixer: Shaboozey & David Guetta

SKIP ADVERTISEMENT

«Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix),” FNZ & Mark Ronson, remixers: Sabrina Carpenter

«Jah Sees Them — Amapiano Remix,” Alexx Antaeus, Footsteps & MrMyish, remixers: Julian Marley & Antaeus

«Von Dutch,” A.G. Cook, remixer: Charli XCX & A.G. Cook featuring Addison Rae

Καλύτερη Rock Performance

«Now and Then,” The Beatles

«Beautiful People (Stay High),” The Black Keys

«The American Dream Is Killing Me,” Green Day

«Gift Horse,” Idles

«Dark Matter,” Pearl Jam

«Broken Man,” St. Vincent

Καλύτερη Metal Performance

«Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!),” Gojira, Marina Viotti and Victor Le Masne

«Crown of Horns,” Judas Priest

«Suffocate,” Knocked Loose featuring Poppy

«Screaming Suicide,” Metallica

«Cellar Door,” Spiritbox

Καλύτερο Rock Τραγούδι

«Beautiful People (Stay High),” Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Beck Hansen & Daniel Nakamura

«Broken Man,” Annie Clark, St. Vincent

«Dark Matter,” Jeff Ament, Matt Cameron, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, Eddie Vedder & Andrew Watt, Pearl Jam

«Dilemma,” Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt & Tré Cool, Green Day

«Gift Horse,” Jon Beavis, Mark Bowen, Adam Devonshire, Lee Kiernan & Joe Talbot, Idles)

Καλύτερο Rock Άλμπουμ

«Happiness Bastards,” The Black Crowes

«Romance,” Fontaines D.C.

«Saviors,” Green Day

«Tangk,” Idles

«Dark Matter,” Pearl Jam

«Hackney Diamonds,” The Rolling Stones

«No Name,” Jack White

Καλύτερη Alternative Performance

«Neon Pill,” Cage the Elephant

«Song of the Lake,” Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds

«Starburster,” Fontaines D.C.

«Bye Bye,” Kim Gordon

«Flea,” St. Vincent

Καλύτερο Alternative Άλμπουμ

«Wild God,” Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

«Charm,” Clairo

«The Collective,” Kim Gordon

«What Now,” Brittany Howard

«All Born Screaming,” St. Vincent

Καλύτερη R&B Performance

«Guidance,” Jhené Aiko

«Residuals,” Chris Brown

«Here We Go (Uh Oh),” Coco Jones

«Made for Me (Live on BET),” Muni Long

«Saturn,” SZA

Καλύτερη Traditional R&B Performance

«Wet,” Marsha Ambrosius

«Can I Have This Groove,” Kenyon Dixon

«No Lie,” Lalah Hathaway feat. Michael McDonald

«Make Me Forget,” Muni Long

«That’s You,” Lucky Daye

Καλύτερο R&B Τραγούδι

«After Hours,” Diovanna Frazier, Alex Goldblatt, Kehlani Parrish, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Daniel Upchurch, Kehlani

«Burning,” Ronald Banful and Temilade Openiyi, Tems)

«Here We Go (Uh Oh),” Sara Diamond, Sydney Floyd, Marisela Jackson, Courtney Jones, Carl McCormick, Kelvin Wooten, Coco Jones

«Ruined Me,” Jeff Gitelman, Priscilla Renea, Kevin Theodore, Muni Long

«Saturn,” Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, Solána Rowe, Jared Solomon, Scott Zhang, SZA

Καλύτερο R&B Άλμπουμ

«11:11 (Deluxe),” Chris Brown

«Vantablack,” Lalah Hathaway

«Revenge,” Muni Long

«Algorithm,” Lucky Daye

«Coming Home,” Usher

Καλύτερη Rap Performance

«Enough (Miami),” Cardi B

«When the Sun Shines Again,” Common & Pete Rock feat. Posdnuos

«Nissan Altima,” Doechii

«Houdini,” Eminem

«Like That,” Future & Metro Boomin feat. Kendrick Lamar

«Yeah Glo!,” GloRilla

«Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar

Καλύτερη Melodic Rap Performance

«Kehlani,” Jordan Adetunji feat. Kehlani

«Spaghettii,” Beyoncé feat. Linda Martell &Shaboozey

«We Still Don’t Trust You,” Future and Metro Boomin feat. the Weeknd

«Big Mama,” Latto

«3:AM,” Rapsody feat. Erykah Badu

Καλύτερο Rap Τραγούδι

«Asteroids,” Marlanna Evans (Rapsody featuring Hit-Boy)

«Carnival,” Jordan Carter, Raul Cubina, Grant Dickinson, Samuel Lindley, Nasir Pemberton, Dimitri Roger, Ty Dolla $ign, Kanye West & Mark Carl Stolinski Williams (¥$ [Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign] feat. Rich the Kid & Playboi Carti)

«Like That,” Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, Kobe «BbyKobe” Hood, Leland Wayne & Nayvadius Wilburn, (Future & Metro Boomin feat. Kendrick Lamar)

«Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar (Kendrick Lamar)

«Yeah Glo!,” Ronnie Jackson, Jaucquez Lowe, Timothy McKibbins, Kevin Andre Price, Julius Rivera III & Gloria Woods (GloRilla)

Καλύτερο Rap Άλμπουμ

«Might Delete Later,” J. Cole

«The Auditorium, Vol. 1,” Common and Pete Rock

«Alligator Bites Never Heal,” Doechii

«The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce),” Eminem

«We Don’t Trust You,” Future and Metro Boomin

Καλύτερο Spoken Word Poetry Άλμπουμ

«Civil Writes: The South Got Something to Say,” Queen Sheba

«Concrete & Whiskey Act II Part 1: A Bourbon 30 Series,” Omari Hardwick

«Good M.U.S.I.C. Universe Sonic Sinema: Episode 1 in the Beginning Was the Word,” Malik Yusef

«The Heart, the Mind, the Soul,” Tank and the Bangas

«The Seven Number Ones,” Mad Skillz

Καλύτερη Jazz Performance

«Walk With Me, Lord (Sound | Spirit),” The Baylor Project

«Phoenix Reimagined (Live),” Lakecia Benjamin featuring Randy Brecker, Jeff «Tain” Watts and John Scofield

«Juno,” Chick Corea and Béla Fleck

«Twinkle Twinkle Little Me,” Samara Joy featuring Sullivan Fortner

«Little Fears,” Dan Pugach Big Band Featuring Nicole Zuraitis and Troy Roberts

Καλύτερο Jazz Vocal Άλμπουμ

«Journey In Black,” Christie Dashiell

«Wildflowers Vol. 1,” Kurt Elling & Sullivan Fortner

«A Joyful Holiday,” Samara Joy

«Milton + Esperanza,” Milton Nascimento & Esperanza Spalding

«My Ideal,” Catherine Russell & Sean Mason

Καλύτερο Jazz Instrumental Άλμπουμ

«Owl Song,” Ambrose Akinmusire ft. Bill Frisell & Herlin Riley

«Beyond This Place,” Kenny Barron ft. Kiyoshi Kitagawa, Johnathan Blake, Immanuel Wilkins & Steve Nelson

«Phoenix Reimagined (Live),” Lakecia Benjamin

«Remembrance,” Chick Corea & Béla Fleck

«Solo Game,” Sullivan Fortner

Καλύτερο Άλμπουμ Μεγάλου Jazz Ensemble

«Returning to Forever,” John Beasley & Frankfurt Radio Big Band

«And So It Goes,” The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra

«Walk a Mile in My Shoe,” Orrin Evans & the Captain Black Big Band

«Bianca Reimagined: Music for Paws and Persistence,” Dan Pugach Big Band

«Golden City,” Miguel Zenón

Καλύτερο Latin Jazz Άλμπουμ

«Spain Forever Again,” Michel Camilo & Tomatito

«Cubop Lives!,” Zaccai Curtis

«Collab,” Hamilton de Holanda & Gonzalo Rubalcaba

«Time and Again,” Eliane Elias

«El Trio: Live in Italy,” Horacio ‘El Negro’ Hernández, John Beasley & José Gola

«Cuba and Beyond,” Chucho Valdés & Royal Quartet

«As I Travel,” Donald Vega feat. Lewis Nash, John Patitucci &Luisito Quintero

Καλύτερο Alternative Jazz Άλμπουμ

«Night Reign,” Arooj Aftab

«New Blue Sun,” André 3000

«Code Derivation,” Robert Glasper

«Foreverland,” Keyon Harrold

«No More Water: The Gospel of James Baldwin,” Meshell Ndegeocello

Καλύτερο Traditional Pop Vocal Άλμπουμ

«À̀ Fleur De Peau,” Cyrille Aimée

«Visions,” Norah Jones

«Good Together,” Lake Street Dive

«Impossible Dream,” Aaron Lazar

«Christmas Wish,” Gregory Porter

Καλύτερο Contemporary Instrumental Άλμπουμ

«Plot Armor,” Taylor Eigsti

«Rhapsody In Blue,” Béla Fleck

«Orchestras (Live),” Bill Frisell feat. Alexander Hanson, Brussels Philharmonic, Rudy Royston & Thomas Morgan

«Mark,” Mark Guiliana

«Speak to Me,” Julian Lage

Καλύτερο Άλμπουμ Μουσικού Θεάτρου

«Hell’s Kitchen», Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis και Meleah Joi Moon, κύριοι τραγουδιστές- Adam Blackstone, Alicia Keys και Tom Kitt, παραγωγοί (Alicia Keys, συνθέτρια και στιχουργός)

«Merrily We Roll Along», Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez και Daniel Radcliffe, βασικοί τραγουδιστές- David Caddick, Joel Fram, Maria Friedman και David Lai, παραγωγοί (Stephen Sondheim, συνθέτης και στιχουργός)

«The Notebook», John Clancy, Carmel Dean, Kurt Deutsch, Derik Lee, Kevin McCollum και Ingrid Michaelson, παραγωγοί- Ingrid Michaelson, συνθέτρια και στιχουργός.

«The Outsiders», Joshua Boone, Brent Comer, Brody Grant και Sky Lakota-Lynch, βασικοί τραγουδιστές- Zach Chance, Jonathan Clay, Matt Hinkley, Justin Levine και Lawrence Manchester, παραγωγοί- Zach Chance, Jonathan Clay και Justin Levine, συνθέτες/στιχουργοί

«Suffs», Andrea Grody, Dean Sharenow και Shaina Taub, παραγωγοί- Shaina Taub, συνθέτρια και στιχουργός

«The Wiz», Wayne Brady, Deborah Cox, Nichelle Lewis και Avery Wilson, κύριοι τραγουδιστές- Joseph Joubert, Allen René Louis και Lawrence Manchester, παραγωγοί (Charlie Smalls, συνθέτης και στιχουργός)

Καλύτερη Country Solo Performance

«16 Carriages,” Beyoncé

«I Am Not Okay,” Jelly Roll

«The Architect,” Kacey Musgraves

«A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Shaboozey

«It Takes a Woman,” Chris Stapleton

Καλύτερη Country Duo/Group Performance

«Cowboys Cry Too,” Kelsea Ballerini & Noah Kahan

«II Most Wanted,” Beyoncé feat. Miley Cyrus

«Break Mine,” Brothers Osborne

«Bigger Houses,” Dan + Shay

«I Had Some Help,” Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen

Καλύτερο Country Τραγούδι

«The Architect,” Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves, Josh Osborne

«A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry, Mark Williams, Shaboozey

«I Am Not Okay,” Casey Brown, Jason DeFord, Ashley Gorley, Taylor Phillips, Jelly Roll

«I Had Some Help,” Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters, songwriters, Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen)

«Texas Hold ’Em,” Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan

Καλύτερο Country Άλμπουμ

«Cowboy Carter,” Beyoncé

«F-1 Trillion,” Post Malone

«Deeper Well,” Kacey Musgraves

«Higher,” Chris Stapleton

«Whirlwind,” Lainey Wilson

Καλύτερη American Roots Performance

«Blame It on Eve,” Shemekia Copeland

«Nothing in Rambling,” The Fabulous Thunderbirds feat. Bonnie Raitt, Keb’ Mo’, Taj Mahal & Mick Fleetwood

«Lighthouse,” Sierra Ferrell

«The Ballad of Sally Anne,” Rhiannon Giddens

Καλύτερη Americana Performance

«Yaya,” Beyoncé

«Subtitles,” Madison Cunningham

«Don’t Do Me Good,” Madi Diaz feat. Kacey Musgraves

«American Dreaming,” Sierra Ferrell

«Runaway Train,” Sarah Jarosz

«Empty Trainload of Sky,” Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

Καλύτερο American Roots Τραγούδι

«Ahead of the Game,” Mark Knopfler

«All in Good Time,” Sam Beam, Iron & Wine feat. Fiona Apple

«All My Friends,” Aoife O’Donovan

«American Dreaming,” Sierra Ferrell and Melody Walker

«Blame It on Eve,” John Hahn & Will Kimbrough, Shemekia Copeland

Καλύτερο Americana Άλμπουμ

«The Other Side,” T Bone Burnett

«$10 Cowboy,” Charley Crockett

«Trail of Flowers,” Sierra Ferrell

«Polaroid Lovers,” Sarah Jarosz

«No One Gets Out Alive,” Maggie Rose

«Tigers Blood,” Waxahatchee

Καλύτερο Bluegrass Άλμπουμ

«I Built a World,” Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

«Songs of Love and Life,” The Del McCoury Band

«No Fear,” Sister Sadie

«Live Vol. 1,” Billy Strings

«Earl Jam,” Tony Trischka

«Dan Tyminski: Live From the Ryman,” Dan Tyminski

Καλύτερο Traditional Blues Άλμπουμ

«Hill Country Love,” Cedric Burnside

«Struck Down,” The Fabulous Thunderbirds

«One Guitar Woman,” Sue Foley

«Sam’s Place,” Little Feat

«Swingin’ Live at the Church in Tulsa,” The Taj Mahal Sextet

Καλύτερο Contemporary Blues Άλμπουμ

«Blues Deluxe Vol. 2,” Joe Bonamassa

«Blame It on Eve,” Shemekia Copeland

«Friendlytown,” Steve Cropper & the Midnight Hour

«Mileage,” Ruthie Foster

«The Fury,” Antonio Vergara

Καλύτερο Folk Άλμπουμ

«American Patchwork Quartet,” American Patchwork Quartet

«Weird Faith,” Madi Diaz

«Bright Future,” Adrianne Lenker

«All My Friends,” Aoife O’Donovan

«Woodland,” Gillian Welch and David Rawlings

Καλύτερο Roots Άλμπουμ

«25 Back to My Roots,” Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul

«Live at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival,” Big Chief Monk Boudreaux and the Golden Eagles feat. J’Wan Boudreaux

«Live at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival,” New Breed Brass Band feat. Trombone Shorty

«Kuini,” Kalani Pe’a

«Stories From the Battlefield,” The Rumble feat. Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.

Καλύτερο Gospel Performance/ Τραγούδι

«Church Doors,” Yolanda Adams; Donald Lawrence & Sir William James Baptist

«Yesterday,” Melvin Crispell III

«Hold On (Live),” Ricky Dillard

«Holy Hands,» Doe; Jesse Paul Barrera, Jeffrey Castro Bernat, Dominique Jones, Timothy Ferguson, Kelby Shavon Johnson, Jr., Jonathan McReynolds, Rickey Slikk Muzik Offord & Juan Winans

«One Hallelujah,” Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell & Israel Houghton feat. Jonathan McReynolds and Jekalyn Carr; G. Morris Coleman, Israel Houghton, Kenneth Leonard, Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Naomi Raine

Καλύτερη Performance/ Τραγούδι Σύγχρονης Χριστιανικής Μουσικής

«Holy Forever (Live),” Bethel Music, Jenn Johnson feat. CeCe Winans

«Praise,” Elevation Worship feat. Brandon Lake, Chris Brown & Chandler Moore, Pat Barrett, Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Steven Furtick, Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore,

«Firm Foundation (He Won’t),” Honor & Glory Featuring Disciple

«In the Name of Jesus,” JWLKRS Worship & Maverick City Music feat. Chandler Moore; Austin Armstrong, Ran Jackson, Chandler Moore, Sajan Nauriyal, Ella Schnacky, Noah Schnacky & Ilya Toshinskiy

«In the Room,” Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard; G. Morris Coleman, Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Naomi Raine

«That’s My King,” CeCe Winans; Taylor Agan, Kellie Gamble, Lloyd Nicks & Jess Russ

Καλύτερο Gospel Άλμπουμ

«Covered Vol. 1,” Melvin Crispell III

«Choirmaster II (Live),” Ricky Dillard

«Father’s Day,” Kirk Franklin

«Still Karen,” Karen Clark Sheard

«More Than This,” CeCe Winans

Καλύτερο Άλμπουμ Σύγχρονης Χριστιανικής Μουσικής

«Heart of a Human,” Doe

«When Wind Meets Fire,” Elevation Worship

«Child of God,” Forrest Frank

«Coat of Many Colors,” Brandon Lake

«The Maverick Way Complete,” Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore

Καλύτερο Roots Gospel Άλμπουμ

«The Gospel Sessions, Vol 2,” Authentic Unlimited

«The Gospel According to Mark,” Mark D. Conklin

«Rhapsody,” The Harlem Gospel Travelers

«Church,” Cory Henry

«Loving You,” The Nelons

Καλύτερο Latin Pop Άλμπουμ

«Funk Generation,” Anitta

«El Viaje,” Luis Fonsi

«García,” Kany García

«Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,” Shakira

«Orquídeas,” Kali Uchis

Καλύτερο Música Urbana Άλμπουμ

«Nadie Sabe lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana,” Bad Bunny

«Rayo,” J Balvin

«Ferxxocalipsis,” Feid

«Las Letras Ya No Importan,” Residente

«Att.,” Young Miko

Καλύτερο Latin Rock or Alternative Άλμπουμ

«Compita del Destino,” El David Aguilar

«Pa’ Tu Cuerpa,” Cimafunk

«Autopoiética,” Mon Laferte

«Grasa,” Nathy Peluso

«¿Quién Trae las Cornetas?,” Rawayana

Καλύτερο Música Mexicana Άλμπουμ

«Diamantes” Chiquis

«Boca Chueca, Vol. 1” Carín León

«Éxodo” Peso Pluma

«De Lejitos” Jessi Uribe

Καλύτερο Tropical Latin Aλμπουμ

«Muevense” Marc Anthony

«Bailar” Sheila E.

«Radio Güira” Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

«Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional)” Tony Succar, Mimy Succar

«Vacilón Santiaguero” Kiki Valera

Καλύτερη διεθνές performance

«Raat Ki Rani” Arooj Aftab

«A Rock Somewhere” Jacob Collier feat. Anoushka Shankar & Varijashree Venugopal

«Rise” Rocky Dawuni

«Bemba Colora” Sheila E. feat. Gloria Estefan & Mimy Succar

«Sunlight to My Soul” Angélique Kidjo feat. Soweto Gospel Choir

«Kashira,” Masa Takumi featuring Ron Korb, Noshir Mody & Dale Edward Chung

Καλύτερη performance – African Music

«Tomorrow,” Yemi Alade

«MMS,” Asake and Wizkid

«Sensational,” Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay

«Higher,” Burna Boy

«Love Me JeJe,” Tems

Καλύτερο Compilation Soundtrack για Visual Media

«American Fiction,” Laura Karpman

«Challengers,” Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

«The Color Purple,” Kris Bowers

«Dune: Part Two,” Hans Zimmer

«Shōgun,” Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross

Καλύτερο κινηματογραφικό score soundtrack για Visual Media

«The Color Purple,” Διάφοροι καλλιτέχνες

«Deadpool & Wolverine,” Διάφοροι καλλιτέχνες

«Maestro: Music by Leonard Bernstein,” London Symphony Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Bradley Cooper

«Saltburn,” Διάφοροι καλλιτέχνες

«Twisters: The Album,” Διάφοροι καλλιτέχνες

Καλύτερο τραγούδι για Visual Media

«Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma”, Luke Combs [«Twisters: The Album”]

«Better Place”, ’N Sync & Justin Timberlake [«Trolls Band Together”]

«Can’t Catch Me Now”, Olivia Rodrigo [«The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes”]

«It Never Went Away”, Jon Batiste [«American Symphony”]

«Love Will Survive”, Barbra Streisand [«The Tattooist of Auschwitz”]

*Με πληροφορίες από: Variety