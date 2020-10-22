View this post on Instagram

靈感來源於泡沫不規則且獨特的包覆感，打破了泡沫一觸即破的常規，利用玻璃材料特性把時間給靜止了。 把花瓶的原有的裝飾性質極大化，讓花器不僅僅只是靜止不動的裝飾品，更添加了許多人與花之間的互動。 儀式感的動作，讓花藝的精髓經由裝罩的互動，顯得更加細緻 BUBBLE (泡沫）系列經由玻璃工藝師獨家吹制，他們的出色能力使得這三件花器都是獨一無二，並屬於它們自己的獨特面貌。 Use the bubble to freeze the time of Paris design week. The latest work by Yuhsien Design Studio, was invited to 2019 Paris design week – Bubble The inspiration of bubble was from the irregular and unique appearance of the foam. For this design, it changed the fixed idea that bubble breaks in a touch, and used the glass concept making it possible to freeze, thus freezing the time. The design opened up more possibilities of decorativeness in vase, as well as creating a way for interaction between the flowers and people. The action of the ritual sense makes the essence of the floral art more attractive through the interaction of the hood. The bubble series is exclusively blown by glass craftsmen, their excellent skills make these three pieces of flowers one of a kind.