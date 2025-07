Greece Raises €500 Million in 26-Week T-Bill Auction

Greece raised €500 million in a 26-week Treasury bill auction held on Wednesday (July 23), the Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) announced.

The yield was set at 1.71%. Total bids reached €963 million, oversubscribing the issue by 1.93 times.

The auction was conducted through the country’s primary dealers, with settlement scheduled for Friday, July 25, 2025.

Competitive bids were accepted up to the auctioned amount, along with non-competitive bids totaling €100 million. No additional non-competitive bids will be accepted on Thursday, July 24, 2025.

No commission is paid for participation in the auction.