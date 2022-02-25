Τη φρίκη του πολέμου στην Ουκρανία μεταδίδουν τα πρωτοσέλιδα των ξένων εφημερίδων. Ο Ρώσος πρόεδρος, Βλαντιμίρ Πούτιν, διέταξε στρατιωτική επιχείρηση στην Ουκρανία, γεγονός που ανακοίνωσε σε έκτακτο διάγγελμά του στις 05:00 τα ξημερώματα της Πέμπτης.
Δείτε πώς παρουσίαζουν τα ξένα ειδησιογραφικά πρακτορεία τον πόλεμο στην Ουκρανία:
Guardian: Ο Πούτιν εισέβαλε
Guardian front page, Friday 25 February 2022: Putin invades pic.twitter.com/byor4AqWCU
— The Guardian (@guardian) February 24, 2022
The Independent: Η αιματοχυσία ξεκίνησε
Tomorrow’s @independent front page #tomorrowspaperstoday To subscribe to the Daily Edition https://t.co/XF8VnDpHYF pic.twitter.com/BLIwiDkqUp
— The Independent (@Independent) February 25, 2022
The Sun: Το αίμα της στα χέρια του
On tomorrow’s front page: pic.twitter.com/UcUucLehlv
— The Sun (@TheSun) February 24, 2022
The Telegraph: Νέος ψυχρός πόλεμος όσο ο Πούτιν «χτυπάει»
Guardian front page, Friday 25 February 2022: Putin invades pic.twitter.com/byor4AqWCU
— The Guardian (@guardian) February 24, 2022
The Mirror: Το αίμα της… τα χέρια του
Tomorrow’s front page: Her blood… his hands #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/UL7tQTkp9h pic.twitter.com/KsvnZ8HkkQ
— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) February 24, 2022
Financial Times: Ο Πούτιν εξαπολύει επίθεση στην Ουκρανία
Just published: front page of the Financial Times, international edition, Friday 25 February https://t.co/tUFrVYSlgG pic.twitter.com/msSKhnUzEu
— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) February 24, 2022