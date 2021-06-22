The list of the five best growing offices of the American Society of Travel Agents (American Society of Travel Agents) worldwide is the ASTA office in Greece, claiming a special award in Chicago, at the ASTA Global Convention, August 25, 2021.

According to a relevant announcement, the ASTA Conference gathers over 2000 participants and as expected, this year will be of particular importance for the resumption of tourism.

The rich agenda of the conference guarantees the provision of knowledge to the participants and is also one of the richest points for networking.

At this year’s ASTA conference there will be a Greek presence with the President of the office (chapter) for Greece and Cyprus Leonidas Babanis taking part and emphasizing how important the American market is for Greece. Mr. Babanis recently took over the position of President of the Greek office and states that in the near future the program with the ASTA events for 2021-2022 will be published in order to stimulate tourism from America and in order to embrace this market. which is undoubtedly one of the most serious markets for Greece.

In fact, from the fall of 2021, as Mr. Babanis points out, there may be three airlines that will continue to fly from America to Greece, United Airlines, American Airlines and Emirates, which strengthens Greek market penetration. Indicative of the dynamics of the American market for Greece is the fact that most of the tourists who are currently in Greece are Americans.