Το Yuhsien σχεδιάζει γυάλινες «κουκούλες λουλουδιών» που μοιάζουν με φυσαλίδες. Το στούντιο της Ταϊβάν δημιούργησε μια σειρά από άμορφα γυάλινα δοχεία σχεδιασμένα να μοιάζουν με φυσαλίδες, τα οποία έχουν σχεδιαστεί για να τοποθετούνται πάνω σε αγγεία.
View this post on Instagram
靈感來源於泡沫不規則且獨特的包覆感，打破了泡沫一觸即破的常規，利用玻璃材料特性把時間給靜止了。 把花瓶的原有的裝飾性質極大化，讓花器不僅僅只是靜止不動的裝飾品，更添加了許多人與花之間的互動。 儀式感的動作，讓花藝的精髓經由裝罩的互動，顯得更加細緻 BUBBLE (泡沫）系列經由玻璃工藝師獨家吹制，他們的出色能力使得這三件花器都是獨一無二，並屬於它們自己的獨特面貌。 Use the bubble to freeze the time of Paris design week. The latest work by Yuhsien Design Studio, was invited to 2019 Paris design week – Bubble The inspiration of bubble was from the irregular and unique appearance of the foam. For this design, it changed the fixed idea that bubble breaks in a touch, and used the glass concept making it possible to freeze, thus freezing the time. The design opened up more possibilities of decorativeness in vase, as well as creating a way for interaction between the flowers and people. The action of the ritual sense makes the essence of the floral art more attractive through the interaction of the hood. The bubble series is exclusively blown by glass craftsmen, their excellent skills make these three pieces of flowers one of a kind. #1000vases #exhibition #parisdesignweek #2019 #maisonetobjet #interiordesign #homedecor #home #decorationinterieur #1000 #vases #meetmyproject #bubble #glassgallery #glass #metiersdart #finecraft #handmademodern #uniquepieces #comevisit #discover #international #designers #internationaldesigner
Από τι συνίστανται;
Λαμβάνοντας στοιχεία σχεδιασμού από τις ακανόνιστες και μοναδικές μορφές φυσαλίδων, η παιχνιδιάρικη συλλογή «κουκούλες λουλουδιών» γεννήθηκε από την ιδέα ότι οι φυσαλίδες σπάνε όταν αγγίζονται.
Ο ιδρυτής του στούντιο «Yuhsien Lin» έφτιαξε τις φυσαλίδες ως στερεά σχήματα χρησιμοποιώντας φυσητό γυαλί, οπότε φαίνονται σαν να είναι «παγωμένες στο χρόνο».
Πιο συγκεκριμένα, ο σχεδιαστής εμπνεύστηκε από ένα ιαπωνικό κέικ σταγόνας βροχής «sakura» – που ονομάζεται mizu shingen mochi – που έτρωγε κατά τη διάρκεια ενός ταξιδιού στη χώρα.
View this post on Instagram
靈感來源於泡沫不規則且獨特的包覆感，打破了泡沫一觸即破的常規，利用玻璃材料特性把時間給靜止了。 把花瓶的原有的裝飾性質極大化，讓花器不僅僅只是靜止不動的裝飾品，更添加了許多人與花之間的互動。 儀式感的動作，讓花藝的精髓經由裝罩的互動，顯得更加細緻 BUBBLE (泡沫）系列經由玻璃工藝師獨家吹制，他們的出色能力使得這三件花器都是獨一無二，並屬於它們自己的獨特面貌。 Use the bubble to freeze the time of Paris design week. The latest work by Yuhsien Design Studio, was invited to 2019 Paris design week – Bubble The inspiration of bubble was from the irregular and unique appearance of the foam. For this design, it changed the fixed idea that bubble breaks in a touch, and used the glass concept making it possible to freeze, thus freezing the time. The design opened up more possibilities of decorativeness in vase, as well as creating a way for interaction between the flowers and people. The action of the ritual sense makes the essence of the floral art more attractive through the interaction of the hood. The bubble series is exclusively blown by glass craftsmen, their excellent skills make these three pieces of flowers one of a kind. #1000vases #exhibition #parisdesignweek #2019 #maisonetobjet #interiordesign #homedecor #home #decorationinterieur #1000 #vases #meetmyproject #bubble #glassgallery #glass #metiersdart #finecraft #handmademodern #uniquepieces #comevisit #discover #international #designers #internationaldesigner
Σύμφωνα με τον σχεδιαστή, το βάζο και οι κουκούλες λουλουδιών ανοίγουν το δρόμο για μια νέα μορφή αλληλεπίδρασης μεταξύ φυτών και ανθρώπων, καθώς τοποθετούν προσεκτικά το γυάλινο κάλυμμα πάνω από το βάζο για να προστατεύσουν τα λουλούδια του.
«Η συλλογή Bubble ενθαρρύνει τη χρήση των καλυμμάτων ως τελετουργικής δράσης, καθιστώντας τα λουλούδια πιο ελκυστικά μέσω της αλληλεπίδρασης τους με το προϊόν», εξήγησε το στούντιο.
Κάθε κομμάτι έχει φτιαχτεί φυσητά από το στόμα και έχει κοπεί από τεχνίτες στην Ταϊβάν της Κίνας, όπου εδρεύει το στούντιο.
Οι κουκούλες Bubble περιέχουν αρκετό αέρα για να διατηρήσουν ένα επίπεδο υγρασίας στο εσωτερικό του θόλου ώστε το περιεχόμενό του να διαρκέσει περισσότερο.
View this post on Instagram
靈感來源於泡沫不規則且獨特的包覆感，打破了泡沫一觸即破的常規，利用玻璃材料特性把時間給靜止了。 把花瓶的原有的裝飾性質極大化，讓花器不僅僅只是靜止不動的裝飾品，更添加了許多人與花之間的互動。 儀式感的動作，讓花藝的精髓經由裝罩的互動，顯得更加細緻 BUBBLE (泡沫）系列經由玻璃工藝師獨家吹制，他們的出色能力使得這三件花器都是獨一無二，並屬於它們自己的獨特面貌。 Use the bubble to freeze the time of Paris design week. The latest work by Yuhsien Design Studio, was invited to 2019 Paris design week – Bubble The inspiration of bubble was from the irregular and unique appearance of the foam. For this design, it changed the fixed idea that bubble breaks in a touch, and used the glass concept making it possible to freeze, thus freezing the time. The design opened up more possibilities of decorativeness in vase, as well as creating a way for interaction between the flowers and people. The action of the ritual sense makes the essence of the floral art more attractive through the interaction of the hood. The bubble series is exclusively blown by glass craftsmen, their excellent skills make these three pieces of flowers one of a kind. #1000vases #exhibition #parisdesignweek #2019 #maisonetobjet #interiordesign #homedecor #home #decorationinterieur #1000 #vases #meetmyproject #bubble #glassgallery #glass #metiersdart #finecraft #handmademodern #uniquepieces #comevisit #discover #international #designers #internationaldesigner
Το Yuhsien συνεργάστηκε με τους τεχνίτες γυαλιού για να βοηθήσει στην επίτευξη του οπτικού εφέ μιας «ελαφρής ταλάντευσης» – σαν μια φούσκα που ταλαντεύεται στον αέρα, για να τονίσει την παιχνιδιάρικη φύση του σχεδιασμού.
Η συλλογή «Bubble» παρουσιάστηκε για πρώτη φορά στο Paris Design Week 2019. Ανακοινώθηκε πρόσφατα ότι, παρά το ξέσπασμα του κοροναϊού που προκαλεί πολλές ακυρώσεις εκδηλώσεων, η εβδομάδα σχεδιασμού του 2020 θα συνεχιστεί από τις 3 έως τις 12 Σεπτεμβρίου.