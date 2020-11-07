Χαμός επικρατεί αυτή την ώρα στους δρόμους των ΗΠΑ, με χιλιάδες ανθρώπους να έχουν βγει στους δρόμους με σκοπό να πανηγυρίσουν τη νίκη του Τζο Μπάιντεν στις εκλογές.

Στην Φιλαδέλφεια, της Πενσυλβάνια, η οποία έδωσε και τη νίκη στον Δημοκρατικό Μπάιντεν, μια γυναίκα φαίνεται και να φωνάζει: «Είμαι τόσο χαρούμενη. Δεν ξέρω τι να κάνω».

Πανηγυρισμοί έχουν ξεσπάσει και σε άλλες πόλεις των ΗΠΑ, όπως η Νέα Υόρκη, το Σικάγο και η Ατλάντα.

