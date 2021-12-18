The recovery for 2021 will exceed the 7.9% prediction of the Centre of Planning and Economic Research, said the Minister of Development and Investments, Mr. Adonis Georgiadis, at today’s event organized by the aforementioned centre for the presentation of the 3rd Annual Report of the National Productivity Council in Greece.

According to a relevant announcement of the Centre of Planning and Economic Research, the Minister of Development and Investments, firstly, clarified that in 2021 we should not talk about growth but about recovery from the strong shock of the COVID-19 pandemic. He stressed the findings of the report, emphasizing the low competitiveness and productivity of our country in relation to other eurozone countries.

In this context, he compared our country with other countries in the South Europe (Portugal and Spain), saying that, unlike Greece, these countries have taken significant steps to improve their productivity and competitiveness. He clarified that changing the productive structure of our economy is a long-term process that requires good planning and reforms.

In this direction, as he said, the assistance of the Centre of Planning and Economic Research and of the productivity council is necessary for the identification and prioritization of the intervention points for the change of the productive model of the Greek economy. Regarding the economy, he spoke of an unprecedented boom in fixed capital investment of 21.7%, much of which will come from the recovery and resilience Fund. Finally, he finished his speech by saying that the recovery for 2021 will exceed the 7.9% prediction of the Centre of Planning and Economic Research.