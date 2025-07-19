Σάββατο 19 Ιουλίου 2025
Greek Economy to Continue Growth, Inflation Persists: BoG
English edition 19 Ιουλίου 2025 | 13:13

Greek Economy to Continue Growth, Inflation Persists: BoG

The analysis sees a 2.3% GDP growth rate in 2025, followed by 2% in 2026 and 2.1% in 2027, the largest in the Eurozone. It cautions, however, that inflationary pressures will persist.

Spotlight

The Greek economy is set to continue growing until 2027, according to an analysis titled “Note on the Greek Economy,” the Bank of Greece (BoG) released today.

The analysis sees a 2.3% GDP growth rate in 2025, followed by 2% in 2026 and 2.1% in 2027, the largest in the Eurozone. It cautions, however, that inflationary pressures will persist, hovering at 2.5% in 2025, mainly due to wage increases, high rent costs, and increased indirect taxes.

In 2026, inflation is projected to fall to 2.1%, while in 2027, a temporary increase to 2.4% is expected, driven by the inclusion of the effects of the emissions trading system in the energy component of the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP).

Despite its positive outlook on economic growth, driven mainly by consumer spending, sustained exports, and investments, the country’s central bank highlights a series of risks that could hamper the dynamic of growth, including protectionism in global trade (tariffs).

In addition, the analysis draws attention to the more adverse effects on the global economic environment due to increased and persistent uncertainty; tighter labor market conditions and stronger wage pressures; natural disasters linked to the impacts of the climate crisis; a slower-than-expected absorption and use of Recovery and Resilience Facility funds; and a slower-than-anticipated implementation of necessary reforms, negatively affecting the productivity of Greece’s economic activity.

Source: Tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Greek Economy to Grow 2.2% in Q2, 2025
English edition 17.07.25

Greek Economy to Grow 2.2% in Q2, 2025

While IOBE maintains its positive outlook on the growth of the Greek economy in 2025, also projecting 2.4% GDP growth in 2026, it expressed concerns about the level of inflation

Σύνταξη
Greece to Establish Semiconductor Center
English edition 17.07.25

Greece to Establish Semiconductor Center

The initiative is a strategic partnership between the Hellenic Emerging Technologies Industry Association (HETiA) and the Ministry of Development

Σύνταξη
Mytilineos: Criticism at EU Over Trump Tariffs
English edition 15.07.25

Mytilineos: Criticism at EU Over Trump Tariffs

The Metlen founder and CEO took to his Linkedin page to underline that Europe is amid a crucial juncture, with the cycle that began with the Marshal Plan and the first steps of European integration now concluding

Σύνταξη
Summer Sales in Greece Begin July 14
English edition 12.07.25

Summer Sales in Greece Begin July 14

From July 14 to August 30, shoppers in Greece can take advantage of major discounts—but knowing your rights and reading the fine print is key to making the most of the season

Σύνταξη
