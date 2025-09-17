Property Prices up in Greece in Q2, 2025

The average cost of property prices in Greece recorded a 7.3% rise in Q2 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, according to available preliminary data released by the Bank of Greece (BoG).

Apartment prices increased on average by 9% annually in 2024 (revised data), against a 13.9% rise in 2023, the Bank of Greece said.

Based on revised data, the average property price increase for new apartments stood at 10.2% in 2024, in comparison to a 12.9% growth rate in 2023. The annual rate of cost increase for old apartments was 8.2% in 2024 and 14.3% in 2023.

The surge in medium-term rentals (Airbnb) is estimated to have limited property availability, pushing rent prices upward.

The data showed sharp increases in major cities like Athens and Thessaloniki.

In particular, prices were up 5.9% year-on-year in Athens, 8.8% in Thessaloniki, 8.5% in other large cities, and 8.8% in the rest of the country.

For 2024 as a whole, revised figures showed increases of 8.5% in Athens, 11.6% in Thessaloniki, 7.5% in other large cities, and 10.7% in other regions.

Across all urban areas nationwide, apartment prices rose by an average of 7.3% in the second quarter of 2025 compared with a year earlier. For 2024, the average annual increase was 8.7%, according to the revised data.

