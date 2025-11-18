Τρίτη 18 Νοεμβρίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
18.11.2025 | 13:57
Στη φυλακή 51χρονος που βίαζε τη φίλη της κόρης του
# ΒΟΡΙΖΙΑ
# ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
# ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗΣ
# ΤΣΙΠΡΑΣ
# ΖΟΧΡΑΝ ΜΑΜΝΤΑΝΙ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΔΗΜΟΣΚΟΠΗΣΗ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# ΓΑΖΑ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
Evangelos Marinakis Calls for Urgent Action on “Dark Fleet” Threat at Hong Kong Maritime Week
English edition 18 Νοεμβρίου 2025 | 18:53

Evangelos Marinakis Calls for Urgent Action on “Dark Fleet” Threat at Hong Kong Maritime Week

Greek shipping magnate proposes allowing sanctioned vessels to be scrapped within a specific timeframe to address environmental risks

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Τρόμος: Πώς να… «επανέλθουμε» μετά από ένα θρίλερ;

Τρόμος: Πώς να… «επανέλθουμε» μετά από ένα θρίλερ;

Spotlight

In a wide-ranging interview with Nicholas Bornozis at the Capital Link Forum during Hong Kong Maritime Week, Greek shipowner Evangelos Marinakis, Chairman and Founder of Capital Maritime & Trading Corp. warned of the growing environmental threat posed by the “dark fleet” of sanctioned vessels operating without insurance or proper maintenance, while outlining his vision for the shipping industry’s role in a more peaceful global landscape.

Speaking to a packed audience that exceeded venue capacity, Marinakis proposed a pragmatic solution to the dark fleet problem that has been plaguing international waters: allowing sanctioned vessels to be scrapped within a three to four-month window.

The Dark Fleet Crisis

“We invest substantial money, time, and effort in maintaining a clean environment and clean seas,” Marinakis emphasized, highlighting the contradiction between the industry’s environmental efforts and the unchecked operation of dangerous vessels. “However, simultaneously, we have nearly 1,500 vessels operating—almost half of which are already sanctioned—navigating around the world without insurance, without properly trained crews, and without maintenance. We’ve witnessed various accidents around the world, including collisions and pollution incidents. I don’t see governments acting quickly enough to stop this enormous environmental risk.”

The shipping magnate’s proposed solution is straightforward but requires international cooperation. “One solution that could help significantly is if the US administration and Europe grant an exemption allowing these vessels to be scrapped over the next three to four months. Buyers in demolition areas should be able to remit money without restrictions to the vessel owners bank accounts, enabling these vessels to be scrapped and reducing the dark or sanctioned fleet.”

Marinakis estimated that “at least 20% of this fleet has to be scrapped because they face huge problems trading these vessels. So, I’m not saying that all of a sudden the sanctioned vessels will be scrapped. But at least even if we see a 10% or 20%  reduction of this fleet, I think that is a simple solution”.

Industry Support for Practical Solutions

The proposal to allow the scrapping of sanctioned vessels received immediate support from industry participants. Anil Sharma, Founder of GMS and a leading figure in the ship recycling business who was present at the event, endorsed Marinakis’s proposal, suggesting an even longer timeframe might be needed given the scale of the problem.

“Currently, India is the only market where these vessels can still be processed. Some of them are coming in a few at a time and they are being scrapped undercover. Maybe they are not processed in USD transactions, maybe they are being processed either through Hong Kong or through Dubai or through India” Sharma noted, adding that legalizing the disposal process would be “a great idea,” though he suggested “perhaps six months would be better than three, as we’re discussing more than 500 ships needing recycling.”

Geopolitics and the Future of Shipping

Addressing the broader geopolitical landscape, Marinakis emphasized how recent global conflicts have reshaped the shipping industry’s strategic importance.

“In the last three years, we have witnessed the war between Ukraine and Russia, the conflict between Israel and Palestine, ongoing tensions in the region involving Lebanon and Syria, and the disruptions affecting the Suez Canal. Prior to these events, we experienced the unprecedented disruption of COVID-19. All these factors have changed market conditions” he explained.

The energy transportation sector has become particularly crucial during these turbulent times. “When geopolitical conflicts and situations arise, the transportation of energy becomes critical. It is apparent that countries—including the United States, China, Middle Eastern nations, and Europe—need alliances with shipowners who can provide the transportation, stability, and lifeline that the world requires to survive.”

For major fleet operators, this has meant taking on greater responsibilities. “For shipowners like us, especially those with large fleets, our role is becoming more strategic and sophisticated. We have a greater responsibility to the world to perform when needed. Over the last five years, we have focused on building solid fleets capable of meeting future requirements, servicing our clients reliably, and maintaining the flexibility to cover present needs as they constantly change.”

Peace and Reconstruction Opportunities

Looking ahead to potential peace in conflict zones, Marinakis sees both opportunities and responsibilities for the shipping industry, but stressed that genuine peace requires more than agreements.

“The reconstruction of Ukraine and Gaza is certainly important, but equally significant is what happens when these conflicts end and peace returns to the world. In these regions, we expect to see increased investment. When stability returns, we will face new challenges as these areas rebuild, survive, and ultimately prosper,” he stated.

However, Marinakis emphasized that sustainable peace requires addressing root causes: “To be honest with each other, if we want to see lasting peace in the region, we need peace that allows people to survive, achieve prosperity, and maintain hope. What we’ve observed over the years is that when a region is lacking hope entirely, when hope is absent, conflicts never truly end.”

He called for concrete action beyond diplomatic agreements: “While peace agreements are positive developments in the Middle East, we need to see action. The governments and leaders who make these agreements must create a serious impact in the lives of Palestinians—helping people work, rebuild their homes and businesses, and provide a future for young children. If we see genuine commitment and action, the prospects will be very bright.”

Environmental Regulations and Alternative Fuels

Regarding the IMO’s postponement of net-zero targets, Marinakis advocated for a pragmatic approach based on honest dialogue among industry stakeholders.

“Experts from classification societies, shipowners, and shipowners’ associations have the knowledge and time to address this issue. First, we must be honest with each other and realistic about our goals. Many actions can be taken that will have serious impact,” he said.

He stressed that major shipping nations, particularly China, must be part of any solution: “Countries like China—where every shipowner trading worldwide loads or discharges cargo—must participate and agree. We must all respect agreements involving major countries with the most serious impact on transporting energy, freight, and containers.”

On alternative fuels, Marinakis was clear about the practical path forward, emphasizing LNG as the most viable current option. “When supply, demand, and infrastructure are in place—rather than looking for alternatives where high prices exist but infrastructure doesn’t—let’s be pragmatic and realistic. For the next 10-15 years, this is a more environmentally friendly alternative fuel that can do the job.”

The shipowner stressed that Capital Group has already made substantial investments in dual-fuel LNG vessels, despite the current lack of financial incentives from charterers: “While there’s been significant extra cost that charterers and oil majors haven’t yet paid for, we believe it’s a matter of time. When the figures make economic sense—not just environmental sense—we’ll see results.”

Asia’s Strategic Role

Speaking in Hong Kong, Marinakis highlighted the region’s critical importance to global shipping and emphasized the need for long-term partnerships rather than transactional relationships.

“We can feel here the right vibes. There is tradition here as far as shipping, ship owning and trading is concerned,” he noted about Hong Kong’s maritime heritage.

Regarding China’s role, Marinakis advocated for a partnership approach: “China plays a significant role in the shipping business. We need to see this in the long term and consider our Chinese counterparties as partners trying to do business. They should be partners not just for vessel fixtures or newbuildings, but for establishing partnerships lasting for years to come. We need each other—they need our services, and we need them as well. We should consider this a long-term relationship, not an opportunistic approach to maximize short-term gains. We need to conduct business properly and treat them as partners from day one.”

Hong Kong Capital Link Forum Brings Together Global Maritime Leadership

The 6th Annual Capital Link Hong Kong Maritime Forum concluded with great success, bringing together leading figures from the international maritime community. This year’s forum highlighted Asia’s crucial role in global shipping and focused on critical issues shaping the industry’s trajectory toward 2050—from energy transition and technological innovations to financing and the geopolitical orientation of global shipping.

Among the participants was Jason Liu, Regional Business Development Manager of DNV China, who analyzed DNV’s projections for international shipping through 2050. Prominent industry leaders including Bjorn Hojgaard, CEO of Anglo-Eastern Univan Group and Chairman of the Hong Kong Shipowners Association; Sotiris Raptis, Secretary General of the European Community Shipowners’ Associations (ECSA); Dr. Gaby Bornheim, President of the German Shipowners’ Association (VDR) and Managing Director of Peter Döhle Schiffahrts-KG; and Thomas Kazakos, Secretary General of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), emphasized that collective leadership and international cooperation are essential for successfully managing industry reforms.

Alternative fuels and their future dominated forum discussions, with speakers including Sebastian von Hardenberg, CEO of Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement; Bud Darr, President & CEO of Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA); Stefano Sommadossi, Co-founder, Partner & CEO of NatPower UK & NatPower Marine; and Konstantinos Kapetanakis, Bunker Director of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. and Chair of IBIA, analyzing the challenges of energy transition.

Technology discussions featured Pankaj Khanna, CEO of Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp; William Fairclough, Managing Director of Wah Kwong Maritime Transport; and Luis Benito, Group Business Development & Marketing Director of the Wallem Group.

The critical issue of financing was addressed by Samantha Xu, CFO of BW LPG; Emma Cawood, Managing Director – Finance & Treasury of Cetus Maritime; Joachim Jaeger Skorge, Managing Director and Regional Head of Asia-Pacific at DNB Carnegie; and Gautam Khurana, CFO of Precious Shipping Public Company Limited, who highlighted the growing role of green financing tools and the importance of transparency toward investors.

Of particular significance was the intervention by Vic Yau JP, Permanent Secretary for Transport and Logistics of the Hong Kong Government, who presented Hong Kong’s strategy for enhancing competitiveness on a global scale. The final panel, featuring Nick Brown, Corporate Affairs Director of Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore; Lianjun Li, Senior Partner at Reed Smith Richards Butler LLP and Honorary Legal Advisor of the Hong Kong Chamber of Shipping; Gregor McMillan, Executive Director of Venture Energy Limited; and Hing Chao, Executive Chairman of Wah Kwong Maritime Transport and Chairman of the Hong Kong Chamber of Shipping, presented ways in which Hong Kong can strengthen its position as an international maritime center through service development, technology, and strategic alliances.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Business
ΔΕΗ: Ισχυρή ανάπτυξη με EBITDA στα 1,7 δισ. ευρώ για το εννεάμηνο 2025

ΔΕΗ: Ισχυρή ανάπτυξη με EBITDA στα 1,7 δισ. ευρώ για το εννεάμηνο 2025

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Τρόμος: Πώς να… «επανέλθουμε» μετά από ένα θρίλερ;

Τρόμος: Πώς να… «επανέλθουμε» μετά από ένα θρίλερ;

OT FORUM
«Η επιχείρηση του μέλλοντος» – Το 6ο ΟΤ FORUM έρχεται…

«Η επιχείρηση του μέλλοντος» – Το 6ο ΟΤ FORUM έρχεται…

Ναυτιλία
Βαγγέλης Μαρινάκης: Προτείνει μέτρα για την απειλή του «Σκοτεινού Στόλου», κατά τη διάρκεια της Εβδομάδας Ναυτιλίας του Χονγκ Κονγκ

Βαγγέλης Μαρινάκης: Προτείνει μέτρα για την απειλή του «Σκοτεινού Στόλου», κατά τη διάρκεια της Εβδομάδας Ναυτιλίας του Χονγκ Κονγκ

inWellness
inTown
inTickets 16.11.25

«Ελίζα» της Ξένιας Καλογεροπούλου: Μία περιπέτεια για όλη την οικογένεια, στο θέατρο Πόρτα

Η παράσταση μετατρέπει την ιστορία της Ελίζας σε ένα ευφάνταστο ταξίδι μέσα στον χρόνο και τον χώρο, όπου το χιούμορ, η δημιουργικότητα και η μουσική συναντούν την επιστημονική φαντασία

Σύνταξη
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
Zelensky’s Athens Visit Seals Seven-Point Strategic Pact
English edition 17.11.25

Zelensky’s Athens Visit Seals Seven-Point Strategic Pact

Ukraine and Greece reached a wide-ranging seven-point agreement during President Volodymyr Zelensky’s six-hour visit to Athens, covering ceasefire terms, security guarantees, energy cooperation, cyber resilience, reconstruction—and a new deal on maritime drones

Σύνταξη
Greece Shifts toward New Stable ‘Red’ Power Tariffs
English edition 17.11.25

Greece Shifts toward New Stable ‘Red’ Power Tariffs

Like the existing “blue” fixed-rate tariffs, the upcoming “red” tariffs are expected to remain an attractive refuge for households unsettled by the sharp swings in wholesale electricity prices over the past three months.

Σύνταξη
Greece Issues Automatic Personal Numbers to All Citizens
English edition 08.11.25

Greece Issues Automatic Personal Numbers to All Citizens

Citizens who had not applied by November 5 now receive a Personal Number automatically, streamlining identification for public services. Corrections are underway to reconcile discrepancies across government records

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Τουρκία: Η προμήθεια φυσικού αερίου από τη Ρωσία δεν σταμάτησε λόγω αμερικανικού LNG
Διεθνής Οικονομία 18.11.25

Η προμήθεια φυσικού αερίου από τη Ρωσία στην Τουρκία δεν σταμάτησε λόγω αμερικανικού LNG

Η Τουρκία διέψευσε τα δημοσιεύματα που την φέρουν να σταματά τις εισαγωγές φυσικού αερίου από τη Ρωσία. Διευκρίνισε πως εισάγει φυσικό αέριο και LNG από πολλές χώρες για μείωση του ρίσκου

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Αυστρία – Βοσνία-Ερζεγοβίνη
Ποδόσφαιρο 18.11.25

LIVE: Αυστρία – Βοσνία-Ερζεγοβίνη

LIVE: Αυστρία – Βοσνία-Ερζεγοβίνη. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 21:45 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Αυστρία – Βοσνία-Ερζεγοβίνη για την τελευταία αγωνιστική των προκριματικών του Παγκοσμίου Κυπέλλου. Τηλεοπτικά από Novasports Extra 2.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Ισπανία – Τουρκία
Ποδόσφαιρο 18.11.25

LIVE: Ισπανία – Τουρκία

LIVE: Ισπανία – Τουρκία. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 21:45 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Ισπανία – Τουρκία για την τελευταία αγωνιστική των προκριματικών του Παγκοσμίου Κυπέλλου. Τηλεοπτικά από Novasports 1.

Σύνταξη
Οι εξήντα «συνεντεύξεις» του Τόμας Τούχελ
On Field 18.11.25

Οι εξήντα «συνεντεύξεις» του Τόμας Τούχελ

Θα μπορούσε να είναι τίτλος… θεατρικού έργου που θ’ ανέβει στο Λονδίνο, αλλά είναι ο τρόπος δουλειάς του ομοσπονδιακού τεχνικού της Αγγλίας ενόψει Μουντιάλ 2026

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Σκωτία – Δανία
Ποδόσφαιρο 18.11.25

LIVE: Σκωτία – Δανία

LIVE: Σκωτία – Δανία. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 21:45 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Σκωτία – Δανία για την τελευταία αγωνιστική των προκριματικών του Παγκοσμίου Κυπέλλου. Τηλεοπτικά από Novasports 2.

Σύνταξη
Σουηδία: 18χρονος προετοίμαζε επίθεση στο «όνομα του Ισλαμικού Κράτους» σε φεστιβάλ στη Στοκχόλμη
Ομολόγησε 18.11.25

Σουηδία: 18χρονος προετοίμαζε επίθεση στο «όνομα του Ισλαμικού Κράτους» σε φεστιβάλ στη Στοκχόλμη

Ο κατηγορούμενος είχε αγοράσει επίσης μια κάμερα σώματος για να κινηματογραφήσει την επίθεση και είχε ετοιμάσει ένα βίντεο για την ανάληψη της ευθύνης μετά την επίθεση στο φεστιβάλ

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Λευκορωσία – Ελλάδα
Ποδόσφαιρο 18.11.25

LIVE: Λευκορωσία – Ελλάδα

LIVE: Λευκορωσία – Ελλάδα. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 21:45 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Λευκορωσία – Ελλάδα για την τελευταία αγωνιστική των προκριματικών του Παγκοσμίου Κυπέλλου. Τηλεοπτικά από ALPHΑ.

Σύνταξη
Νέα Υόρκη: Ο Ζόχραν Μαμντάνι ζητάει χρηματοδότηση από τους πολίτες για την μεταβατική περίοδο [βίντεο]
Λίγα από πολλούς 18.11.25

Ο Ζόχραν Μαμντάνι ζητάει χρηματοδότηση από τους πολίτες για την μεταβατική περίοδο

Ο εκλεγείς δήμαρχος της Νέας Υόρκης, Ζόχραν Μαμντάνι, δημοσίευσε ένα βίντεο με το οποίο ζητάει χρηματοδότηση για να καλύψει το κόστος της μετάβασης στην δημαρχία, κάτι στάνταρ στις ΗΠΑ

Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Ομόνοια: 44χρονος εντοπίστηκε να μεταφέρει το «ναρκωτικό του βιασμού» – Τι είναι το «GHB»
Ελλάδα 18.11.25

Ομόνοια: 44χρονος εντοπίστηκε να μεταφέρει το «ναρκωτικό του βιασμού» – Τι είναι το «GHB»

Σε έλεγχο που έκαναν αστυνομικοί στο αυτοκίνητο του 44χρονου στην Ομόνοια εντόπισαν 115,6 γραμμ. της ναρκωτικής ουσίας «GHB» σε υγρή μορφή, που είναι γνωστή και ως «χάπι του βιασμού»

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Μλάντοστ – Ολυμπιακός
Πόλο 18.11.25

LIVE: Μλάντοστ – Ολυμπιακός

LIVE: Μλάντοστ – Ολυμπιακός. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 21:30 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Μλάντοστ – Ολυμπιακός για την 4η αγωνιστική του Champions League. Τηλεοπτικά από ΕΡΤ2 ΣΠΟΡ.

Σύνταξη
Μόσχα: Απόπειρα δολοφονίας του Σεργκέι Σοϊγκού σε νεκροταφείο – Πώς αποτράπηκε η ουκρανική επιχείρηση
Ρωσία 18.11.25

Απόπειρα δολοφονίας του Σεργκέι Σοϊγκού σε νεκροταφείο της Μόσχας - Πώς αποτράπηκε η ουκρανική επιχείρηση

Υπάλληλοι της Ομοσπονδιακής Υπηρεσίας Ασφαλείας της Ρωσίας απέτρεψαν απόπειρα δολοφονίας του γραμματέα του Συμβουλίου Ασφαλείας Σεργκέι Σοϊγκού στη Μόσχα

Σύνταξη
Ανησυχία Μερτς για την ασφάλεια στις χριστουγεννιάτικες αγορές της Γερμανίας – Ζήτησε ενιαία πρότυπα ασφάλειας
Κόσμος 18.11.25

Ανησυχία Μερτς για την ασφάλεια στις χριστουγεννιάτικες αγορές της Γερμανίας – Ζήτησε ενιαία πρότυπα ασφάλειας

«Με ανησυχεί βαθιά το γεγονός ότι δεν μπορούμε πλέον να οργανώνουμε χριστουγεννιάτικες αγορές, ακόμη και σε μικρότερες πόλεις, χωρίς ένα ολοκληρωμένο σχέδιο ασφαλείας», δήλωσε ο Φρίντριχ Μερτς

Σύνταξη
Τζεφ Μπέζος: Ο ιδρυτής της Amazon στρέφει την προσοχή του στην AI
Επιστημονικές & Τεχνολογικές Ειδήσεις 18.11.25

Αυτή είναι η νέα εταιρεία του ιδρυτή της Amazon - Με όνομα που παραπέμπει στον μυθικό Τιτάνα

Με κεφάλαιο ύψους περίπου 6,2 δισεκατομμυρίων δολαρίων, η νεοφυής εταιρεία του Τζεφ Μπεζος φιλοδοξεί να εστιάσει σε εφαρμογές AI

Γιώργος Πολύζος
Κίνδυνος εν όψει για τους Ευρωπαίους: Από τη ρωσική αποδέσμευση, στην αμερικανική εξάρτηση;
Μπρος γκρεμός και... 18.11.25

Κίνδυνος εν όψει για τους Ευρωπαίους: Από τη ρωσική αποδέσμευση, στην αμερικανική εξάρτηση;

Ένα βασικό ερώτημα για τους Ευρωπαίους είναι πως θα ισορροπήσουν τη συνέχιση προμηθειών ενέργειας από έναν σημερινό εχθρό με τη μελλοντική προμήθεια από έναν ολοένα και πιο ασταθή σύμμαχο.

Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
«Αποκυήματα της φαντασίας»: Αποκρούει τις βρετανικές κατηγορίες περί κατασκοπείας η Κίνα
MI5 18.11.25

«Αποκυήματα της φαντασίας»: Αποκρούει τις βρετανικές κατηγορίες περί κατασκοπείας η Κίνα

Η MI5 εξέδωσε προειδοποίηση για κατασκοπεία προς τα μέλη του βρετανικού κοινοβουλίου για να τα προειδοποιήσει «για τη συνεχιζόμενη στοχοποίηση των δημοκρατικών μας θεσμών από κινεζικούς παράγοντες»

Σύνταξη
Αλέκος Φλαμπουράρης: Τι αναφέρει το ιατρικό ανακοινωθέν
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 18.11.25

Τι αναφέρει το ιατρικό ανακοινωθέν για τον θάνατο του Αλέκου Φλαμπουράρη

«Κατά την άμεση κλινική εκτίμηση από το ιατρικό προσωπικό, διαπιστώθηκε απουσία αναπνοής και σφυγμού», αναφέρει το ιατρικό ανακοινωθέν για τον Αλέκος Φλαμπουράρη που πέθανε σε ηλικία 87 ετών.

Σύνταξη
Γερμανία και Γαλλία ζητούν την «ψηφιακή απεξάρτηση» της Ευρώπης από ΗΠΑ και Κίνα
Κόσμος 18.11.25

Γερμανία και Γαλλία ζητούν την «ψηφιακή απεξάρτηση» της Ευρώπης από ΗΠΑ και Κίνα

Ο καγκελάριος Φρίντριχ Μερτς και ο πρόεδρος Εμανούελ Μακρόν συμφώνησαν από την Γερμανία που συναντήθηκαν στην ανάγκη η Ευρώπη να «απεξαρτηθεί» από τις «ψηφιακές υπερδυνάμεις»

Σύνταξη
Αν κλέψετε κάποια από τις γυναίκες μου, θα σας πυροβολήσω: Όταν ο Ντιέγκο Μαραντόνα τρομοκράτησε τους Oasis
Σουρεάλ 18.11.25

Αν κλέψετε κάποια από τις γυναίκες μου, θα σας πυροβολήσω: Όταν ο Ντιέγκο Μαραντόνα τρομοκράτησε τους Oasis

Τα αδέρφια Γκάλαχερ δεν έχουν κρύψει την αγάπη τους για τον Ντιέγκο Μαραντόνα, τον οποίο θεωρούν ως τον καλύτερο ποδοσφαιριστή όλων των εποχών. Ωστόσο η πρώτη συνάντηση μαζί του το 1997 ήταν αρκετά περίεργη.

Σύνταξη
Οι ΗΠΑ απέλασαν 50 άτομα στην Ουκρανία – Τι αναφέρει η υπηρεσία συνοριακής φύλαξης
Κόσμος 18.11.25

Οι ΗΠΑ απέλασαν 50 άτομα στην Ουκρανία – Τι αναφέρει η υπηρεσία συνοριακής φύλαξης

Οι ΗΠΑ απέλασαν 50 πολίτες πίσω στην Ουκρανία και αναμένεται να απελάσουν άλλους 80. Πρόκειται για την πρώτη φορά που Ουκρανοί πολίτες απελαύνονται εν μέσω πολέμου από τις ΗΠΑ

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Πανηγύρια Μητσοτάκη στη Ροδόπη, στο… περίμενε οι ακρίτες για το ενεργειακό κόστος και ο ΑΔΜΗΕ για την ΑΜΚ, τα νοσοκομεία του ΑΒΑΞ, ανεβάζει (κατασκευαστικούς) ρυθμούς η LAMDA, τα υψηλά 8μήνου της Τιτάν, η «μεταγραφή» στην Intralot

Πανηγύρια Μητσοτάκη στη Ροδόπη, στο… περίμενε οι ακρίτες για το ενεργειακό κόστος και ο ΑΔΜΗΕ για την ΑΜΚ, τα νοσοκομεία του ΑΒΑΞ, ανεβάζει (κατασκευαστικούς) ρυθμούς η LAMDA, τα υψηλά 8μήνου της Τιτάν, η «μεταγραφή» στην Intralot

Ερντογάν: Λάβαμε θετικά μηνύματα από τις ΗΠΑ στο θέμα των F-35

Ερντογάν: Λάβαμε θετικά μηνύματα από τις ΗΠΑ στο θέμα των F-35

Νέο μισθολόγιο σε Ένοπλες δυνάμεις και Σώματα Ασφαλείας

Νέο μισθολόγιο σε Ένοπλες δυνάμεις και Σώματα Ασφαλείας

Το DOTS Festival μας έδωσε 36 τρόπους να δούμε την αλήθεια

Το DOTS Festival μας έδωσε 36 τρόπους να δούμε την αλήθεια

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Imane Khelif: H εντυπωσιακή εμφάνιση της 26χρονης πυγμάχου στη front row του οίκου Chanel

Imane Khelif: H εντυπωσιακή εμφάνιση της 26χρονης πυγμάχου στη front row του οίκου Chanel

Δοκίμασε το δροσιστικό «combo» που αυξάνει το προσδόκιμο ζωής

Δοκίμασε το δροσιστικό «combo» που αυξάνει το προσδόκιμο ζωής

Άγχος αποχωρισμού: Πώς να το αντιμετωπίσετε με αγάπη και υπομονή

Άγχος αποχωρισμού: Πώς να το αντιμετωπίσετε με αγάπη και υπομονή

Μπέλα Χαντίντ: Η δύσκολη μάχη του σούπερ μόντελ με τη νόσο του Lyme

Μπέλα Χαντίντ: Η δύσκολη μάχη του σούπερ μόντελ με τη νόσο του Lyme

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Τρίτη 18 Νοεμβρίου 2025
Απόρρητο