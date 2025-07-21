Δευτέρα 21 Ιουλίου 2025
Heatwave Pushes Electricity Prices Higher as Greece Braces for Potential Blackouts
English edition 21 Ιουλίου 2025 | 19:29

Heatwave Pushes Electricity Prices Higher as Greece Braces for Potential Blackouts

HEDNO, which manages the electricity distribution network, has ramped up its readiness. Maintenance teams are on standby across the country, prepared to respond to any outages in the low- and medium-voltage networks

Spotlight

As Greece enters a new week under extreme heat, the country’s electricity system is under growing strain. The ongoing heatwave, which began intensifying on July 21, has sent power demand soaring—triggering a steep 45% increase in electricity prices on the wholesale market and placing grid operators on high alert.

Energy System Under Pressure

Officials from Greece’s Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE), the Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator (HEDNO/DEDDIE), and the Regulatory Authority for Energy, Waste and Water (RAAEY) describe the situation as unprecedented. Despite the challenges, they remain cautiously optimistic about the resilience of the electricity grid and its ability to avoid blackouts.

In anticipation of peak demand, Minister of Environment and Energy Stavros Papastavrou convened an emergency task force meeting on July 20 to coordinate the response of all key agencies.

Surge in Wholesale Electricity Prices

The impact of the heatwave is already evident in the energy market. On July 21, the wholesale electricity price in Greece jumped to €115.12 per megawatt-hour—a 45% rise compared to the previous day. The evening hours are expected to see even higher prices, reaching up to €213.53 per megawatt-hour, due to the absence of renewable energy generation at night.

The spike in prices is driven by two key factors: a surge in electricity demand and the dominant role of natural gas in the energy mix. For July 21, natural gas accounts for 45.32% of electricity generation, followed by renewables at 33.63%, and imports and other sources making up the rest.

Power Stations at Full Capacity

To meet the extraordinary demand, ADMIE has activated all available thermal power plants and hydroelectric stations. Forecasts indicate that power consumption could exceed 10,000 megawatts during peak evening hours throughout the week. Specifically, demand on July 24 is expected to reach between 10,350 and 10,370 megawatts.

A total of 35 electricity generation units—primarily thermal and hydro—will be deployed to ensure supply meets demand.

Distribution Network on Alert

HEDNO, which manages the electricity distribution network, has also ramped up its readiness. Maintenance teams are on standby across the country, prepared to respond to any outages in the low- and medium-voltage networks.

The heatwave serves as a second major test for the system this summer. During the previous period of high temperatures, HEDNO reported strong performance in outage response: between June 1 and July 15, over 53% of aerial network faults and nearly 76% of underground network issues in Athens and Thessaloniki were resolved within two hours. All incidents at high- and medium-voltage substations were addressed within that timeframe.

While the power grid is holding steady for now, the risk of localized blackouts cannot be ruled out as the country’s energy infrastructure faces one of its toughest stress tests in years.

Source: Tovima.com

Εργασιακά – Ασφαλιστικά
Δημογραφικό: Μια βραδυφλεγής βόμβα στα θεμέλια της οικονομίας

Δημογραφικό: Μια βραδυφλεγής βόμβα στα θεμέλια της οικονομίας

Economy
ATM: Ποιες χρεώσεις καταργούνται

ATM: Ποιες χρεώσεις καταργούνται

inWellness
inTown
English edition
Greek Economy to Grow 2.2% in Q2, 2025
English edition 17.07.25

Greek Economy to Grow 2.2% in Q2, 2025

While IOBE maintains its positive outlook on the growth of the Greek economy in 2025, also projecting 2.4% GDP growth in 2026, it expressed concerns about the level of inflation

Σύνταξη
Greece to Establish Semiconductor Center
English edition 17.07.25

Greece to Establish Semiconductor Center

The initiative is a strategic partnership between the Hellenic Emerging Technologies Industry Association (HETiA) and the Ministry of Development

Σύνταξη
Mytilineos: Criticism at EU Over Trump Tariffs
English edition 15.07.25

Mytilineos: Criticism at EU Over Trump Tariffs

The Metlen founder and CEO took to his Linkedin page to underline that Europe is amid a crucial juncture, with the cycle that began with the Marshal Plan and the first steps of European integration now concluding

Σύνταξη
Summer Sales in Greece Begin July 14
English edition 12.07.25

Summer Sales in Greece Begin July 14

From July 14 to August 30, shoppers in Greece can take advantage of major discounts—but knowing your rights and reading the fine print is key to making the most of the season

Σύνταξη
Ερασιτέχνης ΠΑΟΚ για τη νέα Τούμπα: «Η πρόταση της ΠΑΕ για συνεργασία θα εξεταστεί στο Δ.Σ.»
Ποδόσφαιρο 21.07.25

Ερασιτέχνης ΠΑΟΚ για τη νέα Τούμπα: «Η πρόταση της ΠΑΕ για συνεργασία θα εξεταστεί στο Δ.Σ.»

ΑΣ ΠΑΟΚ: «Σε θετικό κλίμα η συνάντηση - Η πρόταση της ΠΑΕ θα εξεταστεί στο ΔΣ», αναφέρει η ανακοίνωση για το μνημόνιο συνεργασία των δύο πλευρών για το πρότζεκτ της νέας Τούμπας.

Σύνταξη
Φείδιας Παναγιώτου: Δίνει «εξηγήσεις» για τη συνέντευξη με τον Τατάρ
«Καθήκον μου» 21.07.25

Φείδιας Παναγιώτου: Δίνει «εξηγήσεις» για τη συνέντευξη με τον Τατάρ

Ο Φειδίας Παναγιώτου προσπαθεί να δικαιολογηθεί για τη συνέντευξη με τον Τουρκύπριο ηγέτη, που προκάλεσε σφοδρές αντιδράσεις. Ο Κύπριος ευρωβουλευτής υποστηρίζει ότι έκανε «καλό» στην πατρίδα του.

Σύνταξη
To 1998, η νεαρή Έιμι Λιν Μπράντλεϊ επιβιβάστηκε σε ένα κρουαζιερόπλοιο και δεν την ξαναείδε ποτέ κανείς
Η ανατροπή 21.07.25

To 1998, η νεαρή Έιμι Λιν Μπράντλεϊ επιβιβάστηκε σε ένα κρουαζιερόπλοιο και δεν την ξαναείδε ποτέ κανείς

Μια νέα σειρά ντοκιμαντέρ του Netflix με τίτλο «Amy Bradley Is Missing» βουτά στα άδυτα της υπόθεσης της Έιμι Λιν Μπράντλεϊ, η οποία εξαφανίστηκε σε οικογενειακό ταξίδι με κρουαζιερόπλιο.

Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Ουκρανία: Η υπηρεσία καταπολέμησης διαφθοράς στο στόχαστρο των αρχών – Συλλήψεις για «ρωσική κατασκοπεία»
Κόσμος 21.07.25

Η υπηρεσία καταπολέμησης διαφθοράς στο στόχαστρο των ουκρανικών αρχών – Συλλήψεις για «ρωσική κατασκοπεία»

Ένα πρωτοφανές κύμα ερευνών και συλλήψεων συγκλονίζει τις υπηρεσίες καταπολέμησης διαφθοράς στην Ουκρανία, με τους επικριτές να καταγγέλλουν προσπάθεια φίμωσης και παρέμβασης στο έργο τους.

Σύνταξη
Ρωσία: Η πιο βροχερή μέρα στη Μόσχα από το 1879 προκάλεσε σοβαρές πλημμύρες [βίντεο]
Μετά τον καύσωνα 21.07.25

Η πιο βροχερή μέρα στη Μόσχα από το 1879 προκάλεσε σοβαρές πλημμύρες

Σφοδρές πλημμύρες σε πολλές περιοχές στην πρωτεύουσα της Ρωσίας, Μόσχα, με τις αρχές να αντιμετωπίζουν πλημμυρικά φαινόμενα στις 15, στις 18 και σήμερα στις 21 Ιουλίου.

Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Μαρία Κοβαλτσούκ: Το νεαρό μοντέλο από την Ουκρανία μιλά για την κακοποίηση που υπέστη στο Ντουμπάι
Η μαρτυρία 21.07.25

Μαρία Κοβαλτσούκ: Το νεαρό μοντέλο από την Ουκρανία μιλά για την κακοποίηση που υπέστη στο Ντουμπάι

Σύμφωνα με τα όσα υποστήριξε η Μαρία Κοβαλτσούκ, όλα ξεκίνησαν όταν συνάντησε μια παρέα νέων, οι οποίοι της προσέφεραν βοήθεια αφού έχασε την πτήση της για την Ταϊλάνδη.

Σύνταξη
Δεν υπάρχει δημογραφική κρίση, ούτε υπογονιμότητα – Αλλά υπάρχει κρίση πρόνοιας
Φροντίδα - Ευημερία 21.07.25

Δεν υπάρχει δημογραφική κρίση, ούτε υπογονιμότητα – Αλλά υπάρχει κρίση πρόνοιας

Όσοι βλέπουν τον πληθυσμό ως αριθμό χάνουν την ουσία, σύμφωνα με την πολιτική δημογράφο, Τζένιφερ Σκιούμπα. Η ουσία στη δημογραφική κρίση είναι η ευημερία και η στήριξη από τη γέννηση έως τον θάνατο.

Αρχοντία Κάτσουρα
Αρχοντία Κάτσουρα
Προφυλακίζονται οι 4 από τους 5 για τη δολοφονία του Πολωνού καθηγητή
Αγία Παρασκευή 21.07.25

Προφυλακίζονται οι 4 κατηγορούμενοι για τη δολοφονία του Πολωνού καθηγητή - Αναμένεται η απόφαση για την 43χρονη

Η ανακρίτρια έστειλε στη φυλακή τους τέσσερις από τους πέντε κατηγορούμενους, ωστόσο δεν έχει ληφθεί ακόμα απόφαση για την πρώην σύζυγο του θύματος, καθώς ολοκλήρωσε τελευταία την απολογία της.

Σύνταξη
Μπαρτσελόνα: «Έκοψε» τους πρώτους τρεις ο Χάνσι Φλικ
Ποδόσφαιρο 21.07.25

Μπαρτσελόνα: «Έκοψε» τους πρώτους τρεις ο Χάνσι Φλικ

Η περιοδεία της Μπαρτσελόνα αποκτά και αγωνιστική σημασία για τον Χάνσι Φλικ, καθώς θα αποτελέσει μια πρώτης τάξεως ευκαιρία να τεστάρει τους νεαρούς και τους νέους μεταγραφικούς παίκτες υπό συνθήκες πίεσης.

Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Τράπεζα της Ελλάδας: Διευρύνεται το χάσμα με την Ευρωζώνη στον δομικό πληθωρισμό
Προειδοποιητικό καμπανάκι 21.07.25

Τράπεζα της Ελλάδας: Διευρύνεται το χάσμα με την Ευρωζώνη στον δομικό πληθωρισμό

Πληθωρισμό ύψους 7,5% αναμένουν οι Έλληνες καταναλωτές τα επόμενα τρία χρόνια, ενώ οι Ευρωπαίοι αναμένουν πληθωρισμό 2,4%. Έξαρση των πληθωριστικών πιέσεων διαπιστώνει η Τράπεζα της Ελλάδας.

Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
Ο Γεραπετρίτης συγκάλεσε ΕΣΕΠ για το Κυπριακό – Απάντησε για Λιβύη και Θαλάσσια Πάρκα
Διπλωματία 21.07.25

Ο Γεραπετρίτης συγκάλεσε ΕΣΕΠ για το Κυπριακό – Απάντησε για Λιβύη και Θαλάσσια Πάρκα

Ο Γεραπετρίτης υπεραμύνθηκε της επιλογής για οικοδόμηση σχέσεων με τη Λιβύη, έδωσε τους χάρτες για τα θαλάσσια πάρκα και ενημέρωσε για την άτυπη πενταμερή για το Κυπριακό στη Νέα Υόρκη

Αλεξάνδρα Φωτάκη
Αλεξάνδρα Φωτάκη
Τα πιο ελκυστικά πρότζεκτ στο ευρωπαϊκό μπάσκετ: Χάποελ Τελ Αβίβ, Ντουμπάι bc και Άρης
On Field 21.07.25

Τα πιο ελκυστικά πρότζεκτ στο ευρωπαϊκό μπάσκετ: Χάποελ Τελ Αβίβ, Ντουμπάι bc και Άρης

Η Χάποελ Τελ Αβίβ του Δημήτρη Ιτούδη, η Ντουμπάι BC των Αράβων και ο Άρης του Ρίτσαρντ Σιάο αποτελούν αυτή τη στιγμή τα πιο ενδιαφέροντα πρότζεκτ για το Ευρωπαϊκό μπάσκετ.

Αλέξανδρος Κωτάκης
Tο WWF για τα θαλάσσια πάρκα: Σημαντική πρωτοβουλία, αλλά δεκάδες περιοχές παραμένουν σε εκκρεμότητα
Προστατευόμενες περιοχές 21.07.25

Tο WWF για τα θαλάσσια πάρκα: Σημαντική πρωτοβουλία, αλλά δεκάδες περιοχές παραμένουν σε εκκρεμότητα

Tο WWF επισημαίνει ότι τα θαλάσσια πάρκα δεν πρέπει να μείνουν στα χαρτιά, καθώς μόνο με συντονισμένη δράση μπορούν να γίνουν πραγματικότητα και να αποδώσουν οφέλη για τη φύση και τον άνθρωπο.

Σύνταξη
Το «Lilo & Stitch» της Disney γίνεται η πρώτη ταινία του Χόλιγουντ του 2025 που συγκέντρωσε 1 δισεκατομμύριο δολάρια
Μικρός, μπλε, εξωγήινος 21.07.25

Το «Lilo & Stitch» της Disney γίνεται η πρώτη ταινία του Χόλιγουντ του 2025 που συγκέντρωσε 1 δισεκατομμύριο δολάρια

Η ταινία δράσης «Lilo & Stitch» της Walt Disney Co. έχει πλέον συγκεντρώσει περισσότερα από 1 δισεκατομμύριο δολάρια σε παγκόσμιο box office, και είναι η πρώτη αμερικανική ταινία της χρονιάς που το καταφέρνει.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
«Λυπάμαι για τον επιθετικό ελιγμό» – Επιβατικό αεροσκάφος απέφυγε στο παρά πέντε σύγκρουση με βομβαρδιστικό
ΗΠΑ 21.07.25

«Λυπάμαι για τον επιθετικό ελιγμό» – Επιβατικό αεροσκάφος απέφυγε στο παρά πέντε σύγκρουση με βομβαρδιστικό

Το αεροσκάφος ετοιμαζόταν να προσγειωθεί στο Μίνοτ, στη Βόρεια Ντακότα, όταν ο πιλότος άλλαξε απότομα κατεύθυνση, αιφνιδιάζοντας τους επιβάτες

Σύνταξη
ΠΑΣΟΚ: Παραιτήθηκε ο γραμματέας ΝΕ Ηρακλείου – Αναφορά του ονόματός του στο σκάνδαλο του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
Επέστρεψε επιδότηση 21.07.25

Παραιτήθηκε ο γραμματέας ΝΕ Ηρακλείου του ΠΑΣΟΚ - Αναφορά του ονόματός του στο σκάνδαλο του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ

Παραιτήθηκε ο γραμματέας της Νομαρχιακής Επιτροπής του ΠΑΣΟΚ στο Ηράκλειο Κρήτης, ζητώντας παράλληλα την προσωρινή αναστολή της κομματικής του ιδιότητας.

Σύνταξη
