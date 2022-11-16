The balance of employment was positive in Greece over the January-October 2022 period, with the only monthly downturn recorded last month, October 2022, a development attributed to advent of the low tourism season in the east Mediterranean country.

According to the labor ministry’s Ergani employment registration system, new hirings totaled 2.505 million in the first 10-month period of the year, while layoffs/redundancies/retirements totaled 2.357 million over the same period, i.e. a positive balance of 147,607 job spots.