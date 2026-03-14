Σάββατο 14 Μαρτίου 2026
weather-icon 21o
Stream
# ΙΡΑΝ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΥΠΟΚΛΟΠΕΣ
# ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗΣ
# ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
# ΤΣΙΠΡΑΣ
# ΚΑΙΣΑΡΙΑΝΗ
# ΣΥΝΤΑΓΜΑΤΙΚΗ ΑΝΑΘΕΩΡΗΣΗ
# ΕΠΣΤΑΪΝ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
Greece Eyes €5bln Defense Plan Featuring ‘Iron Dome’ Type Shield
English edition 14 Μαρτίου 2026, 08:23

Greece Eyes €5bln Defense Plan Featuring ‘Iron Dome’ Type Shield

Upgrades to the fighter plane fleet, inter-connectivity and infrastructure are also included in the plan

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Fiberlayering: Η ισορροπημένη πρακτική που μεταμορφώνει το έντερο

Fiberlayering: Η ισορροπημένη πρακτική που μεταμορφώνει το έντερο

Spotlight

Athens is preparing a major defense modernization package worth roughly five billion euros, with the highlight being the development and deployment of a multi-layered national air defense system known as the “Achilles’ Shield,” reportedly patterned on Israel’s “Iron Dome”, according to government sources ahead of discussion at a relevant parliamentary committee on Monday.

The initiative comes amid growing global concern about the effectiveness of air defenses amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, where the widespread use of ballistic missiles, drones and loitering munitions has highlighted vulnerabilities in traditional air defense systems. Countries such as Israel, which operate advanced systems alongside US-made THAAD and Patriot platforms, have achieved interception rates exceeding 85 percent against incoming aerial threats.

Greek officials say the new program aims to establish a similar layered protective network capable of defending the country against ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, UAVs, kamikaze drones and other airborne threats.

Fighter Jet Upgrades

Another major component of the package is the upgrade of 38 F-16 Block 50 fighter jets to the more advanced Viper configuration. The modernization program, valued at approximately 1.1 billion euros, will significantly strengthen the backbone of the Hellenic Air Force’s warplane fleet.

The upgrade includes a new radar system, an advanced mission computer, certification for advanced precision weapons, and the integration of the Link-16 data link, allowing the aircraft to exchange real-time operational data with the French-made Rafale jets, future US-made F-35 fighters, and other modern military systems such as the FDI-class frigates.

Transport Aircraft

The government also plans to sign a five-year, 240-euro million support contract for a squandron of C-27J Spartan transport aircraft. These smaller transport planes have played a critical logistical role in recent years, particularly as Greece’s larger C-130 transport aircraft have experienced maintenance and parts availability issues.

The support agreement will help restore the operational readiness of the transport arm and includes limited modernization work to ensure continued manufacturer support.

Preparing for the F-35

In addition, the defense ministry will present infrastructure projects required at the 117th Combat Wing at the Andravida air base in southwest Greece to prepare for the arrival of F-35 stealth fighters.

The works, expected to cost less than 300 million euros, include the construction of new maintenance facilities, hardened aircraft shelters, reinforced perimeter security and upgraded cybersecurity systems, all designed to meet US security standards for operating the advanced aircraft.

Next Steps

Approval by the parliamentary armaments committee would clear the way for authorization by the Government Council for Foreign Affairs and Defence (KYSEA). The programs would then return to Parliament for final ratification before contracts are signed by the General Directorate for Defense Investments and Armaments.

Greek officials stress that the package represents one of the most ambitious defense modernization efforts in recent years, aimed at strengthening the country’s deterrence and adapting to evolving threats in the region.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Economy
Moody’s: Οι «αστερίσκοι» για την ελληνική οικονομία

Moody’s: Οι «αστερίσκοι» για την ελληνική οικονομία

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Fiberlayering: Η ισορροπημένη πρακτική που μεταμορφώνει το έντερο

Fiberlayering: Η ισορροπημένη πρακτική που μεταμορφώνει το έντερο

Κόσμος
Μέση Ανατολή: Το Ιράν απειλεί με αντίποινα μετά την επίθεση στο νησί Χαργκ – Επλήγη η πρεσβεία των ΗΠΑ στο Ιράκ

Μέση Ανατολή: Το Ιράν απειλεί με αντίποινα μετά την επίθεση στο νησί Χαργκ – Επλήγη η πρεσβεία των ΗΠΑ στο Ιράκ

inWellness
Πως μυρίζουν οι αναμνήσεις;
Τρελό; 14.03.26

Πως μυρίζουν οι αναμνήσεις;

Η όσφρηση συνδέεται άμεσα με το συναίσθημα και τη μνήμη - για αυτό και κάποιες μυρωδιές μπορεί πολύ συχνά να μας «ξυπνήσουν» κάποιες αναμνήσεις.

Σύνταξη
inTown
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
EU Rice Sector Faces Crisis Amid Rising Imports
English edition 13.03.26

EU Rice Sector Faces Crisis Amid Rising Imports

European rice producers warn of growing market pressures as imports hit 1.7 million tons, urging policy changes to protect local production and ensure fair competition.

Σύνταξη
Seven More Post Offices Close Across Greece
English edition 07.03.26

Seven More Post Offices Close Across Greece

The closures are part of a nationwide restructuring plan that will shift services to agencies and courier locations while maintaining basic postal operations

Σύνταξη
Entire Scientific Board of Greece’s EODY Resigns
English edition 07.03.26

Entire Scientific Board of Greece’s EODY Resigns

Greece’s National Public Health Organization (EODY) faces upheaval as its full scientific council resigns, citing tensions under a dual leadership system introduced last December, signaling challenges in managing public health governance

Σύνταξη
Atlantic SEE LNG Signs Four Regional Supply Deals
English edition 25.02.26

Atlantic SEE LNG Signs Four Regional Supply Deals

Long-term U.S. LNG agreements with Balkan and Ukrainian partners signal a new phase in transatlantic energy cooperation, elevating Greece’s role in the Vertical Gas Corridor and reshaping supply routes in Southeast Europe

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Ουκρανικά drones έπληξαν ένα διυλιστήριο πετρελαίου και ένα λιμάνι στην περιοχή Κρασνοντάρ στη νοτιοδυτική Ρωσία
Πόλεμος 14.03.26

Ουκρανικά drones έπληξαν ένα διυλιστήριο πετρελαίου και ένα λιμάνι στην περιοχή Κρασνοντάρ στη νοτιοδυτική Ρωσία

Η Ρωσία ανακοίνωσε ότι κατέρριψε 87 ουκρανικά drones στη διάρκεια της νύχτας, συμπεριλαμβανομένων 31 πάνω από την Αζοφική Θάλασσα και 16 πάνω από την περιοχή του Κρασνοντάρ

Σύνταξη
Ο νεαρός σκυλάκος Μίλο, που τον πέταξαν στον δρόμο, καρτερά τον άνθρωπό του
Υιοθεσία 14.03.26

Μίλο: Ένα αδεσποτάκι με αδαμάντινη καρδιά δεν έχει οικογένεια - Καιρός να αποκτήσει

Ήταν μόλις δύο μηνών ο Μίλο - ένα τοσοδούλι πλασματάκι-, όταν κάποιος ασυνείδητος τον εγκατέλειψε στον περιφερειακό της Λιβαδειάς. Η ζωή του βρισκόταν σε κίνδυνο.

Τζούλη Τούντα
Τζούλη Τούντα
Νέα κρίση, παλιά συνταγή: Ειδικοί αξιολογούν τα κυβερνητικά μέτρα για τις ανατιμήσεις λόγω πολέμου
Ακρίβεια 14.03.26

Νέα κρίση, παλιά συνταγή: Ειδικοί αξιολογούν τα κυβερνητικά μέτρα για τις ανατιμήσεις λόγω πολέμου

Αρκούν τα κυβερνητικά μέτρα, όπως το πλαφόν στο περιθώριο κέρδους, για να αντιμετωπιστούν οι ανατιμήσεις που φέρνει η νέα πρωτόγνωρη κρίση στον Περσικό; Τι δηλώνουν στο in τρεις ειδικοί.

Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
Πόθοι κάτω από τη γούνα: Μicro-dramas με πλούσια και φτωχά AI κατοικίδια, η νέα μανία στην Κίνα
Ρεκόρ προβολών 14.03.26

Πόθοι κάτω από τη γούνα: Μicro-dramas με πλούσια και φτωχά AI κατοικίδια, η νέα μανία στην Κίνα

Η νέα ψηφιακή τάση που κατακλύζει τις κινεζικές πλατφόρμες Douyin και Xiaohongshu φέρνει στο προσκήνιο έναν απροσδόκητο θίασο: γάτες, σκύλους και παπαγάλους που «ερμηνεύουν» μελοδραματικούς ρόλους μέσω τεχνητής νοημοσύνης σε micro-dramas εκθρονίζουν κάθε ανταγωνιστή από την κορυφή των προβολών

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
Θεσσαλονίκη: Στον εισαγγελέα ο καθ’ ομολογίαν δράστης της δολοφονίας του 20χρονου
Γνώριζε το θύμα 14.03.26

Στον εισαγγελέα ο καθ' ομολογίαν δράστης της δολοφονίας του 20χρονου στη Θεσσαλονίκη

Ανοιχτά όλα τα ενδεχόμενα για τα κίνητρα της επίθεσης με μαχαίρι στη Θεσσαλονίκη - Ο 20χρονος δέχτηκε δύο χτυπήματα με αιχμηρό αντικείμενο σε θώρακα και πλάτη, έδειξε η ιατροδικαστική έκθεση

Σύνταξη
Χαλκιδική: Θρίλερ με τη σορό σε βαλίτσα – «Φορούσε βέρα – Είχε χαρτιά στο στόμα»
Θρίλερ 14.03.26

Το μακάβριο εύρημα της κόκκινης βαλίτσας - Πώς βρέθηκε η σορός στη Χαλκιδική, «φορούσε βέρα»

Μπροστά σε έναν δυσεπίλυτο γρίφο βρίσκονται οι αστυνομικές αρχές που αναζητούν την ταυτότητα του θύματος, η σορός του οποίου εντοπίστηκε μέσα σε βαλίτσα σε δύσβατη δασική περιοχή, στη Χαλκιδική.

Σύνταξη
Κικίλιας: Χτυπήθηκε ελληνόκτητο πλοίο στη Μαύρη Θάλασσα – Καλά στην υγεία τους οι ναυτικοί
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 14.03.26

Κικίλιας: Χτυπήθηκε ελληνόκτητο πλοίο στη Μαύρη Θάλασσα – Καλά στην υγεία τους οι ναυτικοί

Σύμφωνα με τον υπουργό Ναυτιλίας Βασίλη Κικίλια, το πλοίο έχει υποστεί κάποιες υλικές ζημιές, είχε ξεκινήσει χωρίς φορτίο από τη Θεσσαλονίκη και θα μετέφερε πετρέλαιο.

Σύνταξη
Κώστας Γρεβενίτης: Θρίλερ με εξαφάνιση του επιχειρηματία – Νέες μαρτυρίες – Για αρπαγή μιλάει η εισαγγελέας
«Ήταν ιδιόρρυθμος» 14.03.26

Θρίλερ με την υπόθεση εξαφάνισης του Κώστα Γρεβενίτη - Νέες μαρτυρίες - Για αρπαγή μιλάει η εισαγγελέας

Μάρτυρες περιγράφουν τις διαφορές που είχε ο Γρεβενίτης με τα ανίψια του και κλίμα έντασης για τα χωράφια - Το λευκό βανάκι, τα έγγραφα και ο άνδρας που εθεάθη μαζί του λίγο πριν από την εξαφάνιση

Σύνταξη
Το Ιράν απειλεί με πετρελαϊκά αντίποινα μετά την επίθεση στο νησί Χάργκ – Επλήγη η πρεσβεία των ΗΠΑ στο Ιράκ
15η μέρα πολέμου 14.03.26 Upd: 09:06

Το Ιράν απειλεί με πετρελαϊκά αντίποινα μετά την επίθεση στο νησί Χάργκ – Επλήγη η πρεσβεία των ΗΠΑ στο Ιράκ

Σε κρίσιμη καμπή ο πόλεμος μετά την αμερικανική επίθεση στη νήσο Χαργκ του Ιράν - Το Στέιτ Ντιπάρτμεντ επικήρυξε τον Μοτζτάμπα Χαμενεΐ, ενώ ο Τραμπ εξετάζει την αποστολή 5.000 στρατιωτών στην περιοχή

Παρασκευή Τσιβόλα
Παρασκευή Τσιβόλα
Πως μυρίζουν οι αναμνήσεις;
Τρελό; 14.03.26

Πως μυρίζουν οι αναμνήσεις;

Η όσφρηση συνδέεται άμεσα με το συναίσθημα και τη μνήμη - για αυτό και κάποιες μυρωδιές μπορεί πολύ συχνά να μας «ξυπνήσουν» κάποιες αναμνήσεις.

Σύνταξη
Μπάφετ: Τα μετρητά είναι απαραίτητα σαν οξυγόνο αλλά δεν είναι καλό περιουσιακό στοιχείο
Οικονομικές Ειδήσεις 14.03.26

Μπάφετ: Τα μετρητά είναι απαραίτητα σας οξυγόνο

Όταν ο Γουόρεν Μπάφετ παραιτήθηκε από τη θέση του CEO της Berkshire Hathaway στα τέλη του 2025, η εταιρεία διέθετε περισσότερα από 370 δισ. δολάρια σε ισοδύναμα μετρητών (κρατικά ομόλογα)

Σύνταξη
Συνταξιούχοι: Σημειωτόν και μετ’ εμποδίων οι πληρωμές των αναδρομικών
Με το σταγονόμετρο 14.03.26

Σημειωτόν και μετ’ εμποδίων οι πληρωμές των αναδρομικών στους συνταξιούχους

Μόνο 20.000 δικαιούχοι από 370.000 έχουν πληρωθεί - Μεγάλες καθυστερήσεις στην εκδίκαση των υποθέσεων - Συνταξιούχοι που προσέφυγαν στη Δικαιοσύνη θα πάρουν αναδρομικά του 11μήνου με τόκο 6%

Ηλίας Γεωργάκης
«Είναι απλώς ένα μη γεγονός»: Αμφιβάλλουν οι ειδικοί για τον πίνακα που αποδίδεται στον Μιχαήλ Άγγελο
Art 14.03.26

«Είναι απλώς ένα μη γεγονός»: Αμφιβάλλουν οι ειδικοί για τον πίνακα που αποδίδεται στον Μιχαήλ Άγγελο

Μια μελέτη 600 σελίδων του ιστορικού τέχνης Μισέλ Ντραγκέ υποστηρίζει ότι ένας πίνακας του 16ου αιώνα είναι έργο του Μιχαήλ Αγγέλου. Ωστόσο, κορυφαίοι ειδικοί εκφράζουν σοβαρές επιφυλάξεις

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Must Read
Τα καύσιμα του μισού δισ. στο ΧΑ, ο «εφιάλτης» της κυβέρνησης, το βρετανικό άλμα της Metlen, το ράλι της ΕΥΔΑΠ, έδειξε… «δόντια» η Qualco

Τα καύσιμα του μισού δισ. στο ΧΑ, ο «εφιάλτης» της κυβέρνησης, το βρετανικό άλμα της Metlen, το ράλι της ΕΥΔΑΠ, έδειξε… «δόντια» η Qualco

Politico – Μέση Ανατολή: Από πόλεμο πέντε εβδομάδων σε σύγκρουση μηνών, σύμφωνα με το Πεντάγωνο

Politico – Μέση Ανατολή: Από πόλεμο πέντε εβδομάδων σε σύγκρουση μηνών, σύμφωνα με το Πεντάγωνο

Η ανατομία του πένθους στο Ιράν – Πώς η κηδεία Χαμενεΐ κρίνει την επιβίωση του καθεστώτος

Η ανατομία του πένθους στο Ιράν – Πώς η κηδεία Χαμενεΐ κρίνει την επιβίωση του καθεστώτος

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Όσκαρ 2026: Στο τραπέζι η ακύρωση του κόκκινου χαλιού λόγω διεθνών εξελίξεων

Όσκαρ 2026: Στο τραπέζι η ακύρωση του κόκκινου χαλιού λόγω διεθνών εξελίξεων

Το άλυτο παζλ της μακροζωίας: Γιατί ζουν οι γυναίκες περισσότερο από τους άνδρες;

Το άλυτο παζλ της μακροζωίας: Γιατί ζουν οι γυναίκες περισσότερο από τους άνδρες;

Αδέλφια που μαλώνουν: Τι μαθαίνουν τα παιδιά μέσα από τις συγκρούσεις

Αδέλφια που μαλώνουν: Τι μαθαίνουν τα παιδιά μέσα από τις συγκρούσεις

Οι επιπτώσεις του πολέμου στη Μέση Ανατολή στην ελληνική οικονομία

Οι επιπτώσεις του πολέμου στη Μέση Ανατολή στην ελληνική οικονομία

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Σάββατο 14 Μαρτίου 2026
Απόρρητο