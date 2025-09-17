Τετάρτη 17 Σεπτεμβρίου 2025
Σημαντική είδηση:
17.09.2025 | 20:17
Όχημα έπεσε πάνω στην πύλη του FBI στο Πίτσμπουργκ – Ο οδηγός άφησε μια σημαία και… έφυγε!
Property Prices up in Greece in Q2, 2025
English edition 17 Σεπτεμβρίου 2025 | 20:45

Property Prices up in Greece in Q2, 2025

Apartment prices increased on average by 9% annually in 2024 (revised data), against a 13.9% rise in 2023, the Bank of Greece said.

Πηγαίνετε για ύπνο μετά από αυτή την ώρα; Η επιστήμη προειδοποιεί

Πηγαίνετε για ύπνο μετά από αυτή την ώρα; Η επιστήμη προειδοποιεί

Spotlight

The average cost of property prices in Greece recorded a 7.3% rise in Q2 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, according to available preliminary data released by the Bank of Greece (BoG).

Apartment prices increased on average by 9% annually in 2024 (revised data), against a 13.9% rise in 2023, the Bank of Greece said.

Based on revised data, the average property price increase for new apartments stood at 10.2% in 2024, in comparison to a 12.9% growth rate in 2023. The annual rate of cost increase for old apartments was 8.2% in 2024 and 14.3% in 2023.

The surge in medium-term rentals (Airbnb) is estimated to have limited property availability, pushing rent prices upward.

The data showed sharp increases in major cities like Athens and Thessaloniki.

In particular, prices were up 5.9% year-on-year in Athens, 8.8% in Thessaloniki, 8.5% in other large cities, and 8.8% in the rest of the country.

For 2024 as a whole, revised figures showed increases of 8.5% in Athens, 11.6% in Thessaloniki, 7.5% in other large cities, and 10.7% in other regions.

Across all urban areas nationwide, apartment prices rose by an average of 7.3% in the second quarter of 2025 compared with a year earlier. For 2024, the average annual increase was 8.7%, according to the revised data.

Source: tovima.com

World
Federal Reserve: Μείωσε τα επιτόκια κατά 25 μ.β.

Federal Reserve: Μείωσε τα επιτόκια κατά 25 μ.β.

Επικαιρότητα
Μητσοτάκης: «Βάφτισε» τις φοροελαφρύνσεις αυξήσεις μισθών

Μητσοτάκης: «Βάφτισε» τις φοροελαφρύνσεις αυξήσεις μισθών

Champions League
English edition
Novartis Case Verdict: Two Former Witnesses Found Guilty
English edition 15.09.25

Novartis Case Verdict: Two Former Witnesses Found Guilty

After years of legal proceedings, two former witnesses are convicted for false testimony and false accusations, closing a controversial chapter in Greece’s high-profile Novartis investigation

Σύνταξη
Greek Tourism 2025: Shorter, Closer, Last-Minute
English edition 14.09.25

Greek Tourism 2025: Shorter, Closer, Last-Minute

The most striking change compared with 2024 was the rise of Aegina, which entered the top five destinations, displacing Syros, with a year-on-year increase of 12.65%

Σύνταξη
Greece to Phase out ‘Personal Difference’ in Pensions by 2027
English edition 07.09.25

Greece to Phase out ‘Personal Difference’ in Pensions by 2027

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced at the Thessaloniki International Fair that the pension adjustment known as the “personal difference” will be halved in 2026 and fully abolished in 2027, opening the way for more retirees to receive increases

Σύνταξη
Evangelos Marinakis: “Stop Children from Being Killed in Ukraine”
English edition 05.09.25

Evangelos Marinakis: “Stop Children from Being Killed in Ukraine”

Evangelos Marinakis, founder and president of the shipping group Capital Maritime & Trading Corp and main shareholder of Alter Ego Media, appeals for an end to the war in Ukraine and references the poor economic situation of Greek households in his intervention at the 5th Thessaloniki Metropolitan Summit

Σύνταξη
Greece’s PPC Cuts September Power Tariffs by 14.5%
English edition 03.09.25

Greece’s PPC Cuts September Power Tariffs by 14.5%

Public Power Corporation (PPC), Greece’s largest electricity provider, announced a 14.5% reduction in its September green tariffs, citing falling wholesale energy prices. Other household plans also see notable drops, offering consumers lower costs

Σύνταξη
Μεντιλίμπαρ: «Έκαναν αυτά που έπρεπε να κάνουν ακόμα και με δέκα παίκτες»
Champions League 17.09.25

Μεντιλίμπαρ: «Έκαναν αυτά που έπρεπε να κάνουν ακόμα και με δέκα παίκτες»

Στην πολύ καλή αμυντική λειτουργία της Πάφου στάθηκε ο Χοσέ Λουίς Μεντιλίμπαρ μετά το 0-0 στην πρεμιέρα του Champions League, με τον προπονητή του Ολυμπιακού να επισημαίνει ότι η διοργάνωση έχει ακόμη πολύ δρόμο...

Σύνταξη
Η υπεροχή του Ολυμπιακού επί της Πάφου, σε μία εικόνα… (pic)
Champions League 17.09.25

Η υπεροχή του Ολυμπιακού επί της Πάφου, σε μία εικόνα… (pic)

Κατοχή στο 64%, 17 τελικές, 65 επιθέσεις και 259 περισσότερες πάσες περισσότερες, αλλά και ένα 0 στον πίνακα του Καραϊσκάκη που δεν αποτυπώνει την αλήθεια της πρεμιέρας του Ολυμπιακού στο Champions League.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Παρί Σεν Ζερμέν – Αταλάντα
Ποδόσφαιρο 17.09.25

LIVE: Παρί Σεν Ζερμέν – Αταλάντα

LIVE: Παρί Σεν Ζερμέν – Αταλάντα. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 22:00 την αναμέτρηση Παρί Σεν Ζερμέν – Αταλάντα για την 1η αγωνιστική του Champions League. Τηλεοπτικά από COSMOTE SPORT 5 HD.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Άγιαξ – Ίντερ
Ποδόσφαιρο 17.09.25

LIVE: Άγιαξ – Ίντερ

LIVE: Άγιαξ – Ίντερ. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 22:00 την αναμέτρηση Άγιαξ – Ίντερ για την 1η αγωνιστική του Champions League. Τηλεοπτικά από COSMOTE SPORT 7 HD.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Μπάγερν Μονάχου – Τσέλσι
Ποδόσφαιρο 17.09.25

LIVE: Μπάγερν Μονάχου – Τσέλσι

LIVE: Μπάγερν Μονάχου – Τσέλσι. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 22:00 την αναμέτρηση Μπάγερν Μονάχου – Τσέλσι για την 1η αγωνιστική του Champions League. Τηλεοπτικά από COSMOTE SPORT 4 HD.

Σύνταξη
Οι Ταλιμπάν περιορίζουν το ίντερνετ στο Αφγανιστάν για να «αποτρέψουν την ανηθικότητα»
Πλήρης λογοκρισία 17.09.25

Οι Ταλιμπάν περιορίζουν το ίντερνετ στο Αφγανιστάν για να «αποτρέψουν την ανηθικότητα»

Οι Ταλιμπάν περιορίζουν τα τοπικά μέσα ενημέρωσης και τώρα και το διαδίκτυο, ενώ παράλληλα αξιοποιούν τις ίδιες πλατφόρμες για να διαδώσουν τα δικά τους μηνύματα

Σύνταξη
ΣΥΡΙΖΑ για Μητσοτάκη: Κάθε φορά που τοποθετείται δημόσια, αποδεικνύει γιατί πρέπει να αποτελέσει πολιτικά παρελθόν
«Κουβέντα για τα καρτέλ» 17.09.25

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ για Μητσοτάκη: Κάθε φορά που τοποθετείται δημόσια, αποδεικνύει γιατί πρέπει να αποτελέσει πολιτικά παρελθόν

«Συγχαρητήρια, κύριε Μητσοτάκη. Το κράτος Δικαίου θα σας... ευγνωμονεί για τις υπηρεσίες σας», τονίζει χαρακτηριστικά ο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ για όσα είπε ο πρωθυπουργός για το σκάνδαλο του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Λίβερπουλ – Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης
Ποδόσφαιρο 17.09.25

LIVE: Λίβερπουλ – Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης

LIVE: Λίβερπουλ – Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 22:00 την αναμέτρηση Λίβερπουλ – Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης για την 1η αγωνιστική του Champions League. Τηλεοπτικά από COSMOTE SPORT 3 HD.

Σύνταξη
Δημοσκόπηση: Τα μέτρα και οι εξαγγελίες στη ΔΕΘ είναι «σε λανθασμένη κατεύθυνση» – Γυρίζουν την πλάτη στην κυβέρνηση οι νέοι
Δημοσκόπηση 17.09.25

Τα μέτρα και οι εξαγγελίες στη ΔΕΘ είναι «σε λανθασμένη κατεύθυνση» - Γυρίζουν την πλάτη στην κυβέρνηση οι νέοι

Μία ακόμα δημοσκόπηση για την κυβέρνηση με αρνητικό πρόσημο. Στα τάρταρα το ποσοστό των νέων που λένε πως τα μέτρα που ανακοινώθηκαν στη ΔΕΘ είναι στη σωστή κατεύθυνση. Άνετη πρωτιά στην πρόθεση ψήφου για τη ΝΔ. Ο «καταλληλότερος» για την Κεντροαριστερά.

Σύνταξη
To in στο Παρίσι: Η Πλατεία της Δημοκρατίας πλημμύρισε με συνθήματα για την Παλαιστίνη
Κόσμος 17.09.25

To in στο Παρίσι: Η Πλατεία της Δημοκρατίας πλημμύρισε με συνθήματα για την Παλαιστίνη

Χιλιάδες διαδηλωτές κατέκλυσαν την Πλατεία της Δημοκρατίας στο Παρίσι, μετατρέποντάς την σε σκηνή έντονου πολιτικού συμβολισμού με επίκεντρο το παλαιστινιακό ζήτημα.

Βίντεο - φωτογραφίες: Ρωμανός Λιούτας
Το VAR έσωσε τον Κόβακς (vid)
Champions League 17.09.25

Το VAR έσωσε τον Κόβακς (vid)

Στην αντεπίθεση της Πάφου στο 69ο λεπτό, Ιστβάν Κόβακς, απέβαλε με απευθείας κόκκινη τον Ταρέμι για το φάουλ που έκανε στον Ζάζα, όμως η παρέμβαση του VAR γλίτωσε τον Ρουμάνο ρέφερι από ένα πολύ σοβαρό λάθος...

Σύνταξη
Federal Reserve: Μείωσε τα επιτόκια κατά 25 μ.β.
Οικονομικές Ειδήσεις 17.09.25

Μείωσε τα επιτόκια η Fed

Διαψεύσθηκαν οι Κασσάνδρες που ήθελαν 3 αξιωματούχους να καταψηφίζουν

Ναταλία Δανδόλου
Ναταλία Δανδόλου
ΠΑΣΟΚ για Μητσοτάκη: Χωρίς όραμα για τη χώρα και γεμάτος αλαζονεία, με μοναδική αγωνία την εξουσία του
«Μακριά από την κοινωνία» 17.09.25

ΠΑΣΟΚ για Μητσοτάκη: Χωρίς όραμα για τη χώρα και γεμάτος αλαζονεία, με μοναδική αγωνία την εξουσία του

«Όσο περισσότερο μένουν στη διακυβέρνηση της χώρας, κάνουν ζημιά. Η Ελλάδα και οι Έλληνες δεν έχουν άλλο χρόνο για χάσιμο. Οι εκλογές και η πολιτική αλλαγή είναι μονόδρομος», λέει το ΠΑΣΟΚ

Σύνταξη
Nepo babies, διαφθορά και βία: Πώς η Gen Z άλλαξε το Νεπάλ σε 48 ώρες – «Άντε γ@@@είτε, με σεβασμό»
Νέοι εναντίον διαφθοράς 17.09.25

Nepo babies, διαφθορά και βία: Πώς η Gen Z άλλαξε το Νεπάλ σε 48 ώρες – «Άντε γ@@@είτε, με σεβασμό»

Το Νεπάλ βίωσε μια πρωτοφανή πολιτική ανατροπή, καθώς η γενιά Ζ της χώρας, οπλισμένη με οργή για τη διαφθορά, κατάφερε να ρίξει την κυβέρνηση σε λιγότερο από 48 ώρες. Ωστόσο, η ιστορική αυτή νίκη συνοδεύτηκε από ένα βαρύ τίμημα, με 72 νεκρούς και ανυπολόγιστες καταστροφές. Τι πυροδότησε την έκρηξη βίας και πώς η αντίδραση απέναντι στα nepo babies της πολιτικής άλλαξε την ιστορία της χώρας;

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
«Φτερά» έκανε το χρυσό βραχιόλι του φαραώ Αμενεμόπη από το Μουσείο του Καΐρου – Τεράστια κινητοποίηση
Τα πιθανά σενάρια 17.09.25

«Φτερά» έκανε το χρυσό βραχιόλι του φαραώ Αμενεμόπη από το Μουσείο του Καΐρου – Τεράστια κινητοποίηση

Χρυσό βραχιόλι, ηλικίας 3.000 ετών, «εξαφανίστηκε» από το Μουσείο του Καΐρου. Φέρεται ότι ανήκε σε έναν φαραώ της 21ης Δυναστείας της Αιγύπτου και εκφράζονται φόβοι ότι έχει ήδη βγει από τη χώρα.

Σύνταξη
ΚΚΕ για Μητσοτάκη: Όσο κι αν προσπαθεί, δεν θα αποφύγει τη δυσαρέσκεια που δυναμώνει μέσα στον λαό
«Καλλιεργεί εφησυχασμό» 17.09.25

ΚΚΕ για Μητσοτάκη: Όσο κι αν προσπαθεί, δεν θα αποφύγει τη δυσαρέσκεια που δυναμώνει μέσα στον λαό

«Τα νέα κυβερνητικά μέτρα δεν μπορούν στο ελάχιστο να αντισταθμίσουν την ακρίβεια και τη φοροληστεία, ενώ προσθέτουν και νέα βάρη, με πιο εμβληματικό παράδειγμα το ν/σ για τη 13ωρη εργασία», λέει το ΚΚΕ

Σύνταξη
Μεγαλειώδης διαδήλωση στον Λονδίνο – «Τραμπ, δεν είσαι ευπρόσδεκτος»
«Θερμή» υποδοχή 17.09.25

Μεγαλειώδης διαδήλωση στον Λονδίνο – «Τραμπ, δεν είσαι ευπρόσδεκτος»

Συνθήματα κατά του Τραμπ, παλαιστινιακές σημαίες και πλακάτ. Όλα καταδίκαζαν τις πολιτικές του Αμερικανού προέδρου για τη Γάζα, το μεταναστευτικό, αλλά και τις ρατσιστικές θέσεις του

Αρχοντία Κάτσουρα
Αρχοντία Κάτσουρα
Τσουκαλάς: Η ΝΔ, που έδινε μέτρα για τα ελλείμματα γραμμένα σε χαρτοπετσέτες, κάνει κριτική στο ΠΑΣΟΚ για κοστολόγηση
«Πρόγραμμα και σχέδιο» 17.09.25

Τσουκαλάς: Η ΝΔ, που έδινε μέτρα για τα ελλείμματα γραμμένα σε χαρτοπετσέτες, κάνει κριτική στο ΠΑΣΟΚ για κοστολόγηση

«Πολιτική αλλαγή χωρίς τη Νέα Δημοκρατία στην αντιπολίτευση, δεν υπάρχει. Επομένως, πρέπει το ΠΑΣΟΚ να είναι πρώτο κόμμα έστω και με μία ψήφο», τόνισε ο Κώστας Τσουκαλάς

Σύνταξη
H τέχνη ως κραυγή μέσα απ’τον πόλεμο: Άνοιξε η Μπιενάλε της Γάζας στη Νέα Υόρκη
Culture Live 17.09.25

H τέχνη ως κραυγή μέσα απ’τον πόλεμο: Άνοιξε η Μπιενάλε της Γάζας στη Νέα Υόρκη

Με το κανονάκι του Φίρας Ζρέικ να δίνει τον πένθιμο τόνο, η Μπιενάλε της Γάζας άνοιξε στη Νέα Υόρκη, φέρνοντας στο προσκήνιο έργα που αποτυπώνουν τον πόνο και τη φωνή καλλιτεχνών αποκλεισμένων μέσα στον πόλεμο

Σύνταξη
