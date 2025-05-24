Accor: Further Expansion in Greece with 7 New Units

France-based hotel group Accor continued its foray into the increasingly lucrative Greek market this week with the official inauguration of the Capital Suites-MGallery Collection off Syntagma square, which will be operated by the local Lampsa group.

The inauguration was attended by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, among others.

Accor is eying the opening of another seven units in the country under luxury brands Sofitel, MGallery and Emblems.

During an earlier press conference in the Greek capital, Sofitel CEO Maud Bailly said the first of the new seven units will be opened in the Cretan port city of Hania (Chania) in the spring of 2026, and will be operated by the Perogiannis group.

The French group is also planning a further development of the MGallery brand in the east Mediterranean country, along with another Emblems unit – possibly on an island destination – as well as expanding the Sofitel group.