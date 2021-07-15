The technical data sheets have been approved and the first 12 projects of the “Greece 2.0” Plan with a total budget of 1.42 billion euros are starting. The approval was given by the Deputy Minister of Finance, Theodoros Skylakakis, who is responsible for the Recovery Fund, following a relevant suggestion of the Special Coordination Service of the Fund.

The projects collectively concern the modernization infrastructures of the State and digitization of files, the strengthening of systems for the digital service of the citizens, the improvement of the investment environment through spatial planning, the Digital Care program, the northern part of the E65 highway, and the promotion of the site of the Acropolis of Athens.

In detail:

The following projects will contribute to the modernization of public sector infrastructure:

Improving the equipment of AADE in order to provide upgraded services to taxpayers. Budget: EUR 12.2 million Reform of the Financial System in the Central Administration and the other General Government GOV-ERP. The project concerns the reform of the financial and financial management system of the State in order to increase its efficiency. It is the preparation, support and development of an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) information system for General Government and Public Administration.

Budget: EUR 36.1 million Implementing body: Information Society SA Expansion and support of the National Telecommunication Network – Coupling II, which is the network of telecommunications and telematics services of the Public Sector with a presence in 4500 points throughout the country. Budget: EUR 32.1 million. Implementing body: Information Society SA Fiber optic network upgrade for the GRNET network and the connected networks, ie all the Academic and Research institutions of the country, the pan-Hellenic school network, a significant number of public hospitals and other research and education institutions. Budget: EUR 30.5 million Implementing body: National Network of Technology and Research Infrastructures

The following projects are expected to contribute to the improvement of state services to citizens and businesses:

5. Unified Digital Infrastructure for the Service of Citizens and Businesses for the creation of the technological and information mechanisms that will allow the expansion of the digital service and transactions between public, business and citizens.

Budget: EUR 69.4 million. Implementing body: Information Society SA

6. Internet services to achieve interoperability between the information systems of the Public Administration concerning the provision of a package of G2G Web services in order to facilitate the transaction between G2G state bodies, between (G2C) state-citizens but also state-business (G2B), increasing finally the services that will be provided by the gov.gr platform

Budget: EUR 27.9 million. Implementing body: Information Society SA

7. Upgrading the provision of open data, the data.gov.gr platform and the provision of relevant services in the public and private sector. The project aims to expand the provision of open data to citizens, businesses, academia and the research community with a view to transparency, open governance, research and business exploitation. Budget: EUR 5.5 million. Implementing body: National Documentation Center.

In addition, the following projects were approved for funding:

8. Construction of the Trikala – Egnatia section of the Central Greece Highway (E65). This is the northern section of the E65 70.5 km long that completes the highway to upgrade the connection of Western Macedonia and Epirus with Central Greece and abroad through Egnatia Odos is perhaps the most substantial action in support of Western Macedonia in the critical period of de-lignification Budget: EUR 480 million. Implementing body: Ministry of Infrastructure

9. Digitization of Mortgage Archives for the National Land Registry concerning the digitization of the files of the Transfer and Mortgage system from all 390 mortgage offices in the country (the volume is estimated to exceed 600 million pages) and the development of an information system through which the files will be accessible to all stakeholders and other related information systems. Budget: EUR 242.4 million

10. Local Urban Plans and Special Urban Plans that clarify and institutionalize the urban framework (land uses, building conditions, etc.) on which the location of all types of projects and investments is based. Budget: EUR 345.2 million. Implementing Agency: Technical Chamber of Greece

11. Restoration – Preservation – Promotion of monuments of the Acropolis of Athens concerning restoration works on the Parthenon and the walls, preservation of monuments, configuration of the western access, photogrammetry and 3D imprints, etc. The project enables the permanent maintenance and promotion of the monument the country and the world cultural heritage and attraction of high symbolism with a catalytic role in the attraction of tourism in Athens. Budget: EUR 10 million. Implementing Agency: Ministry of Culture

12. Finally, the Digital Welfare program is proceeding to join the Recovery Fund, which is already running and providing – with income and social criteria – a voucher worth 200 euros for pupils, students, for the purchase of technological equipment (tablet, laptop, desktop), actively supporting 000 families with 560,000 children and young people aged 4 to 24. Budget 129.2 million euros.