Greece Top Balkan Country for Italian Inbound Tourism

Over 254,000 Greek visitors traveled to Italy in the first six months of the year, confirming its leading role as the top Balkan country for inbound tourism to Italy during the first half of 2025, according to a study by Enit presented at “Bridging Destinations,” the first Italy-Balkans tourism forum held in Rome.

This marks a 7.3% increase compared to the same period in 2024. The trend reflects the growing preference of Greek travelers for Italy, attributed to the geographic proximity, strong cultural ties, and expanded air connections that have made travel between the two countries easier.

Greece also emerged as the highest-spending Balkan country in Italy in 2024, with Greek tourists spending a total of €367 million, according to the Bank of Italy. This figure surpassed Albania (€363 million) and Croatia (€290 million).

The data highlight that Greek tourists not only travel frequently to Italy but also spend significantly, contributing to the Italian tourism sector.

Greek travelers typically favor cultural tourism, art, gastronomy, and luxury accommodations. Popular destinations include Rome, Florence, and Venice, as well as smaller cities with distinctive character, such as Bologna and Turin.