The President of the Piraeus Chamber of Commerce and Industry and of the Panhellenic Association of Antiquities Conservators, Mr Vassilis Korkidis, referred to the economic indicators of the Greek economy.

According to Mr Korkidis, “Our country had a growth rate of 7.7% in the second quarter compared to the same period last year while, in terms of volume, GDP grew by 7.8% based on available seasonally adjusted data. Inflation in Greece fell to 11.1% in August from 11.3% in July, while in contrast, in the euro area, it soared to a record 9.1%.”

“Nevertheless, we have a difficult winter ahead of us and there should be no complacency, but increased responsibility of all,” the President of the Piraeus Chamber of Commerce and Industry stressed.

On the energy crisis

On the occasion of the announcement of energy saving measures in the public sector, he added that: “The public sector should and must become the bright example-leader in the effort to save energy. After all, the narrow and wider public sector is staffed by a part of society as a whole which, in this critical period, is subject to the same inflationary pressures and risks from the energy problem. Economy is cyclical and the potential for energy waste, including in the public sector, will only result in higher prices for the consumer and, therefore, higher costs of living. In other words, the public sector needs to think and act as each of us thinks in our homes and businesses.

The measures announced are not difficult to implement and can make a difference. We must consider that every expenditure of the public sector is paid for by all of us, bearing also in mind that in 2021 alone, electricity cost the State 700 million euros. In the economic field, so far, the State has supported society with measures amounting to 50 billion euros and, obviously, there will be more this and next year, permanent and non-permanent measures, which, according to the Greek Minister of Finance, will exceed 10 billion euros in 2022.

At the European level, energy bills will represent about 15% of Europe’s gross domestic product, while the total bill for European governments is approaching 379 billion euros, exorbitant amounts that will not be channelled into consumption or growth.”