Greek Alt. Tourism in Focus at AITO Summer Press Soirée in London
English edition 17 Ιουλίου 2025 | 21:19

Greek Alt. Tourism in Focus at AITO Summer Press Soirée in London

Industry professionals highlighted Greece as a country with exceptional natural beauty and a plethora of outdoor activities catering to visitors drawn by off-the-beaten-track holidays.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Spotlight

The UK and Irish official tourist organizations, VisitBritain (for Great Britain) and Tourism Ireland, along with Fáilte Ireland, presented authentic and sustainable Greek tourist destinations during an event held in London by the independent Tour Operators (AITO).

At this year’s private event, called “AITO Summer Press Soirée,” tourism industry professionals highlighted Greece as a country with exceptional natural beauty and a plethora of outdoor activities catering to visitors drawn by off-the-beaten-track and high-quality holidays.

The “AITO Summer Press Soirée” took place in London on July 8, with the Hellenic Tourism Organization (EOT) represented by Eleni Skarveli, Head of the UK & Ireland Office. In discussions with journalists, Skarveli highlighted the impact of climate change on Greece’s warm climate and emphasized a growing market trend toward seeking lesser-known destinations that combine natural beauty with the unique authenticity Greece offers.

Examples of alternative tourism in Greece include diving holidays in Alonissos, rock climbing in Kalymnos, birdwatching in the Evros Delta, cycling routes in Naxos, and hiking adventures on sustainable Halki.

During the event, members of the press were invited on trips to Kea, a Greek island in the Aegean Sea’s Cyclades archipelago, while new collaborations with existing tour operators are expected to pave the way for holiday packages in Northern Greece.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
AGRO
Προϋπολογισμός ΕΕ: Δραστική περικοπή στα κονδύλια για τους αγρότες – Αντιδράσεις από τους φορείς

Προϋπολογισμός ΕΕ: Δραστική περικοπή στα κονδύλια για τους αγρότες – Αντιδράσεις από τους φορείς

Ακίνητα
ΤτΕ: Στον πάτο της Ευρώπης στην προσιτή στέγη η Ελλάδα

ΤτΕ: Στον πάτο της Ευρώπης στην προσιτή στέγη η Ελλάδα

inWellness
Παίζει ρόλο 17.07.25

Τελικά, πόσο σημαντικός είναι ο ποιοτικός ύπνος;

Οι έρευνες έχουν δείξει ότι ο ποιοτικός ύπνος παίζει σημαντικό ρόλο στη ρύθμιση της ορμονικής λειτουργίας, του σωματικού βάρους, του μεταβολισμού καθώς και της ψυχικής υγείας.

Σύνταξη
inTown
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
Greece to Establish Semiconductor Center
English edition 17.07.25

Greece to Establish Semiconductor Center

The initiative is a strategic partnership between the Hellenic Emerging Technologies Industry Association (HETiA) and the Ministry of Development

Σύνταξη
Mytilineos: Criticism at EU Over Trump Tariffs
English edition 15.07.25

Mytilineos: Criticism at EU Over Trump Tariffs

The Metlen founder and CEO took to his Linkedin page to underline that Europe is amid a crucial juncture, with the cycle that began with the Marshal Plan and the first steps of European integration now concluding

Σύνταξη
Summer Sales in Greece Begin July 14
English edition 12.07.25

Summer Sales in Greece Begin July 14

From July 14 to August 30, shoppers in Greece can take advantage of major discounts—but knowing your rights and reading the fine print is key to making the most of the season

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Ο αγοραστής της μπανάνας του Μαουρίτσιο Κατελάν επενδύει 100 εκατ. δολάρια στο κρυπτονόμισμα του Τραμπ
«Έργα τέχνης» 17.07.25

Ο αγοραστής της μπανάνας του Μαουρίτσιο Κατελάν επενδύει 100 εκατ. δολάρια στο κρυπτονόμισμα του Τραμπ

«Το $TRUMP στο #TRON είναι το νόμισμα των #MAGA!», έγραψε μεταξύ άλλων ο Τζάστιν Σαν, ανακοινώνοντας την αγορά του memecoin του Ντόναλντ Τραμπ.

Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Βραζιλία: Νέο «καρφί» Λούλα στον Τραμπ – «Δεν θα δεχτώ εντολές από έναν γκρίνγκο»
Κόσμος 17.07.25

Βραζιλία: Νέο «καρφί» Λούλα στον Τραμπ – «Δεν θα δεχτώ εντολές από έναν γκρίνγκο»

Ο Λούλα ανακοίνωσε ότι η Βραζιλία θα προχωρήσει στην επιβολή ρυθμιστικών κανόνων και φορολογίας σε αμερικανικές τεχνολογικές εταιρείες, ισχυριζόμενος ότι προωθούν τη βία και τις ψευδείς ειδήσεις

Σύνταξη
Αγία Παρασκευή: Η ανακοίνωση της ΕΛ.ΑΣ. για την εξιχνίαση της δολοφονίας του Πολωνού καθηγητή
Ελλάδα 17.07.25

Αγία Παρασκευή: Η ανακοίνωση της ΕΛ.ΑΣ. για την εξιχνίαση της δολοφονίας του Πολωνού καθηγητή

Η αστυνομία κατάφερε να φτάσει στα ίχνη των δραστών από την ταυτοποίηση του οχήματος που χρησιμοποίησαν για να φτάσουν στον τόπο της δολοφονίας στην Αγία Παρασκευή

Σύνταξη
Facebook: Τέλος η δίκη για τη διαρροή προσωπικών δεδομένων – Συμβιβασμός επενδυτών της Meta και Ζάκερμπεργκ
Πρόστιμα ρεκόρ 17.07.25

Facebook: Τέλος η δίκη για τη διαρροή προσωπικών δεδομένων – Συμβιβασμός επενδυτών της Meta και Ζάκερμπεργκ

Οι επενδυτές της Meta και ο ιδιοκτήτης της, Μαρκ Ζάκερμπεργκ, κατέληξαν σε εξωδικαστικό συμβιβασμό για να τερματίσουν τη δίκη σχετικά με τη διαρροή προσωπικών δεδομένων στο Facebook.

Σύνταξη
Ο Ερντογάν επιβεβαίωσε την αγορά δύο νέων πλωτών γεωτρύπανων – Το ένα θα χρησιμοποιηθεί στη Λιβύη
Γεωτρήσεις 17.07.25

Ο Ερντογάν επιβεβαίωσε την αγορά δύο νέων πλωτών γεωτρύπανων – Το ένα θα χρησιμοποιηθεί στη Λιβύη

Με τα νέα δύο σκάφη, ο τουρκικός στόλος θα διαθέτει πλέον συνολικά έξι πλωτά γεωτρύπανα και η Τουρκία θα είναι η τέταρτη χώρα στον κόσμο όσον αφορά στην κατοχή των εν λόγω μονάδων, δήλωσε ο Ερντογάν

Σύνταξη
Ντόναλντ Τραμπ: Διαγνώστηκε με χρόνια φλεβική ανεπάρκεια
Κόσμος 17.07.25

Με ποια ασθένεια διαγνώστηκε ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ - Οι μελανιές στα χέρια

Ένας μικρός μώλωπας στο χέρι του Τραμπ, που ήταν εμφανής σε πρόσφατες φωτογραφίες του, αποδίδεται στις συχνές χειραψίες που κάνει και στη λήψη ασπιρίνης, είπε η εκπρόσωπος του Λευκού Οίκου.

Σύνταξη
Τα παράνομα τραπεζοκαθίσματα και το βουνό των εμποδίων που συναντούν τα ΑμεΑ
Τραπεζάκια έξω 17.07.25

Η βάρβαρη επέλαση των τραπεζοκαθισμάτων

Η «κληρονομιά» της πανδημίας με την αύξηση στα τραπεζοκαθίσματα και η υπέρμετρη τουριστικοποίηση της Αθήνας έχουν φέρει τους μόνιμους κατοίκους αντιμέτωπους με φαινόμενα κατάληψης του δημόσιου χώρου

Δήμητρα Τριανταφύλλου
Δήμητρα Τριανταφύλλου
Τα τετ α τετ του Λανουά με τους διαιτητές
Ποδόσφαιρο 17.07.25

Τα τετ α τετ του Λανουά με τους διαιτητές

Πως ο Λανουά δείχνει ότι θέλει να είναι φίλος με τους διαιτητές και παράλληλα να πείθει ότι αυτός είναι το αφεντικό. Τι θα πουν στο σεμινάριο της Ξάνθης

Βάιος Μπαλάφας
«Δεν πίστευε ότι ήταν καλός άνθρωπος» – Νέο βιβλίο αποκαλύπτει το αθέατο προφίλ του JFK
Ψυχανάλυση 17.07.25

«Δεν πίστευε ότι ήταν καλός άνθρωπος» - Νέο βιβλίο αποκαλύπτει το αθέατο προφίλ του JFK

Σε ένα εξαντλητικά τεκμηριωμένο βιβλίο, ο J Randy Taraborrelli εξετάζει την ιδιωτική, τη δημόσια και τη μυστική ζωή του 35ου προέδρου των ΗΠΑ, Τζον Φιτζέραλντ Κένεντι (JFK).

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
«Υπογράφει για τρία χρόνια ο Χολ – Συμφώνησαν για το buy out Ολυμπιακός και Μπασκόνια» (pic, vid)
Euroleague 17.07.25

«Υπογράφει για τρία χρόνια ο Χολ – Συμφώνησαν για το buy out Ολυμπιακός και Μπασκόνια» (pic, vid)

Παίκτης του Ολυμπιακού πρέπει να θεωρείται ο Ντόντα Χολ, σύμφωνα με όσα αναφέρουν στο εξωτερικό, καθώς Ολυμπιακός και Μπασκόνια τα βρήκαν στο buy out – Υπογράφει συμβόλαιο τριών ετών ο 28χρονος…

Σύνταξη
Κομισιόν: Καλεί την Ελλάδα να συμμορφωθεί στην οδηγία για τον ΦΠΑ εντός δύο μηνών
«Αιτιολογημένη γνώμη» 17.07.25

Κομισιόν: Καλεί την Ελλάδα να συμμορφωθεί στην οδηγία για τον ΦΠΑ εντός δύο μηνών

Στο δεύτερο στάδιο της διαδικασίας επί παραβάσει για την Ελλάδα προχώρησε η Ευρωπαϊκή Επιτροπή όσον αφορά τη εφαρμογή της οδηγίας για τον ΦΠΑ. Την καλεί να συμμορφωθεί εντός δύο μηνών.

Σύνταξη
Έρωτας στα χρόνια της ακρίβειας: Πώς η οικονομική αβεβαιότητα επαναπροσδιορίζει τις σχέσεις
Κόστος ζωής 17.07.25

Έρωτας στα χρόνια της ακρίβειας: Πώς η οικονομική αβεβαιότητα επαναπροσδιορίζει τις σχέσεις

Αν νιώθετε ότι η αύξηση των τιμών επηρεάζει τις σχέσεις σας, δεν είναι απλά η φαντασία σας. Σε όλο τον κόσμο, οι οικονομικές πιέσεις έχουν σημαντικές επιπτώσεις στην προσωπική ζωή.

Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
LIVE: ΑΕΚ – Ομόνοια
Ποδόσφαιρο 17.07.25

LIVE: ΑΕΚ – Ομόνοια

LIVE: ΑΕΚ – Ομόνοια. Παρακολουθήστε live την εξέλιξη της φιλικής αναμέτρησης της ΑΕΚ με την Ομόνοια (21:00). Τηλεοπτικά από Action 24.

Σύνταξη
ΗΠΑ: Μέλη του Κογκρέσου ζητούν από τον Ρούμπιο να μην επανενταχθεί η Τουρκία στο πρόγραμμα των F-35
Κυρώσεις CAATSA 17.07.25

ΗΠΑ: Μέλη του Κογκρέσου ζητούν από τον Ρούμπιο να μην επανενταχθεί η Τουρκία στο πρόγραμμα των F-35

Μέλη της Βουλής των Αντιπροσώπων ετοιμάζουν επιστολή στον υπουργό Εξωτερικών. Θα του ζητούν να μην επανενταχθεί η Τουρκία στο πρόγραμμα των F-35. Και να διατηρηθούν οι κυρώσεις για τους S-400.

Σύνταξη
Ο Κρις Μάρτιν των Coldplay «έδωσε» σε συναυλία τον CEO που διατηρούσε παράνομη σχέση με συνεργάτιδά του
Βίντεο 17.07.25

Ο Κρις Μάρτιν των Coldplay «έδωσε» σε συναυλία τον CEO που διατηρούσε παράνομη σχέση με συνεργάτιδά του

Κατά τη διάρκεια συναυλίας των Coldplay o Κρις Μάρτιν πρόβαλε στην γιγαντοοθόνη τον CEO με την ερωμένη του νομίζοντας πως πρόκειται για ένα «κανονικό» ραντεβού με τους δύο εραστές να τρέχουν να κρυφτούν.

Σύνταξη
Σε δημόσια διαβούλευση το νομοσχέδιο για τη μετανάστευση – Άρνηση ασύλου, φυλακή ή σπίτι τους
Δημόσια διαβούλευση 17.07.25

Ποινικοποιώντας την ανθρώπινη ύπαρξη - Άρνηση ασύλου, φυλακή ή σπίτι τους, στο νομοσχέδιο για τη μετανάστευση

Σε εξέλιξη η (ακρο)δεξιά μετατόπιση της κυβέρνησης με το νομοσχέδιο του υπουργείου Μετανάστευσης και Ασύλου. Πιο κοντά στην Ουγγαρία του Όρμπαν ή την Ιταλία της Μελόνι η Ελλάδα.

Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Κόντρα Κουτσούμπα – Κυρανάκη: «Σου δώσαμε και αξία. Θα παίξεις στα κανάλια»
Βουλή 17.07.25

Κόντρα Κουτσούμπα – Κυρανάκη: «Σου δώσαμε και αξία. Θα παίξεις στα κανάλια»

Μετωπική σύγκρουση μεταξύ του Δημήτρη Κουτσούμπα και του Κωνσταντίνου Κυρανάκη, με αφορμή το ατύχημα ΙΧ και Προαστιακού στην Πάτρα - και αιτία το νομοσχέδιο για τους σιδηρόδρομους

Σύνταξη
ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: O Παύλος Μαρινάκης καλύπτει πλήρως τον Αδωνη Γεωργιάδη για το «αποφασίζουμε και διατάζουμε»
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 17.07.25

O Παύλος Μαρινάκης καλύπτει πλήρως τον Αδωνη Γεωργιάδη για το «αποφασίζουμε και διατάζουμε»

Ο κυβερνητικός εκπρόσωπος κάλυψε τον Άδωνη Γεωργιάδη για τις δηλώσεις του ότι «δεν χρειάζεται να ελεγχθούν. Τελεία», αναφορικά με την περαιτέρω ποινική διερεύνηση για τους δύο πρώην υπουργούς. Αμηχανία στο Μαξίμου, που δεν μπορεί να διασκεδάσει τις εντυπώσεις για το μπλόκο στην Προανακριτική.

Γιάννης Μπασκάκης
Γιάννης Μπασκάκης
