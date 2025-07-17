Greek Alt. Tourism in Focus at AITO Summer Press Soirée in London
Industry professionals highlighted Greece as a country with exceptional natural beauty and a plethora of outdoor activities catering to visitors drawn by off-the-beaten-track holidays.
The UK and Irish official tourist organizations, VisitBritain (for Great Britain) and Tourism Ireland, along with Fáilte Ireland, presented authentic and sustainable Greek tourist destinations during an event held in London by the independent Tour Operators (AITO).
At this year’s private event, called “AITO Summer Press Soirée,” tourism industry professionals highlighted Greece as a country with exceptional natural beauty and a plethora of outdoor activities catering to visitors drawn by off-the-beaten-track and high-quality holidays.
The “AITO Summer Press Soirée” took place in London on July 8, with the Hellenic Tourism Organization (EOT) represented by Eleni Skarveli, Head of the UK & Ireland Office. In discussions with journalists, Skarveli highlighted the impact of climate change on Greece’s warm climate and emphasized a growing market trend toward seeking lesser-known destinations that combine natural beauty with the unique authenticity Greece offers.
Examples of alternative tourism in Greece include diving holidays in Alonissos, rock climbing in Kalymnos, birdwatching in the Evros Delta, cycling routes in Naxos, and hiking adventures on sustainable Halki.
During the event, members of the press were invited on trips to Kea, a Greek island in the Aegean Sea’s Cyclades archipelago, while new collaborations with existing tour operators are expected to pave the way for holiday packages in Northern Greece.
Source: tovima.com
