The results of the Annual Survey on the Use of Information Technologies and E-Commerce in companies in the year 2021 with a reporting period of the period January 1, 2021 – September 15, 2021, announced today the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).

These data include the use of computer, internet access and ubiquitous connectivity, the automatic exchange of information within the company, as well as the receipt of orders and the execution of sales and purchases via the internet (e-commerce). It is noted that the turnover of e-commerce includes the sales of e-shops of the accommodation and travel sectors.

The survey is annual, sampling and is carried out in the framework of the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council 808/2004 on the statistics of the Information Society and in accordance with the Implementing Regulation 1910/2019, in companies with employment of 10 people and more.

According to the survey data:

In the year 2021, out of a total of 41,962 companies with employment of 10 people and more, 41,492 companies had access to the internet for business purposes, a percentage of 98.9%, while the

year 2020 respectively, out of a total of 37,460 companies, 35,944 companies had internet access for business purposes, a percentage of 96.0%.

Access includes fixed and mobile connection.

In the year 2021, in a total of 41,962 companies with employment of 10 people and more, with a total turnover of 266.7 billion euros, 9,094 received orders through a website or special applications or through EDI type messages, a percentage of 21.7% and turnover of these orders amounted to 26.0 billion euros, a percentage of 9.8% of total turnover.

Respectively, in the year 2020, out of a total of 37,460 companies, with a total turnover of 243.2 billion euros, 6,804 received orders through a website or special applications or through EDI type messages, a percentage of 18.2% and the turnover from these orders amounted to 10.5 billion euros, or 4.3% of total turnover.

The term Internet of Things refers to interconnected devices or systems, often called “smart” devices or systems, that collect and exchange data and can be monitored or remotely controlled over the Internet.

According to the survey data, out of the 41,492 companies that had access to the internet for business purposes in the year 2021, 9,214 companies, 22.2% use such interconnected devices that can be controlled remotely.