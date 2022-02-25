Πρωταγωνιστεί η φωτογραφία μιας γυναίκας γεμάτη αίματα στο πρόσωπο και γάζες στο κεφάλι

Τη φρίκη του πολέμου στην Ουκρανία μεταδίδουν τα πρωτοσέλιδα των ξένων εφημερίδων. Ο Ρώσος πρόεδρος, Βλαντιμίρ Πούτιν, διέταξε στρατιωτική επιχείρηση στην Ουκρανία, γεγονός που ανακοίνωσε σε έκτακτο διάγγελμά του στις 05:00 τα ξημερώματα της Πέμπτης.

Δείτε πώς παρουσίαζουν τα ξένα ειδησιογραφικά πρακτορεία τον πόλεμο στην Ουκρανία:

Guardian: Ο Πούτιν εισέβαλε

The Independent: Η αιματοχυσία ξεκίνησε

The Sun: Το αίμα της στα χέρια του

The Telegraph: Νέος ψυχρός πόλεμος όσο ο Πούτιν «χτυπάει»

The Mirror: Το αίμα της… τα χέρια του

Financial Times: Ο Πούτιν εξαπολύει επίθεση στην Ουκρανία

Γράψτε το σχόλιό σας

Ακολουθήστε το in.grστο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Σχετικά άρθρα: ➤ Ουκρανία: Μια γιαγιά στέκεται αγέρωχη μπροστά σε Ρώσο στρατιώτη ➤ Ουκρανία: Το Διεθνές Δικαστήριο μπορεί να ερευνήσει για πιθανά εγκλήματα πολέμου ➤ Ουκρανία: Έλληνες αναχωρούν οδικώς μέσω Μολδαβίας