Aluminco SA invests in one of the most important pillars of its strategy, that of sustainability.

According to the company, it develops its innovative products using as raw material certified aluminum produced from 100% green energy.

In particular, the raw material of Skyline systems – the new product category of Aluminco SA – is produced with electricity from renewable sources and mainly hydroelectric power.

In addition, the company has joined the Environmental Product Declaration (EPD). It is an eco-labeling system, in the form of a verifiable document, that transparently certifies the environmental impact of the products throughout their life cycle. Aluminco EPD was developed according to ISO 14025 and EN 15804 standards and was based on the Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) according to ISO 14040 and ISO 14044 standards, for four different products that constitute its main production and sales volume. .

Aluminco aims for the lowest carbon dioxide footprint per ton of aluminum. This is achieved by “recycling” gaseous pollutants for the production of aluminum and utilization of photovoltaic panels for energy production as well as by recycling raw materials and packaging. At the same time, 20% of its production is carried out using photovoltaic energy. The company’s goal for 2023 is to reach 30%, and 50% in 2030.

The company’s investment in a new aluminum extrusion line in the central production unit of Aluminco SA in Oinofyta is part of the same green orientation. This is the 3rd extrusion line in the unit, which stands out due to its “green” energy management system. The PE.E.S.S. system offers efficient savings with double-digit reduction in energy consumption.

As the president and CEO of the company, Argyris Karras, emphasizes: “For Aluminco SA, environmental protection is a driving force. We have managed to create environmentally friendly products with a low energy footprint. We will be able to talk about ‘green aluminum’ very soon. We are moving towards this by investing with dedication and perseverance in research and innovation “.