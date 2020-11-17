The US and Russia each day that passes set a new record in the number of coronavirus cases.

Britain, France, and Spain are also beleaguered.

Germany is imposing stricter public health measures.

Sweden has also realised the gravity of the situation.

Only the announcements regarding the effectiveness of vaccines that are being developed offer hope that next summer we shall begin returning to a certain degree of normalcy.

The pandemic is razing everything in its path and of course anniversaries cannot be the exception.

The heroic 1973 Athens Polytechnic student uprising against the Greek junta cannot be commemorated in the same manner as in previous years – with mass gathering and marches.

This is not because the government and Greek Police have prohibited that but because it is mandated in order to protect public health at the height of the second wave of the COVID-19 epidemic.

There are other ways to to honour the anniversary.

Politicians can visit the historic Athens Polytechnic campus to leave a flower, as the PM suggested, or to lay a wreath as the main opposition leader proposed.

One thing, however, is impermissible. One cannot engage in a competition over who has a more revolutionary disposition or better knowledge of constitutional law at a time when we have 2,000 to 3,000 new coronavirus cases daily.

Moreover, it is outlandish that parties and individuals make incredibly far-fetched accusations about the alleged existence of a junta, or about a derailment of democracy , or claims that we are experiencing a state of siege.

The cost of the pandemic is already huge both in terms of public health and economically.

One must not on top of all that harm the country’s social cohesion.

Greek society must remain unified with solidarity and strength.