10.09.2025
Πυρκαγιές σε Φθιώτιδα και Λάρισα – Επιχειρούν εναέρια
Greek Municipalities Clash with Government Over Planning Powers
English edition 10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2025

Greek Municipalities Clash with Government Over Planning Powers

Athens plans to transfer local planning services to the national land registry from 2026, sparking fierce opposition from mayors who see the move as a threat to their authority

Vita.gr
Ευαισθησία: «Ευχή» και «κατάρα» για την ψυχική μας υγεία

Ευαισθησία: «Ευχή» και «κατάρα» για την ψυχική μας υγεία

Spotlight

Greece’s government is preparing to strip municipalities of their control over local planning departments, known as Urban Planning Services, and place them under the national land registry (Ktimatologio) from 2026. The plan, announced by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Thessaloniki International Fair, has triggered an open confrontation with local authorities.

Under the proposal, responsibilities for issuing and checking building permits would be removed from municipalities and centralized in the Ktimatologio, which collects all geospatial data on property in Greece. The government argues the change will streamline procedures, reduce corruption, and bring planning and land records into a single digital framework.

The move would also involve shifting the Ktimatologio from the Ministry of Digital Governance back to the Ministry of Environment and Energy, which oversees spatial and urban planning. A return to the structure of “Ktimatologio SA” is also being considered, giving the agency greater flexibility in hiring staff to address long-standing understaffing issues.

Mayors, however, are pushing back strongly. The Central Union of Municipalities of Greece (KEDE) has declared the government’s plan a “casus belli,” accusing Athens of using corruption as a pretext to seize powers that shape the character of cities. KEDE leaders say the initiative is designed to limit municipal influence after court rulings in their favor against government building bonuses.

Local authorities are preparing legal action at the Council of State, Greece’s top administrative court. “This is a cause for war,” said KEDE vice president Grigoris Konstantellos, warning of a full-scale legal and political fight. A legal team is already drafting challenges to block the reform.

Government officials acknowledge the transition is at an early stage and faces hurdles, from staffing transfers to lack of office space at registry branches. Still, they argue the reform will speed up building approvals, ensure uniform enforcement of planning laws, and improve efficiency for citizens and engineers. Staff transfers from municipalities to the Ktimatologio would be voluntary and incentivized, with a gradual rollout to ensure continuity.

Authorities also stress that dialogue with local government representatives will follow, with the aim of shaping a reform that serves the public interest. While planning permits and enforcement would move under national control, broader urban planning and zoning responsibilities would remain at the municipal level.

Source: tovima.com

Ενέργεια
Υδρογονάνθρακες: Chevron και HELLENiQ ENERGY υπέβαλαν προσφορά για τα μπλοκ σε Κρήτη και Πελοπόννησο

Υδρογονάνθρακες: Chevron και HELLENiQ ENERGY υπέβαλαν προσφορά για τα μπλοκ σε Κρήτη και Πελοπόννησο

Vita.gr
Ευαισθησία: «Ευχή» και «κατάρα» για την ψυχική μας υγεία

Ευαισθησία: «Ευχή» και «κατάρα» για την ψυχική μας υγεία

Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών
Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Έσπασε το τριήμερο πτωτικό σερί, ισχυρή η «βοήθεια» της Eurobank

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Έσπασε το τριήμερο πτωτικό σερί, ισχυρή η «βοήθεια» της Eurobank

Greece to Phase out ‘Personal Difference’ in Pensions by 2027
English edition 07.09.25

Greece to Phase out ‘Personal Difference’ in Pensions by 2027

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced at the Thessaloniki International Fair that the pension adjustment known as the “personal difference” will be halved in 2026 and fully abolished in 2027, opening the way for more retirees to receive increases

Σύνταξη
Evangelos Marinakis: “Stop Children from Being Killed in Ukraine”
English edition 05.09.25

Evangelos Marinakis: “Stop Children from Being Killed in Ukraine”

Evangelos Marinakis, founder and president of the shipping group Capital Maritime & Trading Corp and main shareholder of Alter Ego Media, appeals for an end to the war in Ukraine and references the poor economic situation of Greek households in his intervention at the 5th Thessaloniki Metropolitan Summit

Σύνταξη
Greece’s PPC Cuts September Power Tariffs by 14.5%
English edition 03.09.25

Greece’s PPC Cuts September Power Tariffs by 14.5%

Public Power Corporation (PPC), Greece’s largest electricity provider, announced a 14.5% reduction in its September green tariffs, citing falling wholesale energy prices. Other household plans also see notable drops, offering consumers lower costs

Σύνταξη
Bank Loans Down €751M in July 2025: BoG
English edition 29.08.25

Bank Loans Down €751M in July 2025: BoG

Net financing to Greece’s general government turned positive in July, reaching €509 million, compared with a negative flow of €93 million in June.

Σύνταξη
Greece Plans Major Grid Upgrades to Protect Forests
English edition 27.08.25

Greece Plans Major Grid Upgrades to Protect Forests

Greek energy operator DEDDHE unveils a €4.79B plan for 2026–2030, including smart meters and relocating power lines from forests to boost network resilience and digital transformation

Σύνταξη
Άρης: Χωρίς Δώνη με Ατρόμητο, «μέσα» ο Γένσεν
Ποδόσφαιρο 10.09.25

Άρης: Χωρίς Δώνη με Ατρόμητο, «μέσα» ο Γένσεν

Ο Τάσος Δώνης υπέστη θλάση πρώτου βαθμού στον τετρακέφαλο και θα μείνει εκτός δράσης για περίπου δέκα μέρες, ενώ ο Γένσεν επέστρεψε από την εθνική του ομάδα και ενσωματώθηκε στις προπονήσεις.

Σύνταξη
Το γεμάτο Καραϊσκάκη και η «εντολή» του Μέντι
On Field 10.09.25

Το γεμάτο Καραϊσκάκη και η «εντολή» του Μέντι

Ο Ολυμπιακός θα κοντραριστεί το Σάββατο με τον Πανσερραϊκό και το Καραϊσκάκη θα είναι κατάμεστο. Τι θέλει να δει ο Μέντι για το 3Χ3 στο πρωτάθλημα, λίγες μέρες πριν το ματς με την Πάφο για το Champions League

Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
ΠΑΣΟΚ: Δικαιώθηκε η πατριωτική πολιτική 2010-2014 με την προσφορά Chevron και HELLENiQ ENERGY για τα μπλοκ
Δήλωση Μανιάτη 10.09.25

ΠΑΣΟΚ: Δικαιώθηκε η πατριωτική πολιτική 2010-2014 με την προσφορά Chevron και HELLENiQ ENERGY για τα μπλοκ

«Πρόκειται για μια ηχηρή επιβεβαίωση της στρατηγικής που σχεδίασε και υλοποίησε το ΠΑΣΟΚ εδώ και 14 χρόνια», υπογραμμίζει ο ευρωβουλευτής Γιάννης Μανιάτης

Σύνταξη
Ο ανδρόγυνος, «όμορφος νεαρός» των σονέτων του Σαίξπηρ μόλις αποκαλύφθηκε
Μινιατούρα 10.09.25

Ο ανδρόγυνος, «όμορφος νεαρός» των σονέτων του Σαίξπηρ μόλις αποκαλύφθηκε

Ο κόμης του Σαουθάμπτον μπορεί να έδωσε στον Σαίξπηρ τη μινιατούρα του Νίκολας Χίλιαρντ, η οποία έχει μια κατεστραμμένη καρδιά στο πίσω μέρος της - νεοανακαλυφθέν πορτρέτο ρίχνει φως στην ιστορία.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Τρεις διαιτητές στο «ψυγείο» του Στεφάν Λανουά
On Field 10.09.25

Τρεις διαιτητές στο «ψυγείο» του Στεφάν Λανουά

Τις δυο πρώτες αγωνιστικές της Stoiximan Super League ο αρχιδιαιτητής Στεφάν Λανουά έστειλε μήνυμα ότι δεν χαρίζεται καθώς μετά τον Πολυχρόνη, τιμώρησε και τους Κατσικογιάννη, Σιδηρόπουλο

Βάιος Μπαλάφας
Αποκαλύψεις για το 2,5 ετών βρέφος που πέθανε από κακοποίηση – Τι υποστήριζε τότε ο ιατροδικαστής
Ελλάδα 10.09.25

Αποκαλύψεις για το 2,5 ετών βρέφος που πέθανε από κακοποίηση – Τι υποστήριζε τότε ο ιατροδικαστής

Νέες αποκαλύψεις έρχονται στο φως για την υπόθεση θανάτου βρέφους 2,5 μηνών, το οποίο έφερε σημάδια κακοποίησης αλλά ο ιατροδικαστής «είδε» ως αιτία θανάτου μηνιγγοεγκεφαλίτιδα.

Σύνταξη
«Infidels Motorcycle Club»: Η αντιισλαμική συμμορία μοτοσικλετιστών που περιφρουρεί τα σημεία παροχής βοήθειας στη Γάζα
«Infidels Motorcycle Club» 10.09.25

Μία αντιισλαμική συμμορία μοτοσικλετιστών υπεύθυνη για την «ασφάλεια» στα σημεία παροχής βοήθειας στη Γάζα

Ποιος καλύτερος για να εξασφαλίσει την ασφάλεια των Παλαιστινίων που προσπαθούν να λάβουν ανθρωπιστική βοήθεια στη Γάζα; Σίγουρα όχι μία συμμορία αντιισλαμιστών μοτοσικλετιστών από τις ΗΠΑ

Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Νόβακ Τζόκοβιτς ο… Έλληνας
On Field 10.09.25

Νόβακ Τζόκοβιτς ο… Έλληνας

Ο κορυφαίος τενίστας στον κόσμο δεν έκρυψε τον ενθουσιασμό του για τη νίκη της Εθνικής μας επί της Λιθουανίας κι αυτή δεν είναι η πρώτη φορά που πανηγυρίζει για ελληνική επιτυχία

Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
LIVE: Φινλανδία – Γεωργία
Eurobasket 2025 10.09.25

LIVE: Φινλανδία – Γεωργία

LIVE: Φινλανδία – Γεωργία. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 17:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Φινλανδία – Γεωργία, για τα προημιτελικά του Eurobasket 2025. Τηλεοπτικά από ΕΡΤ1 και Novasports Start.

Σύνταξη
Έκθεση UNICEF για το τίμημα των «σκουπιδοτροφών»: Η παιδική παχυσαρκία τριπλασιάστηκε από το 2000
Άνευ προηγουμένου 10.09.25

Έκθεση UNICEF για το τίμημα των «σκουπιδοτροφών»: Η παιδική παχυσαρκία τριπλασιάστηκε από το 2000

Σύμφωνα με την έκθεση της UNICEF, μεγάλη ευθύνη για την άνευ προηγουμένου παχυσαρκία στους νέους φέρουν οι εταιρείες που παρασκευάζουν υπερεπεξεργασμένα και «γρήγορα» τρόφιμα.

Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Armani – The King of Fashion: Στα σκαριά βιογραφική ταινία για την ζωή του θρυλικού Τζόρτζιο Αρμάνι
Ο Βασιλιάς 10.09.25

Armani – The King of Fashion: Στα σκαριά βιογραφική ταινία για την ζωή του θρυλικού Τζόρτζιο Αρμάνι

H ταινία επιδιώκει όχι απλώς να παρουσιάσει τον Τζόρτζιο Αρμάνι, αλλά «την ψυχή ενός ανθρώπου που μετέτρεψε ένα προσωπικό όνειρο σε κοινή κληρονομιά», ανέφερε ο παραγωγός της, Αντρέα Ερβολίνο

Σύνταξη
Γκιγιέρμο ντελ Τόρο: Μετά τον «Frankenstein» συνεργάζεται ξανά με τον Όσκαρ Άιζακ
Culture Live 10.09.25

Γκιγιέρμο ντελ Τόρο: Μετά τον «Frankenstein», η νέα του ταινία «Fury», έχει πρωταγωνιστή τον Όσκαρ Άιζακ

Ο μεξικανός Γκιγιέρμο ντελ Τόρο, έγινε ευρέως γνωστός από την ταινία «Ο λαβύρινθος του Πάνα», η οποία του άνοιξε τον δρόμο σε μια μεγάλη διαδρομή μέχρι και τα Όσκαρ.

Σύνταξη
Η Διεθνής Ολυμπιακή Επιτροπή αποθεώνει την Ελλάδα και τον Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο
Σπορ 10.09.25

Η Διεθνής Ολυμπιακή Επιτροπή αποθεώνει την Ελλάδα και τον Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο

Αρθρο που εγκωμιάζει τον Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο και την Εθνική ομάδα μπάσκετ για την πορεία της στο Eurobasket, φιλοξενεί η ιστοσελίδα της Διεθνούς Ολυμπιακής Επιτροπής.

Δήμος Μπουλούκος
Δήμος Μπουλούκος
Κηφισιά-Παναθηναϊκός: Πως προέκυψε το Πανθεσσαλικό Στάδιο και οι αναπάντητες επιστολές
Super League 10.09.25

Κηφισιά-Παναθηναϊκός: Πως προέκυψε το Πανθεσσαλικό Στάδιο και οι αναπάντητες επιστολές

Το «In» καταγράφει τι προηγήθηκε του ορισμού του Πανθεσσαλικού Στάδιου για το παιχνίδι Κηφισιά - Παναθηναϊκός και για τις άκαρπες επικοινωνίες μεταξύ των δύο ομάδων.

Χαράλαμπος Τσιμπίδας
Χαράλαμπος Τσιμπίδας
Ο Καρέτσας… παρέα με τον Γιαμάλ – Οι κορυφαίοι κάτω των 20 στον κόσμο (pic)
Ποδόσφαιρο 10.09.25

Ο Καρέτσας… παρέα με τον Γιαμάλ – Οι κορυφαίοι κάτω των 20 στον κόσμο (pic)

Σταθερά στην κορυφή της λίστας του CIES Football Observatory είναι ο Λαμίν Γιαμάλ, με τον Κωνσταντίνο Καρέτσα να παραμένει επίσης ανάμεσα στους κορυφαίους νεαρούς ποδοσφαιριστές στον κόσμο.

Σύνταξη
«Τι στο καλό να φορέσω;» – Οι προκλήσεις του στυλ ενός σαραντάρη άνδρα
Midlife crisis 10.09.25

«Τι στο καλό να φορέσω;» - Οι προκλήσεις του στυλ ενός σαραντάρη άνδρα

«Οι βεβαιότητες της νιότης ξεγλιστρούν και βρίσκομαι σε μια κρίση ταυτότητας όσον αφορά την ενδυμασία. Το γεγονός ότι είναι όλο και πιο δύσκολο να προσδιορίσεις τι είναι «κουλ» δεν βοηθάει. Πού στέκεται λοιπόν ένας μέσος άντρας που απλώς ελπίζει για το καλύτερο;» γράφει ο Larry Ryan στον Guardian.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Οι Γιατροί Χωρίς Σύνορα ζήτησαν τη συνδρομή της Βουλής για την ιατρική εκκένωση της Γάζας – Η απάντηση Κακλαμάνη
Παλαιστίνη 10.09.25

Οι Γιατροί Χωρίς Σύνορα ζήτησαν τη συνδρομή της Βουλής για την ιατρική εκκένωση της Γάζας – Η απάντηση Κακλαμάνη

Οι εκπρόσωποι του οργανισμού ανέλυσαν στον πρόεδρο της Βουλής τις δράσεις που έχουν αναλάβει ως σήμερα τονίζοντας τη διπλωματική βοήθεια, που χρειάζονται, ώστε να ξεπεραστούν τα όποια εμπόδια

Σύνταξη
