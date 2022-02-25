Τη φρίκη του πολέμου στην Ουκρανία μεταδίδουν τα πρωτοσέλιδα των ξένων εφημερίδων. Ο Ρώσος πρόεδρος, Βλαντιμίρ Πούτιν, διέταξε στρατιωτική επιχείρηση στην Ουκρανία, γεγονός που ανακοίνωσε σε έκτακτο διάγγελμά του στις 05:00 τα ξημερώματα της Πέμπτης.

Δείτε πώς παρουσίαζουν τα ξένα ειδησιογραφικά πρακτορεία τον πόλεμο στην Ουκρανία:

Guardian: Ο Πούτιν εισέβαλε

The Independent: Η αιματοχυσία ξεκίνησε

Tomorrow's @independent front page #tomorrowspaperstoday

The Sun: Το αίμα της στα χέρια του

The Telegraph: Νέος ψυχρός πόλεμος όσο ο Πούτιν «χτυπάει»

The Mirror: Το αίμα της… τα χέρια του

Tomorrow's front page: Her blood… his hands #TomorrowsPapersToday

Financial Times: Ο Πούτιν εξαπολύει επίθεση στην Ουκρανία

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, international edition, Friday 25 February

