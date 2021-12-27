Reduced production and low prices, which are also below production costs, characterize the 2021/22 campaign for oranges and tangerines, the export of which continues.

“The astonishing increase in the cost of raw materials (energy costs, packaging, transportation) brings both producers and commerce to their knees,” comments George Polychronakis, Special Advisor of the Association of Greek Fruit, Vegetable and Juice Exporting Firms INCOFRUIT-HELLAS.

In particular, for oranges, consumption in Western Europe has been restored. However, due to increased sales of Spanish products, prices are low for the Balkan countries due to oversupply, at low prices, from Turkey. For tangerines the demand remains lively to supply the market for the holidays with the harvest of the Clementine variety over. However, there is an early harvest of Nova variety tangerines.

Meanwhile, apple exports continue at a low rate and from 1/9 to 24/12/21 their export amounts to 27,705 tons. It should be noted that in the corresponding period the imports of apples amounted to 20,911 tons of which 16,979 were from Northern Macedonia. Based on the results of the extraordinary inspections of plant protection products on the website of the Ministry of Regional Development and Infrastructure in the current 4th quarter of 2021, increased excesses of residues in imported loads of apples were found and specifically at a rate of 8.11% (3 loads).

From 1/9/2021 to 24/12/2021 the cargo announcements registered for export-movement of kiwi concerned 86,577 tons increased by 6.9% of which 21,685 tons were directed to third countries outside the EU, 25% of total, compared to 20,951 t. last year.

The export of table grapes amounts to 60,744 tons, recording a decrease of 16.1%.

“Reduced production of winter fruits and vegetables due to weather conditions, lack of labor both at harvest and packaging, combined with transport costs due to both increased fuel and steamship fares create problems in normal trade. their course “, notes G. Polychronakis.