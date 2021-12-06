European Parliament deputy Nikos Androulakis has emerged with a strong lead and plurality of the vote in an election on Sunday to determine the new president of the Parliament-represented Movement for Change (KINAL) grouping, essentially the successor party of once dominant PASOK.

With more than 50 percent of the vote tallied, or roughly 159,000 ballots counted, Androulakis has 38.27 percent. That figure means a second round will be necessary, pitting the former against former prime minister, party leader and veteran politician George Papandreou.

Papandreou, the son and grandson of Greek prime ministers, garnered 27.27 percent of the vote.

Former PASOK minister and current KINAL deputy Andreas Loverdos is third with 25.06 of the vote, out of a total of six candidates running.

The leadership race commenced with the unexpected death of party leader Fofi Gennimata last October.