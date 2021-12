The second of two 48-hour “warning” strikes called by the biggest coastal shipping-related union in Greece, the Pan-Hellenic Seamen’s Federation (PNO), will be suspended at midnight tonight (in the first minute of Tuesday) after the former and the association representing shipowners reportedly agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement.

According to reports, the highlight of the new tentative agreement will be a 3-percent salary hike, which will take effect on Jan. 1, 2022.