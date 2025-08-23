Σάββατο 23 Αυγούστου 2025
English edition 23 Αυγούστου 2025

August in Athens

The August lull in Athens offers a rare pause from the city’s usual bustle. Behind the quiet streets and slow pace, residents discover moments of introspection, gentle melancholy, and the unexpected serenity of staying behind while the city hums at a slower rhythm

August in Athens is not just a month of heat and emptiness—it is a peculiar mixture of melancholy and opportunity. For those who remain in the city, the stillness can feel almost meditative, a pause from the constant motion of the rest of the year.

Walking through the neighborhoods outside the tourist hub, Athens feels different: slower, more stripped-down, and unexpectedly honest. Traffic lights blink at deserted intersections, car exhaust fades, and the city’s cats nap longer. The quiet is punctuated only by small reminders of life—a gust of wind sending a plastic cup tumbling, the occasional distant chatter. It is a melancholy reminiscent of lazy Sunday afternoons, extended across an entire month.

In the past, staying behind in August might have been viewed as pitiable. Questions like “You’re not leaving this year?” implied something was wrong. The city emptied, and walking along streets such as Patision felt almost apocalyptic, as if you were the last person on earth. Today, Athens is never truly empty. Tourism continues in shifts, Airbnb rentals remain active, and residents with limited means find alternatives closer to the city rather than venturing to islands.

For those who stay, life slows down to an almost philosophical pace. Simple decisions, like what to cook or whether to rise from the sofa, take on a contemplative weight. Yet beyond the initial layer of August melancholy lies a rare serenity—a quiet window in which one can reflect, plan, and simply be.

Evenings invite reflective strolls as temperatures cool. Residents ponder relationships, personal burdens, and what to carry forward or leave behind. Psychologists note that this kind of August introspection is natural, carrying a bittersweet sense that something is ending. But within the farewell to summer lies a promise: that new beginnings await when August passes.

In Athens, the city’s slower heartbeat during this month reminds those who remain that stillness can be profound, offering clarity and a gentle chance to reconnect with oneself before the rush of autumn returns.

Τι είναι το δίλημμα του σκαντζόχοιρου;

Ένα χειμωνιάτικο βράδυ που ο Γερμανός φιλόσοφος Άρθουρ Σοπενχάουερ κοιτούσε από το παράθυρο του σπιτιού του, εμπνεύστηκε το δίλημμα του σκαντζόχοιρου για να περιγράψει τις δυσκολίες των ανθρωπίνων σχέσεων.

«170 Τετραγωνικά» του Γιώργου Τσουρή: Συνεχίζεται η περιοδεία της επιτυχημένης παράστασης

Στην παράσταση «170 Τετραγωνικά» παίζουν οι Γιώργος Τσουρής, Ήβη Νικολαϊδου, Θανάσης Ζερίτης, Λυδία Γιαννουσάκη, Αγγελική Γρηγοροπούλου. Τη σκηνοθεσία υπογράφει ο Γιώργος Παλούμπης.

Greek Farmers to Receive Fire Damage Compensation by September
English edition 20.08.25

Greek Farmers to Receive Fire Damage Compensation by September

Compensation for livestock and crop losses from Greece’s 2025 summer fires will be fully paid by September 30. Producers are exempt from assessment fees, and digital records will support the expedited claims process

US Raises Bounty on Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro to $50 Million
English edition 09.08.25

US Raises Bounty on Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro to $50 Million

Beyond criminal charges, the Trump administration is exerting economic pressure on Venezuela. Since returning to the presidency in January, Trump has tightened an oil embargo and imposed additional tariffs on countries that buy Venezuelan crude

Trump Tariffs Take Effect
English edition 07.08.25

Trump Tariffs Take Effect

On average, US households are expected to spend an additional $2,400 in 2025 due to rising prices on essential goods. The steepest increases are expected in clothing, footwear, and household electronics

Moderate Inflation and Mixed Trends in July 2025 Supermarket Prices
English edition 05.08.25

Moderate Inflation and Mixed Trends in July 2025 Supermarket Prices

The spike in fresh meat prices is largely due to a reduction in livestock in 2024 following widespread animal diseases and a rise in international prices for imported meats, particularly beef and pork—both heavily relied upon by the Greek market

Greece on Your Terms: Hotel, Rental, or All-Inclusive?
English edition 03.08.25

Greece on Your Terms: Hotel, Rental, or All-Inclusive?

If you find comfort in crisp white sheets turned down every afternoon, a hotel might be the way to go. If you crave extra space or a more casual setup, a short-term rental may suit you better

Καβάλα: Εννιάχρονος έπεσε από θαλάσσια τσουλήθρα και τραυματίστηκε
Στην Καβάλα 23.08.25

Εννιάχρονος έπεσε από θαλάσσια τσουλήθρα και τραυματίστηκε - Συνελήφθη η ιδιοκτήτρια της επιχείρησης

Η ιδιοκτήτρια του φουσκωτού θαλάσσιου πάρκου αντιμετωπίζει κατηγορία για σωματικές βλάβες από αμέλεια - Το παιδί μεταφέρθηκε σε νοσοκομείο στην Καβάλα για τις πρώτες βοήθειες

Το μυστήριο του Ρόσγουελ: Η αλήθεια για την «αυτοψία εξωγήινου» – Φάρσα, παράνοια, συνωμοσία και ο θρύλος
Ντοκιμαντέρ 23.08.25

Το μυστήριο του Ρόσγουελ: Η αλήθεια για την «αυτοψία εξωγήινου» – Φάρσα, παράνοια, συνωμοσία και ο θρύλος

Σε έναν κόσμο όπου οι κυβερνήσεις πλέον συζητούν δημόσια για τα Άγνωστα Ιπτάμενα Αντικείμενα, το αιώνιο μυστήριο της εξωγήινης ζωής εξακολουθεί να μαγνητίζει. Το Sky Documentaries φροντίζει για αυτό φέρνοντας ξανά το Συμβάν του Ρόσγουελ στην επικαιρότητα

Η φωνή της Βέρα Λιν ζωντανεύει ξανά: Βρέθηκαν οι πρώτες της ηχογραφήσεις μετά από 90 χρόνια
Η «φωνή» των Άγγλων 23.08.25

Η φωνή της Βέρα Λιν ζωντανεύει ξανά: Βρέθηκαν οι πρώτες της ηχογραφήσεις μετά από 90 χρόνια

Σε μια συνηθισμένη μετακόμιση βρέθηκαν τα αρχεία των πρώτων ηχογραφήσεων από το 1935 της Βέρα Λιν - της γυναίκας που εμψύχωνε τους άγγλους στρατιώτες στον Β' Παγκόσμιο Πόλεμο.

Φωτιά σε ανενεργό γήπεδο στην Κρήτη: Διασωληνωμένα τα δύο άτομα που εγκλωβίστηκαν και τραυματίστηκαν
Στην Αμμουδάρα 23.08.25

Φωτιά σε ανενεργό γήπεδο στην Κρήτη: Διασωληνωμένα τα δύο άτομα που εγκλωβίστηκαν και τραυματίστηκαν

Η φωτιά ξέσπασε αιφνιδιαστικά στα αποδυτήρια του γηπέδου, στην Αμμουδάρα, στην Κρήτη την ώρα που δύο άτομα βρίσκονταν στο εσωτερικό, εγκλωβίζοντάς τα

Ισπανία: Ο πόλεμος των δέντρων στη Μαδρίτη
Πολιτικό ζήτημα 23.08.25

Ο πόλεμος των δέντρων στη Μαδρίτη

Μελέτη διαπίστωσε χαμηλότερη θερμοκρασία κατά τρεις βαθμούς σε δρόμους με δεντροστοιχίες, ωστόσο στην Ισπανία η πρωτεύουσα αποψιλώνεται στο όνομα της αστικής ανάπτυξης

Δημογραφικό: Γερνάμε και λιγοστεύουμε – Τι δείχνουν τα στοιχεία για γονιμότητα και ατεκνία
Δημογραφικό 23.08.25

Γερνάμε και λιγοστεύουμε στην Ελλάδα - Τι δείχνουν τα στοιχεία για γονιμότητα και ατεκνία

Τεράστια απειλή για την Ελλάδα το δημογραφικό - Αρνητικό αναμένεται το πρόσημο του ισοζυγίου γεννήσεων/θανάτων στη χώρα μας έως το 2050, σύμφωνα με έρευνα του ΕΔΚΑ - Ο ρόλος της μετανάστευσης

Η Βόρεια Κορέα μιλά για απειλή «ανεξέλεγκτης σύγκρουσης» – Προηγήθηκαν προειδοποιητικά πυρά από τη Νότια Κορέα
Νέα ένταση 23.08.25

Η Βόρεια Κορέα μιλά για απειλή «ανεξέλεγκτης σύγκρουσης» – Προηγήθηκαν προειδοποιητικά πυρά από τη Νότια Κορέα

Ο αντιστράτηγος Κο προειδοποίησε πως η Βόρεια Κορέα θα ανταποδώσει οποιαδήποτε προσπάθεια επέμβασης στις προσπάθειές της να κλείσει μόνιμα τα σύνορα

Τζέιμς Μποντ: Ανατροπή για τον διάδοχο του Ντάνιελ Κρεγκ – Διαδικτυακό μπούλινγκ για τον νέο 007;
Gignerism 23.08.25

Τζέιμς Μποντ: Ανατροπή για τον διάδοχο του Ντάνιελ Κρεγκ – Διαδικτυακό μπούλινγκ για τον νέο 007;

Οι συζητήσεις για το ποιος θα είναι ο επόμενος Τζέιμς Μποντ φουντώνουν ξανά, με την εμφάνιση ενός νέου, απρόσμενου υποψηφίου: του Σκοτ Ρόουζ-Μαρς, ενός 37χρονου ηθοποιού που θα μπορούσε να γίνει ο πρώτος κοκκινομάλλης πράκτορας στην ιστορία του franchise

Θεσσαλονίκη: Πολύγλωσσο ρομπότ ξεναγεί με τεχνητή νοημοσύνη επισκέπτες της Βόλβης
Θεσσαλονίκη 23.08.25

Πολύγλωσσο ρομπότ ξεναγεί με τεχνητή νοημοσύνη επισκέπτες της Βόλβης

Ένας ρομποτικός ξεναγός που... κουβαλά ολόκληρη τη Βόλβη, στη Θεσσαλονίκη, στον σκληρό του δίσκο - Παρότι δεν έχει ακόμη μεγάλη «προϋπηρεσία» ως ξεναγός, έχει ήδη κερδίσει τις εντυπώσεις

Σε κίτρινο συναγερμό για πυρκαγιές μεγάλο τμήμα της χώρας – Η έκκληση των Αρχών στους πολίτες
Πολιτική Προστασία 23.08.25

Σε κίτρινο συναγερμό για πυρκαγιές μεγάλο τμήμα της χώρας – Η έκκληση των Αρχών στους πολίτες

Σε εφαρμογή το δεύτερο στάδιο επιχειρησιακής ετοιμότητας - Δείτε τον χάρτη πρόβλεψης κινδύνου πυρκαγιάς που εκδίδει η γενική γραμματεία Πολιτικής Προστασίας

ΗΠΑ: Τα αδέλφια Μενέντεζ, που σκότωσαν τους γονείς τους το 1989, θα παραμείνουν στη φυλακή
ΗΠΑ 23.08.25

Τα αδέλφια Μενέντεζ, που σκότωσαν τους γονείς τους το 1989, θα παραμείνουν στη φυλακή

Τα δύο αδέρφια, το 1996 καταδικάστηκαν σε ισόβια χωρίς δυνατότητα αναστολής για τον φόνο των γονιών τους, Χοσέ και Κίτι Μενέντεζ, με καραμπίνα στην πολυτελή τους βίλα στο Μπέβερλι Χιλς το 1989

Η Τότεναμ σε κόντρα με τους κατοίκους λόγω εγκαταστάσεων για τη γυναικεία ομάδα
Ποδόσφαιρο 23.08.25

Η Τότεναμ σε κόντρα με τους κατοίκους λόγω εγκαταστάσεων για τη γυναικεία ομάδα

Η Τότεναμ βρίσκεται σε αντιπαράθεση με τους κατοίκους επειδή σχεδιάζει να κατασκευάσει ποδοσφαιρικά γήπεδα για τις ακαδημίες γυναικείου ποδοσφαίρου σε αρχαίο δάσος

Αρκάς: Η καλημέρα τoυ Θαββάτου
Go Fun 23.08.25

Αρκάς: Η καλημέρα τoυ Θαββάτου

Ο Αρκάς στέλνει τη σημερινή καλημέρα του με έναν από τους πιο αγαπημένους του χαρακτήρες φορώντας μπανιερό

Απόρρητο