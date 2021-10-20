One the eve of talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Cyprus’ Foreign Minister Christodoulides in Moscow, the Russian foreign ministry issued a lengthy statement expressing support for a viable and just solution of the Cyprus problem in the international legal framework shaped by UN Security Council resolutions, which provide for the creation of a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation, with a single international standing as a unified state and a single sovereignty and citizenship.

That has always been Russia’s position as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, where Moscow has steadfastly supported the Republic of Cyprus for decades.

In a press briefing today, Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Sakharova said that the ministers will sign “a number of bilateral documents” and that, “They will exchange views on current international and regional issues with an emphasis on the settlement process in Cyprus and developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Middle East and North Africa.”

“The foreign ministers will discuss prospects for the further deepening of political dialogue and joint efforts to counter the spread of the coronavirus and overcome its economic consequences, and to promote cultural and humanitarian ties,” she noted.

Withdrawal of foreign troops

In its statement, the ministry underlined that, “We do not support the idea of a unilateral change of the existing basis or revisiting the model for a settlement. We take as a starting point that the discussion of the domestic dimension of a resolution is the exclusive priority of the parties.”

Involving UNSC permanent members

Moscow also came out in favour of involving the permanent members of the UN Security Council – one of which is the UK, which is a guarantor power under the 1960 Treaty of Guarantee (one of three that established the Republic of Cyprus) and still maintains sovereign bases on the island.

“We are convinced that it is still timely to include the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council in the discussion regarding the external dimensions of a settlement and the replacement of the existing system of security guarantees on the island with those of the UN. The withdrawal of foreign military forces is of great importance for long-term stability on the island.”

Cyprus and Greece (also a guarantor power) have repeatedly declared that they seek the abolition of the completely outdated (especially for an EU member-state) Treaty of Guarantee, which Turkey speciously invoked in invading and occupying nearly 40 percent of the island in 1974.

Moscow’s support for UN Secretary General’s efforts

The statement underlines that Moscow “supports the efforts made by the UN Secretary General in the framework of his good offices mission toward resuming the inter-communal dialogue” and notes that the ministry considers it necessary for it to contribute in order to “to create favourable external conditions for progress on [resolving] the Cyprus problem”.

“We supported the extension of the mandate of UNFICYP in Cyprus until 31 January, 2022, which was ratified by UNSC Resolution 2587 (adopted on 29 July, 2022). We believe that before the resolution of the Cyprus problem it is premature to discuss a change in its competency or of the structure of the UN mission. The visit of the foreign minister of the Republic of Cyprus will serve [to achieve] further growth of the multi-faceted cooperation between our countries,” the statement notes.

Bilateral agreements

Lavrov and Christodoulides are to sign an agreement on “The Strategic Framework of Cooperation between the Republic of Cyprus and the Russian Federation for the three-year period 2022-2024”.

They will also sign an agreement regarding bilateral cooperation in humanitarian operations in crisis management situations.