Two men were killed on Monday morning when their single-engine plane crashed into a yard in the village of Haria, in the Ilia prefecture of southwest Greece.

One of the victims, in fact, hailed from the specific village. The plane crashed very close to his family’s home and with his two brothers attempting to extinguish the flames engulfing the plane.

The small Cessna-like plane had taken off from an airfield near the city of Messolonghi, north of the crash site.

The bodies of the two men, in their 50s and described as veteran amateur pilots, were recovered in the burned wreckage.