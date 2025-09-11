Πέμπτη 11 Σεπτεμβρίου 2025
11.09.2025
Συναγερμός στο Καπιτώλιο: Απειλή για βόμβα στα γραφεία των Δημοκρατικών
Bank of America (BofA) ‘Bullish’ on Greek Banks
English edition 11 Σεπτεμβρίου 2025

Bank of America (BofA) ‘Bullish’ on Greek Banks

Bank of America recommends a “buy” on three of the banks, except National Bank, for which it maintains a “neutral” rating.

Σύνταξη
Αγαπημένες σειρές: Μας κάνει πραγματικά καλό να τις βλέπουμε ξανά και ξανά;

Αγαπημένες σειρές: Μας κάνει πραγματικά καλό να τις βλέπουμε ξανά και ξανά;

Bank of America (BofA) has raised its price targets for Greek banks, projecting the strongest upside for Eurobank at 42%.

The new target for Eurobank is set at €4.45, up from €4.36 (42% upside). Alpha Bank’s target rises to €3.89 from €3.59 (12% upside), National Bank of Greece to €12.81 from €12.11 (7% upside), and Piraeus Bank to €7.78 from €6.88 (14% upside).

BofA recommends a “buy” on three of the banks, except National Bank, for which it maintains a “neutral” rating.

Bank of America said Greek banks are approaching a turning point in net interest income (NII), with a favorable growth environment taking shape. After months of pressure, the sharpest declines in NII appear to be over, with the trough expected in the third or fourth quarter of 2025.

Looking ahead, BofA forecasts a steady recovery in NII, driven by 9% loan growth over the next three years, higher European Central Bank rate expectations—projected to reach 1.75% from Q4 onward—faster deposit repricing, and stronger income from other sources.

BofA also expects a further decline in cost of equity (CoE), which would support a re-rating of Greek banks. The sector has already rallied in 2025, with rising earnings per share and improving valuations fueling the gains.

Stronger fundamentals and an improved macroeconomic environment—including Greek bond yields now trading below those of France—are further strengthening the outlook.

Source: tovima.com

Ενέργεια
Υδρογονάνθρακες: Το roadmap για τις έρευνες της Chevron – Το μήνυμα Μπέργκαμ

Υδρογονάνθρακες: Το roadmap για τις έρευνες της Chevron – Το μήνυμα Μπέργκαμ

Greece to Phase out 'Personal Difference' in Pensions by 2027
English edition 07.09.25
English edition 07.09.25

Greece to Phase out ‘Personal Difference’ in Pensions by 2027

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced at the Thessaloniki International Fair that the pension adjustment known as the “personal difference” will be halved in 2026 and fully abolished in 2027, opening the way for more retirees to receive increases

Σύνταξη
Evangelos Marinakis: "Stop Children from Being Killed in Ukraine"
English edition 05.09.25
English edition 05.09.25

Evangelos Marinakis: “Stop Children from Being Killed in Ukraine”

Evangelos Marinakis, founder and president of the shipping group Capital Maritime & Trading Corp and main shareholder of Alter Ego Media, appeals for an end to the war in Ukraine and references the poor economic situation of Greek households in his intervention at the 5th Thessaloniki Metropolitan Summit

Σύνταξη
Greece's PPC Cuts September Power Tariffs by 14.5%
English edition 03.09.25
English edition 03.09.25

Greece’s PPC Cuts September Power Tariffs by 14.5%

Public Power Corporation (PPC), Greece’s largest electricity provider, announced a 14.5% reduction in its September green tariffs, citing falling wholesale energy prices. Other household plans also see notable drops, offering consumers lower costs

Σύνταξη
Bank Loans Down €751M in July 2025: BoG
English edition 29.08.25

Bank Loans Down €751M in July 2025: BoG

Net financing to Greece’s general government turned positive in July, reaching €509 million, compared with a negative flow of €93 million in June.

Σύνταξη
Greece Plans Major Grid Upgrades to Protect Forests
English edition 27.08.25
English edition 27.08.25

Greece Plans Major Grid Upgrades to Protect Forests

Greek energy operator DEDDHE unveils a €4.79B plan for 2026–2030, including smart meters and relocating power lines from forests to boost network resilience and digital transformation

Σύνταξη
Λάρκιν: «Είμαστε έτοιμοι για την πρόκληση με την Ελλάδα – Δεν είναι εύκολο να σταματήσεις τον Γιάννη»
Eurobasket 2025 11.09.25

Λάρκιν: «Είμαστε έτοιμοι για την πρόκληση με την Ελλάδα – Δεν είναι εύκολο να σταματήσεις τον Γιάννη»

Ο Σέιν Λάρκιν δηλώνει έτοιμος για τον ημιτελικό-πρόκληση όπως χαρακτηρίζει το παιχνίδι της Ελλάδας με την Τουρκία, ενώ ακόμη μίλησε για την ατμόσφαιρα αλλά και τον Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο.

Σύνταξη
Γαλλία: Ο πρωθυπουργός Λεκορνί υπόσχεται «άλλη πολιτική προσέγγιση» – Και ελπίζει σε ανοχή της αντιπολίτευσης
Ελπίζει, αλλά… 11.09.25

Γαλλία: Ο πρωθυπουργός Λεκορνί υπόσχεται «άλλη πολιτική προσέγγιση» – Και ελπίζει σε ανοχή της αντιπολίτευσης

«Θα πρέπει να αλλάξουμε, να είμαστε πιο δημιουργικοί και σοβαροί στον τρόπο συνεργασίας μας με την αντιπολίτευση» δήλωσε ο Λεκορνί. Αλλά ήδη κόμματα τον απειλούν με πρόταση μομφής

Σύνταξη
Ρήξη χιαστού ο Μπακούλας, χάνει τη σεζόν (pic)
Ποδόσφαιρο 11.09.25

Ρήξη χιαστού ο Μπακούλας, χάνει τη σεζόν (pic)

Ο νεαρός μέσος της Ρίο Άβε, Φάνης Μπακούλας, τραυματίστηκε στην αναμέτρηση της Ελπίδων με την Μάλτα και οι εξετάσεις έδειξαν ότι έχει υποστεί ρήξη χιαστού στο γόνατο του δεξιού του ποδιού.

Σύνταξη
Νέα επίθεση Αταμάν στον Γιάννη: «Οι διαιτητές θα πρέπει να καταλογίζουν φάουλ χωρίς να κοιτάζουν τα ονόματα»
Eurobasket 2025 11.09.25

Νέα επίθεση Αταμάν στον Γιάννη: «Οι διαιτητές θα πρέπει να καταλογίζουν φάουλ χωρίς να κοιτάζουν τα ονόματα»

Για μία ακόμη φορά ο Εργκίν Αταμάν έβαλε στο «στόχαστρό» του τον Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο, τονίζοντας πως οι διαιτητές δεν καταλογίζουν εις βάρος του όσα φάουλ πρέπει.

Σύνταξη
Το φαινόμενο της πεταλούδας: Πώς η 11η Σεπτεμβρίου πυροδότησε την σημερινή κρίση στη Μέση Ανατολή
Φαύλος κύκλος 11.09.25

Το φαινόμενο της πεταλούδας: Πώς η 11η Σεπτεμβρίου πυροδότησε την σημερινή κρίση στη Μέση Ανατολή

Για πολλούς, η 11η Σεπτεμβρίου, εκτός από μία τεράστια ανθρώπινη τραγωδία, είναι συνώνυμη με την υπερβολική επέμβαση των ΗΠΑ και τη σπατάλη αίματος και πόρων σε ατέρμονους πολέμους στην Μέση Ανατολή

Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Συναγερμός στο Καπιτώλιο – Η αστυνομία πηγαίνει στα Γραφεία των Δημοκρατικών στη Γερουσία
Κόσμος 11.09.25

Συναγερμός στο Καπιτώλιο: Απειλή για βόμβα στα γραφεία των Δημοκρατικών

Συναγερμός στο Καπιτώλιο με την αστυνομία να στέλνει μήνυμα στους εργαζόμενους να παραμείνουν μακριά από τα κεντρικά γραφεία της Εθνικής Επιτροπής των Δημοκρατικών στη Γερουσία.

Σύνταξη
Πολωνία: Εκπρόσωποι του πολωνικού στρατού στην Ουκρανία – Μεγάλη κινητικότητα μετά την εισβολή των drones
Κόσμος 11.09.25

Εκπρόσωποι του πολωνικού στρατού στην Ουκρανία - Μεγάλη κινητικότητα μετά την εισβολή των drones

Η Πολωνία κατήγγειλε ότι drones από τη Ρωσία εισέβαλαν στον εναέριο χώρο της και επικαλέστηκε το Άρθρο 4 του ΝΑΤΟ. Τηλεφωνική επικοινωνία Ζελένσκι - Ναβρότσκι και συμφωνία για «την κατάλληλη συνεργασία σε στρατιωτικό επίπεδο».

Σύνταξη
Η Γούπι Γκόλντμπεργκ μιλά για την μάχη που έδωσε με τον εθισμό με αφορμή την περιπέτεια του Τσάρλι Σιν
«Σκληρή αγάπη» 11.09.25

Η Γούπι Γκόλντμπεργκ μιλά για την μάχη που έδωσε με τον εθισμό με αφορμή την περιπέτεια του Τσάρλι Σιν

Η Γούπι Γκόλντμπεργκ, η οποία στο παρελθόν υπήρξε εθισμένη σε ουσίες, σχολίασε την αντίστοιχη εμπειρία που είχε ο Τσάρλι Σιν, ο οποίος καταγγέλθηκε στις αρχές από τον ίδιο του τον πατέρα.

Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Παραμένει αμφίβολος ο Όσμαν μία μέρα πριν τον ημιτελικό της Ελλάδας με την Τουρκία
Eurobasket 2025 11.09.25

Παραμένει αμφίβολος ο Όσμαν μία μέρα πριν τον ημιτελικό της Ελλάδας με την Τουρκία

Ο Τσέντι Οσμάν έμεινε εκτός προπόνησης την Πέμπτη (11/9) κι έτσι εξακολουθεί να παραμένει αμφίβολος ενόψει του αυριανού ημιτελικού ανάμεσα στην Τουρκία και την Ελλάδα για το Eurobasket 2025.

Σύνταξη
Γερμανία: Πρέπει να υπερδιπλασιάσει τον στρατό της για να πιάσει τους ΝΑΤΟϊκούς στόχους
Κόσμος 11.09.25

Η Γερμανία πρέπει να υπερδιπλασιάσει τον στρατό της για να πιάσει τους ΝΑΤΟϊκούς στόχους

Η Γερμανία μέσω του αρχηγού του στρατού φέρεται να ζητά 100.000 επιπλέον στρατιώτες για τους στόχους του ΝΑΤΟ. Το τελευταίο δείχνει να προετοιμάζεται εντατικά εν μέσω κλίματος φόβου προς τη Ρωσία

Σύνταξη
«Οι αμβλώσεις χειρότερες από το Ολοκαύτωμα και η Παλαιστίνη δεν υπάρχει»: Η πολιτική παρακαταθήκη του Τσάρλι Κερκ
«Δεν πιστεύω στην ενσυναίσθηση» 11.09.25

«Οι αμβλώσεις χειρότερες από το Ολοκαύτωμα και η Παλαιστίνη δεν υπάρχει»: Η πολιτική παρακαταθήκη του Τσάρλι Κερκ

Ο θάνατος του Τσάρλι Κερκ έχει συγκλονίσει τις ΗΠΑ. Ο πρόωρος χαμός του, πέρα από τον θρήνο των κοντινών του ανθρώπων, έχει προκαλέσει και έναν έντονο διάλογο σχετικά με τις πολιτικές του αντιλήψεις

Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Το «Καταρ-στροφικό» λάθος του Ισραήλ
Economist 11.09.25

Το «Καταρ-στροφικό» λάθος του Ισραήλ

O Economist εκτιμά ότι ο λόγος της ασυγχώρητης επίθεσης του Ισραήλ στο Κατάρ είναι πως μια επίτευξη ειρήνης θα έριχνε τη σκληροπυρηνική κυβέρνηση Νετανιάχου.

Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Κουτσούμπας: «Είναι να απορεί κανείς σε ποια χώρα ζει» ο Μητσοτάκης – «Τερατούργημα» η 13ωρη δουλειά
Η ομιλία στη ΔΕΘ 11.09.25

Κουτσούμπας: «Είναι να απορεί κανείς σε ποια χώρα ζει» ο Μητσοτάκης - «Τερατούργημα» η 13ωρη δουλειά

Ο Δημήτρης Κουτσούμπας στην ομιλία του στη ΔΕΘ τόνισε ότι «ο πρωθυπουργός εξήγγειλε μια σειρά από παροχές και μεταρρυθμίσεις προς όφελος των μεγάλων επιχειρηματικών ομίλων»

Σύνταξη
Σχολικά λεωφορεία: Εντατικοί έλεγχοι της Τροχαίας σε όλη τη χώρα – Βεβαιώθηκαν 203 παραβάσεις
Ελλάδα 11.09.25

Εντατικοί έλεγχοι της Τροχαίας σε σχολικά λεωφορεία σε όλη τη χώρα - Βεβαιώθηκαν 203 παραβάσεις

Πραγματοποιήθηκαν έλεγχοι σε 1.702 σχολικά λεωφορεία σε όλη τη χώρα - Επιπλέον αστυνομικοί διένειμαν ενημερωτικά φυλλάδια με συμβουλές οδικής ασφάλειας και κυκλοφοριακής αγωγής σε γονείς και μαθητές

Σύνταξη
Η Λαγκάρντ είναι αισιόδοξη για την Ευρωζώνη – Αλλά δεν ξεχνάει τα greek statistics
Ελληνικό «τραύμα» 11.09.25

Η Λαγκάρντ είναι αισιόδοξη για την Ευρωζώνη – Αλλά δεν ξεχνάει τα greek statistics

Αναφορά στο «τραύμα» που είχε προκαλέσει στην αξιοπιστία των στατιστικών στοιχείων η Ελλάδα πριν από μερικά χρόνια έκανε η Κριστίν Λαγκάρντ. Και χτύπησε καμπανάκι για τον πληθωρισμό λόγω αβεβαιότητας.

Σύνταξη
Επιβεβαιώνει η ΑΕΚ τη συμφωνία με τη Μοντερέι για τον Μαρσιάλ
Ποδόσφαιρο 11.09.25

Επιβεβαιώνει η ΑΕΚ τη συμφωνία με τη Μοντερέι για τον Μαρσιάλ

Η ΑΕΚ επιβεβαίωσε τα δημοσιεύματα περί συμφωνίας με τη Μοντερέι για την παραχώρηση του Αντονί Μαρσιάλ ο οποίος θα υποβληθεί σε ιατρικά σε ενδιάμεση χώρα ώστε να προλάβει την προθεσμία των μεταγραφών.

Σύνταξη
Βουλή: Τα μέλη της εξεταστικής επιτροπής για το σκάνδαλο ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ – Πόσοι και ποιοι βουλευτές θα μετέχoυν
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 11.09.25

Τα μέλη της εξεταστικής επιτροπής για το σκάνδαλο ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ – Πόσοι και ποιοι βουλευτές θα μετέχoυν

Αναρτήθηκε στον ιστότοπο της Βουλής η απόφαση του προέδρου, Νικήτα Κακλαμάνη, για τη συγκρότηση εξεταστικής επιτροπής για τα σκάνδαλο ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ.

Σύνταξη
Γιώργος Μαζωνάκης: Νέες εξελίξεις στην υπόθεση του τραγουδιστή – Θα καταθέσει μηνύσεις
Εγκλεισμός 11.09.25

Γιώργος Μαζωνάκης: Νέες εξελίξεις στην υπόθεση του τραγουδιστή – Θα καταθέσει μηνύσεις

Ο δικηγόρος του τραγουδιστή αποκάλυψε ότι ο Γιώργος Μαζωνάκης θα μεταβεί στην Εισαγγελία Πρωτοδικών Αθηνών, όπου θα καταθέσει μήνυση κατά των φυσικών και ηθικών αυτουργών.

Σύνταξη
Σήμανε μεγαλύτερη διόρθωση στο ΧΑ, έδωσε στίγμα η Aegean, το timing των Ελλήνων τραπεζιτών, ψάχνουν μετοχές ΕΧΑΕ τα funds, στόχευσε ο Μητσοτάκης, «βράζουν» οι αγρότες

Σήμανε μεγαλύτερη διόρθωση στο ΧΑ, έδωσε στίγμα η Aegean, το timing των Ελλήνων τραπεζιτών, ψάχνουν μετοχές ΕΧΑΕ τα funds, στόχευσε ο Μητσοτάκης, «βράζουν» οι αγρότες

ΑΑΔΕ: Αυτόματα με λίγα κλικ οι αλλαγές ΚΑΔ για επιχειρήσεις και επαγγελματίες

ΑΑΔΕ: Αυτόματα με λίγα κλικ οι αλλαγές ΚΑΔ για επιχειρήσεις και επαγγελματίες

82ο φεστιβάλ Βενετίας: Ο (αυτονόητος) κίνδυνος της πυρηνικής απειλής

82ο φεστιβάλ Βενετίας: Ο (αυτονόητος) κίνδυνος της πυρηνικής απειλής

Πρωτεία στην περιβαλλοντική ρύπανση για τις ελληνικές πόλεις

Πρωτεία στην περιβαλλοντική ρύπανση για τις ελληνικές πόλεις

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Keanu Reeves: Ο τραγικός έρωτας με τη Jennifer Syme και η σημαδεμένη ζωή ενός αντι-σταρ

Keanu Reeves: Ο τραγικός έρωτας με τη Jennifer Syme και η σημαδεμένη ζωή ενός αντι-σταρ

Digital sunset: Η βραδινή ιεροτελεστία για βαθύ, ξεκούραστο ύπνο

Digital sunset: Η βραδινή ιεροτελεστία για βαθύ, ξεκούραστο ύπνο

Νήπιο: Δείχνει με το δάχτυλο τα πάντα; Σας έχουμε υπέροχα νέα!

Νήπιο: Δείχνει με το δάχτυλο τα πάντα; Σας έχουμε υπέροχα νέα!

Ντοκουμέντα & διάλογοι για τη μαφία της Κρήτης

Ντοκουμέντα & διάλογοι για τη μαφία της Κρήτης

