21.07.2025 | 14:39
Φωτιά κοντά σε σπίτια στην Βιγλιά Ιεράπετρας
21.07.2025 | 14:28
Φωτιά στην ΠΑΘΕ στο ύψος του Μακρυχωρίου - Ισχυρή δύναμη της Πυροσβεστικής
Greece Top Balkan Country for Italian Inbound Tourism
English edition 21 Ιουλίου 2025 | 13:06

Greece Top Balkan Country for Italian Inbound Tourism

Greek tourists not only travel frequently to Italy but also spend significantly, contributing to the Italian tourism sector.

Vita.gr
Το γεύμα του «βασιλιά»: Γιατί η παράλειψή του μας ρίχνει;

Το γεύμα του «βασιλιά»: Γιατί η παράλειψή του μας ρίχνει;

Spotlight

Over 254,000 Greek visitors traveled to Italy in the first six months of the year, confirming its leading role as the top Balkan country for inbound tourism to Italy during the first half of 2025, according to a study by Enit presented at “Bridging Destinations,” the first Italy-Balkans tourism forum held in Rome.

This marks a 7.3% increase compared to the same period in 2024. The trend reflects the growing preference of Greek travelers for Italy, attributed to the geographic proximity, strong cultural ties, and expanded air connections that have made travel between the two countries easier.

Greece also emerged as the highest-spending Balkan country in Italy in 2024, with Greek tourists spending a total of €367 million, according to the Bank of Italy. This figure surpassed Albania (€363 million) and Croatia (€290 million).

The data highlight that Greek tourists not only travel frequently to Italy but also spend significantly, contributing to the Italian tourism sector.

Greek travelers typically favor cultural tourism, art, gastronomy, and luxury accommodations. Popular destinations include Rome, Florence, and Venice, as well as smaller cities with distinctive character, such as Bologna and Turin.

Economy
ATM: Ποιες χρεώσεις καταργούνται

ATM: Ποιες χρεώσεις καταργούνται

Vita.gr
Το γεύμα του «βασιλιά»: Γιατί η παράλειψή του μας ρίχνει;

Το γεύμα του «βασιλιά»: Γιατί η παράλειψή του μας ρίχνει;

Green
Εθνικά Θαλάσσια Πάρκα: Αυξημένη προστασία σε Νότιες Κυκλάδες και Ιόνιο

Εθνικά Θαλάσσια Πάρκα: Αυξημένη προστασία σε Νότιες Κυκλάδες και Ιόνιο

English edition
Greek Economy to Grow 2.2% in Q2, 2025
English edition 17.07.25

Greek Economy to Grow 2.2% in Q2, 2025

While IOBE maintains its positive outlook on the growth of the Greek economy in 2025, also projecting 2.4% GDP growth in 2026, it expressed concerns about the level of inflation

Σύνταξη
Greece to Establish Semiconductor Center
English edition 17.07.25

Greece to Establish Semiconductor Center

The initiative is a strategic partnership between the Hellenic Emerging Technologies Industry Association (HETiA) and the Ministry of Development

Σύνταξη
Mytilineos: Criticism at EU Over Trump Tariffs
English edition 15.07.25

Mytilineos: Criticism at EU Over Trump Tariffs

The Metlen founder and CEO took to his Linkedin page to underline that Europe is amid a crucial juncture, with the cycle that began with the Marshal Plan and the first steps of European integration now concluding

Σύνταξη
Summer Sales in Greece Begin July 14
English edition 12.07.25

Summer Sales in Greece Begin July 14

From July 14 to August 30, shoppers in Greece can take advantage of major discounts—but knowing your rights and reading the fine print is key to making the most of the season

Σύνταξη
Ντόναλντ Τραμπ: Έξι μήνες στον Λευκό Οίκο, έξι μήνες γεμάτοι… επιτυχίες – Στο χείλος της αβύσσου
Απολογισμός 21.07.25

Έξι μήνες στον Λευκό Οίκο, έξι μήνες γεμάτοι... επιτυχίες - Ο Τραμπ και ο κόσμος στο χείλος της αβύσσου

Οι ΗΠΑ σήμερα είναι η πιο «hot» χώρα στον κόσμο, έγραψε σε ανάρτησή του ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ αν και οι Αμερικανοί διαφωνούν - Μετά από έξι μήνες χάνει την υποστήριξη σε εσωτερικό και εξωτερικό

Φύλλια Πολίτη
Φύλλια Πολίτη
Μαϊάμι: Ανάγκασαν μετανάστες σε φυλακή να γονατίσουν για να φάνε «σαν σκυλιά» – Ο ρόλος του Τραμπ
Μαρτυρίες 21.07.25

Ανάγκασαν μετανάστες σε φυλακή στο Μαϊάμι να γονατίσουν για να φάνε «σαν σκυλιά» - Ο ρόλος του Τραμπ

Ο αριθμός των κρατήσεων μεταναστών σε εθνικό επίπεδο ήταν κατά μέσο όρο 56.400 την ημέρα στα μέσα Ιουνίου, με σχεδόν το 72% να μην έχει ποινικό μητρώο, σύμφωνα με την έκθεση

Σύνταξη
Μέδουσες: Οι περιοχές όπου εντοπίζεται έξαρση – Δείτε τον live χάρτη
Απαιτείται προσοχή 21.07.25

Οι περιοχές όπου εντοπίζεται έξαρση μεδουσών - Δείτε τον live χάρτη

Οι μέδουσες εξαπλώνονται στις ελληνικές θάλασσες με πολύ πιο γρήγορους ρυθμούς από τους αναμενόμενους, παραδέχονται οι αρμόδιοι του Ελληνικού Παρατηρητηρίου Βιοποικιλότητας

Σύνταξη
Γάζα: Το Ισραήλ στέλνει άρματα μάχης στην Ντέιρ αλ-Μπάλαχ, κλιμακώνει τις χερσαίες επιχειρήσεις στα κεντρικά
Αγωνία και για τους ομήρους 21.07.25

Το Ισραήλ στέλνει άρματα μάχης στην Ντέιρ αλ-Μπάλαχ, κλιμακώνει τις χερσαίες επιχειρήσεις στην κεντρική Γάζα

Οι συγγενείς των Ισραηλινών ομήρων που παραμένουν στη Γάζα εκφράζουν ανησυχία για την ασφάλεια των αγαπημένων τους προσώπων

Σύνταξη
Εθνική πόλο γυναικών: Οι έξαλλοι πανηγυρισμοί μετά την πρόκριση στον τελικό του Παγκοσμίου Πρωταθλήματος (vid)
Χαμός 21.07.25

Εθνική πόλο γυναικών: Οι έξαλλοι πανηγυρισμοί μετά την πρόκριση στον τελικό του Παγκοσμίου Πρωταθλήματος (vid)

Η Εθνική πόλο γυναικών πήρε μεγαλειώδη πρόκριση στον τελικό του Παγκοσμίου Πρωταθλήματος, επικρατώντας με 14-10 των ΗΠΑ και οι πανηγυρισμοί των κοριτσιών μετά το τέλος του ματς ήταν… έξαλλοι

Σύνταξη
Γιατί η AI θα χρειαστεί χρόνια για να αντικαταστήσει την επιστήμη των υπολογιστών
Πού υστερεί 21.07.25

Γιατί η AI θα χρειαστεί χρόνια για να αντικαταστήσει την επιστήμη των υπολογιστών

Η AI μπορεί να γράψει κώδικα βάσει εντολών και να επιταχύνει τη ροή της δουλειάς αλλά τις πιο πολύπλοκες εργασίες δεν μπορεί να τις εκτελέσει αξιόπιστα, λένε οι ειδικοί - Τουλάχιστον, όχι ακόμα...

Ιωάννα Κουμπαρέλη
Ιωάννα Κουμπαρέλη
Το τέλος των διατραπεζικών χρεώσεων του συστήματος Δίας, ανακοίνωσε ο Πιερρακάκης – Τι θα γίνει με τις χρεώσεις τρίτων
Επίσημη ανακοίνωση 21.07.25

Το τέλος των διατραπεζικών χρεώσεων του συστήματος Δίας, ανακοίνωσε ο Πιερρακάκης – Τι θα γίνει με τις χρεώσεις τρίτων

Μετά την κατακραυγή για τις υπέρογκες τραπεζικές χρεώσεις, ο Κυριάκος Πιερρακάκης ανακοίνωσε στη Βουλή ότι θα κατατεθεί άμεσα τροπολογία

Παναγιώτης Τζαννετάτος
Παναγιώτης Τζαννετάτος
Ελλάδα – ΗΠΑ 14-10: Παγκόσμιες κοριτσάρες νίκησαν τις Αμερικανίδες και πάνε για το χρυσό! (vids)
Έγραψαν ιστορία 21.07.25

Ελλάδα – ΗΠΑ 14-10: Παγκόσμιες κοριτσάρες νίκησαν τις Αμερικανίδες και πάνε για το χρυσό! (vids)

Η Ελλάδα πραγματοποίησε μια εκπληκτική εμφάνιση απέναντι στις πανίσχυρες ΗΠΑ, επιβλήθηκε με 14-10 και προκρίθηκε στον μεγάλο τελικό του Παγκόσμιου, όπου θα διεκδικήσει το χρυσό μετάλλιο.

Σύνταξη
To Μουσείο Τέχνης Getty ανοίγει ξανά τις πύλες του μετά τις πυρκαγιές του LA με μια έκθεση για τη Μεσσηνία
Palisades Fire 21.07.25

To Μουσείο Τέχνης Getty ανοίγει ξανά τις πύλες του μετά τις πυρκαγιές του LA με μια έκθεση για τη Μεσσηνία

Το Μουσείο Τέχνης Getty Villa στο Pacific Palisades επαναφέρει το κανονικό πρόγραμμα λειτουργίας του, αφού ο χώρος ξεκίνησε μια ήπια επαναλειτουργία πριν από τρεις εβδομάδες μετά το κλείσιμο από τις καταστροφικές πυρκαγιές του Ιανουαρίου του 2025.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Ολυμπιακός: Η παρακάμερα από το φιλικό με τη Μπρέντα (vid)
Ποδόσφαιρο 21.07.25

Ολυμπιακός: Η παρακάμερα από το φιλικό με τη Μπρέντα (vid)

Ο κόσμος που βρέθηκε στο γήπεδο, η αποθέωση στον Μεντιλίμπαρ και οι αναμνηστικές φωτογραφίες – Δείτε την παρακάμερα από το φιλικό με τη Μπρέντα, μέσα από το κανάλι της ΠΑΕ Ολυμπιακός στο Youtube.

Σύνταξη
Ο «αόρατος εχθρός» των επιχειρήσεων, ο προσεκτικός Στάσσης, η σύνδεση της Λευκάδας, το restart της Dur, η επιστροφή της Frigoglass, τα πράσινα… άλογα της Κομισιόν

Ο «αόρατος εχθρός» των επιχειρήσεων, ο προσεκτικός Στάσσης, η σύνδεση της Λευκάδας, το restart της Dur, η επιστροφή της Frigoglass, τα πράσινα… άλογα της Κομισιόν

Μπορεί κανείς να σταματήσει τον Πούτιν;

Μπορεί κανείς να σταματήσει τον Πούτιν;

Κώστας Αχ. Καραμανλής: Από το χειροκρότημα στην παραπομπή

Κώστας Αχ. Καραμανλής: Από το χειροκρότημα στην παραπομπή

Oγκολόγος δίνει συμβουλές για να μειώσουμε τον κίνδυνο εμφάνισης καρκίνου

Oγκολόγος δίνει συμβουλές για να μειώσουμε τον κίνδυνο εμφάνισης καρκίνου

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Alexandre Grimaldi: O γιος του Αλβέρτου του Μονακό πρωταγωνιστεί στην ατμοσφαιρική καμπάνια Jacquemus

Alexandre Grimaldi: O γιος του Αλβέρτου του Μονακό πρωταγωνιστεί στην ατμοσφαιρική καμπάνια Jacquemus

AI: Κατανοεί τα συναισθήματα καλύτερα από εμάς;

AI: Κατανοεί τα συναισθήματα καλύτερα από εμάς;

Μικροί με μεγάλα συναισθήματα: Πώς δεν θα ξεσπά το παιδί;

Μικροί με μεγάλα συναισθήματα: Πώς δεν θα ξεσπά το παιδί;

Θεσσαλονίκη: Συνελήφθη γυναίκα που φιλοξενούσε 116 σκύλους & 37 γάτες στο σπίτι της

Θεσσαλονίκη: Συνελήφθη γυναίκα που φιλοξενούσε 116 σκύλους & 37 γάτες στο σπίτι της

