Χαμός επικρατεί αυτή την ώρα στους δρόμους των ΗΠΑ, με χιλιάδες ανθρώπους να έχουν βγει στους δρόμους με σκοπό να πανηγυρίσουν τη νίκη του Τζο Μπάιντεν στις εκλογές.

Στην Φιλαδέλφεια, της Πενσυλβάνια, η οποία έδωσε και τη νίκη στον Δημοκρατικό Μπάιντεν, μια γυναίκα φαίνεται και να φωνάζει: «Είμαι τόσο χαρούμενη. Δεν ξέρω τι να κάνω».

Πανηγυρισμοί έχουν ξεσπάσει και σε άλλες πόλεις των ΗΠΑ, όπως η Νέα Υόρκη, το Σικάγο και η Ατλάντα.

Crowds gather in Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, DC, as Joe Biden is set to become the 46th President of the United States. https://t.co/u2JTSctoLB pic.twitter.com/lbKuDest2V — ABC News (@ABC) November 7, 2020

LIVE: Crowds gather outside the White House after Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are projected to win the election. https://t.co/jgpTT7M2sT — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 7, 2020

WATCH: Biden supporters in Philadelphia cheer and celebrate the results of the 2020 election https://t.co/KuhrQtuEZG #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/fDNitT0t7v — The Hill (@thehill) November 7, 2020

It’s now official, Joe Biden will become the 46th President of the United States, Kamala Harris will be the Vice President. I am live on MSNBC sharing my thoughts. pic.twitter.com/pRcNzwaMVW — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) November 7, 2020