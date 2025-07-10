Πέμπτη 10 Ιουλίου 2025
Greece Announces €24m Pilot Program for Home Accessibility Projects
English edition 10 Ιουλίου 2025 | 13:17

Greece Announces €24m Pilot Program for Home Accessibility Projects

Funding covers home accessibility improvements for 2,500 eligible applicants and includes installation of ramps and special equipment

The Greek government announced this week that it would be allocating a total of 24 million euros to home accessibility upgrades for eligible parties.

Funding concerns people with a disability rating of over 67%, who reside legally in Greece, and have an individual income of up to 60,000 euros.

Titled “Access at Home”, the pilot program was approved by the ministries of Social Cohesion and Family Affairs, National Economy and Finance, Environment and Energy, Labor and Social Security, and Digital Governance, will fund accessibility upgrade projects for 2,500 eligible applicants.

Home modifications covered by the funds include the installation of ramps and lifts, special equipment, automated systems and also covers engineers’ fees.

The program aims to enhance independent living and equal participation in social and professional life, focusing on the needs of people with motor and/or sensory disabilities, the ministries said in a statement.

Eligible applicants are entitled to a maximum grant of up to 14,500 euros: 12,000 euros for motor disability, 5,000 euros for sensory disability, and 14,500 euros for a combination of motor and sensory disability.

Modifications can be made to the main residence, regardless of ownership status (including rented homes with the consent of the owner), privately owned secondary residence, professional spaces of self-employed individuals, and shared spaces in apartment buildings.

Interested parties will be invited to apply online and submit relevant documentation in the coming period.

Source: tovima.com

English edition
