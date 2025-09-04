Πέμπτη 04 Σεπτεμβρίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
04.09.2025 | 19:31
Μετρό: Ποιοι σταθμοί θα κλείσουν λόγω ΔΕΘ
Σημαντική είδηση:
04.09.2025 | 18:31
Φωτιά στη Λέσβο: Οι άνεμοι αναζωπύρωσαν τις φλόγες στη Βρίσα (βίντεο)
# ΓΑΛΛΙΑ
# ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
# ΤΣΙΠΡΑΣ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# ΦΩΤΙΕΣ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΓΑΖΑ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# COOKING
# VITA
Greece’s Housing Crisis: When a Home Becomes a Luxury
English edition 04 Σεπτεμβρίου 2025 | 18:47

Greece’s Housing Crisis: When a Home Becomes a Luxury

The European Commission itself now openly refers to Greece’s “housing affordability crisis” in its latest European Semester report.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Έρευνα: Τα συναισθήματα περνάνε από το… στομάχι!

Έρευνα: Τα συναισθήματα περνάνε από το… στομάχι!

Spotlight

For many Greeks, owning a home remains a distant dream. Despite the country’s recent economic recovery, housing has become increasingly out of reach for a growing share of the population.

Bottom of the EU in affordability

A new study by the Bank of Greece places the country at the bottom of the European Union in terms of housing affordability. Nearly one in three households spend more than 40% of their disposable income on housing costs—an alarming figure that highlights Greece’s struggle with yet another negative record.

Rents spiral out of control

Rents, in particular, have spiraled in recent years. Tenants describe asking prices as “unrealistic,” even for small, older apartments. What was once considered a manageable expense has turned into a luxury for many. The European Commission itself now openly refers to Greece’s “housing affordability crisis” in its latest European Semester report.

Government response under fire

The government’s response so far has been criticized as inadequate, leaving the housing crisis to fester. The Bank of Greece warns that only a comprehensive national housing strategy can turn the tide. Its governor, Yannis Stournaras, argues for policies that stimulate economic activity in the regions and ease pressure on urban centers, helping to distribute demand more evenly across the country.

A generation locked out

At the heart of the problem lies a toxic mix: years of economic crisis, shrinking incomes among people in their 30s and 40s, and limited access to mortgage loans. Together, these factors have locked an entire generation out of the housing market.

An uncertain future

For now, the dream of affordable housing seems further away than ever. And as experts warn, without bold, long-term planning, Greece’s real estate story is unlikely to have a happy ending.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Ενέργεια
Καλώδιο Ελλάδας – Κύπρου: Τι ερευνά η ευρωπαϊκή εισαγγελία

Καλώδιο Ελλάδας – Κύπρου: Τι ερευνά η ευρωπαϊκή εισαγγελία

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Έρευνα: Τα συναισθήματα περνάνε από το… στομάχι!

Έρευνα: Τα συναισθήματα περνάνε από το… στομάχι!

Economy
5th Thessaloniki Metropolitan Summit: Ο Μπόρις Τζόνσον και ο Βαγγέλης Μαρινάκης συζητούν για το πώς ο κόσμος των επιχειρήσεων βλέπει τις γεωπολιτικές εξελίξεις

5th Thessaloniki Metropolitan Summit: Ο Μπόρις Τζόνσον και ο Βαγγέλης Μαρινάκης συζητούν για το πώς ο κόσμος των επιχειρήσεων βλέπει τις γεωπολιτικές εξελίξεις

inWellness
inTown
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
Greece’s PPC Cuts September Power Tariffs by 14.5%
English edition 03.09.25

Greece’s PPC Cuts September Power Tariffs by 14.5%

Public Power Corporation (PPC), Greece’s largest electricity provider, announced a 14.5% reduction in its September green tariffs, citing falling wholesale energy prices. Other household plans also see notable drops, offering consumers lower costs

Σύνταξη
Bank Loans Down €751M in July 2025: BoG
English edition 29.08.25

Bank Loans Down €751M in July 2025: BoG

Net financing to Greece’s general government turned positive in July, reaching €509 million, compared with a negative flow of €93 million in June.

Σύνταξη
Greece Plans Major Grid Upgrades to Protect Forests
English edition 27.08.25

Greece Plans Major Grid Upgrades to Protect Forests

Greek energy operator DEDDHE unveils a €4.79B plan for 2026–2030, including smart meters and relocating power lines from forests to boost network resilience and digital transformation

Σύνταξη
Tourism in Greece: Beyond Arrivals, Toward Sustainable Growth
English edition 25.08.25

Tourism in Greece: Beyond Arrivals, Toward Sustainable Growth

Bank of Greece data confirm that visitors spent significantly more regardless of the modest rise in arrivals. Germans, French, Italians, and Americans, in particular, boosted spending per trip, helping widen the surplus.

Σύνταξη
Why Greeks Still Love Their Weekly Street Markets
English edition 24.08.25

Why Greeks Still Love Their Weekly Street Markets

Fresh produce, affordable prices and personal interaction keep Greece’s traditional street markets central to everyday life, though challenges remain for both shoppers and vendors

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Υπουργείο Κλιματικής Κρίσης και Πολιτικής Προστασίας: Άνθρακας το νέο αφήγημα της «μαύρης βίβλου» του ΠΑΣΟΚ
Έντεκα σημεία 04.09.25

Υπουργείο Κλιματικής Κρίσης και Πολιτικής Προστασίας: Άνθρακας το νέο αφήγημα της «μαύρης βίβλου» του ΠΑΣΟΚ

«Η Ελλάδα δεν έχει ανάγκη από καταστροφολογία και μηδενισμό», υπογραμμίζει το υπουργείο Κλιματικής Κρίσης και Πολιτικής Προστασίας, απαντώντας στη «μαύρη βίβλο» που συνέταξε το ΠΑΣΟΚ - ΚΙΝΑΛ

Σύνταξη
5th Thessaloniki Metropolitan Summit: Ο Μπόρις Τζόνσον και ο Βαγγέλης Μαρινάκης συζητούν για το πώς ο κόσμος των επιχειρήσεων βλέπει τις γεωπολιτικές εξελίξεις
Οικονομία 04.09.25

5th Thessaloniki Metropolitan Summit: Ο Μπόρις Τζόνσον και ο Βαγγέλης Μαρινάκης συζητούν για το πώς ο κόσμος των επιχειρήσεων βλέπει τις γεωπολιτικές εξελίξεις

Στην εναρκτήρια εκδήλωση του 5ου Thessaloniki Metropolitan Summit που διοργανώνει ο Economist και το powergame.gr συνομιλούν ο πρώην πρωθυπουργός της Μεγάλης Βρετανίας Μπόρις Τζόνσον και ο Βαγγέλης Μαρινάκης, ιδρυτής πρόεδρος της Capital Maritime & Trading Corp.

Σύνταξη
Μετρό Θεσσαλονίκης: Πώς θα λειτουργήσει στα εγκαίνια της ΔΕΘ – Ποιοι σταθμοί θα κλείσουν
Αλλαγές 04.09.25

Πώς θα λειτουργήσει στα εγκαίνια της ΔΕΘ το μετρό Θεσσαλονίκης - Ποιοι σταθμοί θα κλείσουν

Το προσεχές Σάββατο εγκαινιάζεται η 89η ΔΕΘ και στην πόλη θα εφαρμοστούν μια σειρά από κυκλοφοριακές ρυθμίσεις, ενώ θα ανασταλεί και η λειτουργία σε ορισμένους σταθμούς του μετρό Θεσσαλονίκης

Σύνταξη
Αλέξης Τσίπρας: Στην πατρίδα μας δοκιμάζονται η δημοκρατία και η δικαιοσύνη – Η κυβέρνηση χτίζει μια κοινωνία των χασμάτων
Νέο «χτύπημα» 04.09.25

Αλέξης Τσίπρας: Στην πατρίδα μας δοκιμάζονται η δημοκρατία και η δικαιοσύνη – Η κυβέρνηση χτίζει μια κοινωνία των χασμάτων

Νέα επίθεση στην κυβέρνηση Μητσοτάκη εξαπολύει ο Αλέξης Τσίπρας, αναφερόμενος χαρακτηριστικά στις «ορατές πολιτικές της και τις 'αόρατες' πρακτικές της»

Σύνταξη
Ουκρανία: Η «συμμαχία των προθύμων» βάζει τα θεμέλια για τις εγγυήσεις ασφαλείας
Συνάντηση Μακρόν - Ζελένσκι 04.09.25 Upd: 19:51

Βάζουν τα θεμέλια για τις εγγυήσεις ασφαλείας στην Ουκρανία - Συμφωνία για την αποστολή στρατευμάτων

Ο πρόεδρος Ζελένσκι χαρακτήρισε «νίκη» τον αριθμό των χωρών που είναι πρόθυμες να συμμετάσχουν στην στρατιωτική δύναμη «εγγύησης της ειρήνης και της ασφάλειας» στην Ουκρανία.

Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Στράτος Ιωακείμ
«Μη λες ψέματα»: Η Πάρις Τζάκσον επιτίθεται στον Κόλμαν Ντομίνγκο για τη «γεμάτη ανακρίβειες» βιογραφία του Μάικλ
Εμφύλιος 04.09.25

«Μη λες ψέματα»: Η Πάρις Τζάκσον επιτίθεται στον Κόλμαν Ντομίνγκο για τη «γεμάτη ανακρίβειες» βιογραφία του Μάικλ

Περισσότερα προβλήματα για τη νέα, πολυαναμενόμενη κινηματογραφική βιογραφία του Μάικλ Τζάκσον με την κόρη του, Πάρις, να αναιρεί το εγχείρημα

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
ΚΚΕ για καλώδιο: Οι κυβερνητικοί λεονταρισμοί ότι «το έργο θα γίνει» εγκυμονούν νέους κινδύνους για τους λαούς
«Κουβάρι ανταγωνισμών» 04.09.25

ΚΚΕ για καλώδιο: Οι κυβερνητικοί λεονταρισμοί ότι «το έργο θα γίνει» εγκυμονούν νέους κινδύνους για τους λαούς

«Οι έρευνες για την ηλεκτρική διασύνδεση έχουν σταματήσει ένα χρόνο τώρα με την παρέμβαση τουρκικών πολεμικών πλοίων, στα γεγονότα στην Κάσο, και την αμφισβήτηση ελληνικών κυριαρχικών δικαιωμάτων», λέει το ΚΚΕ

Σύνταξη
ΠΑΣΟΚ: Αιχμή Γερουλάνου για Δούκα με άρωμα… εσωκομματικών – «Όχι σε φίλια πυρά», λέει ο δήμαρχος Αθηναίων
ΠΑΣΟΚ 04.09.25

Αιχμή Γερουλάνου για Δούκα με άρωμα... εσωκομματικών - «Όχι σε φίλια πυρά», λέει ο δήμαρχος Αθηναίων

Ο Παύλος Γερουλάνος σχολίασε την περίοδο δημαρχίας του Χάρη Δούκα - Ο δήμαρχος Αθηναίων απάντησε ζητώντας από τον βουλευτή Α' Αθηνών του ΠΑΣΟΚ - ΚΙΝΑΛ να είναι «δίπλα του»

Σύνταξη
Πορτογαλία: «Σπασμένα» φρένα ή χαλαρό καλώδιο; – Τι εξετάζουν οι αρχές για το δυστύχημα με το τελεφερίκ
Κόσμος 04.09.25

«Σπασμένα» φρένα ή χαλαρό καλώδιο; - Τι εξετάζουν οι αρχές για το δυστύχημα με το τελεφερίκ στη Πορτογαλία

Η Υπηρεσία Πολιτικής Προστασίας της Πορτογαλίας ανακοίνωσε ότι υπάρχουν 21 τραυματίες από 10 διαφορετικές χώρες, μετά το δυστύχημα με το τελεφερίκ στην Πορτογαλία

Σύνταξη
Η αγάπη του Αρμάνι για τη Νάπολι και μια φανέλα στη μνήμη του… Μαραντόνα
On Field 04.09.25

Η αγάπη του Αρμάνι για τη Νάπολι και μια φανέλα στη μνήμη του… Μαραντόνα

Η πρωταθλήτρια Ιταλίας συνεργάζεται με την εταιρία του Ιταλού σχεδιαστή και η φανέλα της Νάπολι είναι η πρώτη που σχεδίασε ο ιταλικός οίκος για επαγγελματικό ποδοσφαιρικό σύλλογο

Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
Γάτος το «σκάει» από το σπίτι του και διανύει 50 χιλιόμετρα για να πάει σε μια παμπ – Έναν μήνα μετά το κάνει ξανά
Μία μπύρα δρόμος 04.09.25

Γάτος το «σκάει» από το σπίτι του και διανύει 50 χιλιόμετρα για να πάει σε μια παμπ – Έναν μήνα μετά το κάνει ξανά

«Αγαπάμε να τον έχουμε στην παρέα μας, αλλά οι 'γονείς' του δεν θα είναι ενθουσιασμένοι με το νέο του χόμπι» είπε ο μάνατζερ της παμπ για τον γάτο που έχει γίνει θαμώνας.

Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Μέτωπο κατά της ΝΔ και στα… briefing ανοίγει το ΠΑΣΟΚ
Με τον Τσουκαλά 04.09.25

Μέτωπο κατά της ΝΔ και στα… briefing ανοίγει το ΠΑΣΟΚ

Από αρχές Οκτωβρίου ο κ. Τσουκαλάς θα αντιπαρατίθεται σε επίπεδο... ενημέρωσης με τον κυβερνητικό εκπρόσωπο, Παύλο Μαρινάκη, παρουσιάζοντας σε άμεσο χρόνο τις θέσεις και τις τοποθετήσεις του ΠΑΣΟΚ – ΚΙΝΑΛ

Πάνος Τσίκαλας
Πάνος Τσίκαλας
Live Streaming η συνέντευξη Τύπου του προπονητή της Εθνικής, Ιβάν Γιοβάνοβιτς για τον αγώνα με τη Λευκορωσία
Ποδόσφαιρο 04.09.25

Live Streaming η συνέντευξη Τύπου του προπονητή της Εθνικής, Ιβάν Γιοβάνοβιτς για τον αγώνα με τη Λευκορωσία

Παρακολουθήστε σε Live Streaming τη συνέντευξη Τύπου του Ιβάν Γιοβάνοβιτς ενόψει της αναμέτρησης της Ελλάδας με αντίπαλο τη Λευκορωσία για τα προκριματικά του Παγκοσμίου Κυπέλλου.

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Σήμανε μεγαλύτερη διόρθωση στο ΧΑ, έδωσε στίγμα η Aegean, το timing των Ελλήνων τραπεζιτών, ψάχνουν μετοχές ΕΧΑΕ τα funds, στόχευσε ο Μητσοτάκης, «βράζουν» οι αγρότες

Σήμανε μεγαλύτερη διόρθωση στο ΧΑ, έδωσε στίγμα η Aegean, το timing των Ελλήνων τραπεζιτών, ψάχνουν μετοχές ΕΧΑΕ τα funds, στόχευσε ο Μητσοτάκης, «βράζουν» οι αγρότες

ΑΑΔΕ: Αυτόματα με λίγα κλικ οι αλλαγές ΚΑΔ για επιχειρήσεις και επαγγελματίες

ΑΑΔΕ: Αυτόματα με λίγα κλικ οι αλλαγές ΚΑΔ για επιχειρήσεις και επαγγελματίες

82ο φεστιβάλ Βενετίας: Ο (αυτονόητος) κίνδυνος της πυρηνικής απειλής

82ο φεστιβάλ Βενετίας: Ο (αυτονόητος) κίνδυνος της πυρηνικής απειλής

Πρωτεία στην περιβαλλοντική ρύπανση για τις ελληνικές πόλεις

Πρωτεία στην περιβαλλοντική ρύπανση για τις ελληνικές πόλεις

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Keanu Reeves: Ο τραγικός έρωτας με τη Jennifer Syme και η σημαδεμένη ζωή ενός αντι-σταρ

Keanu Reeves: Ο τραγικός έρωτας με τη Jennifer Syme και η σημαδεμένη ζωή ενός αντι-σταρ

Digital sunset: Η βραδινή ιεροτελεστία για βαθύ, ξεκούραστο ύπνο

Digital sunset: Η βραδινή ιεροτελεστία για βαθύ, ξεκούραστο ύπνο

Νήπιο: Δείχνει με το δάχτυλο τα πάντα; Σας έχουμε υπέροχα νέα!

Νήπιο: Δείχνει με το δάχτυλο τα πάντα; Σας έχουμε υπέροχα νέα!

Ντοκουμέντα & διάλογοι για τη μαφία της Κρήτης

Ντοκουμέντα & διάλογοι για τη μαφία της Κρήτης

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Πέμπτη 04 Σεπτεμβρίου 2025
Απόρρητο