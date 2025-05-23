Source: tovima.com
Survey Reveals Widespread Financial Anxiety Among Greeks
Northern Greece residents, older adults, and low-income earners express deep concern over rising costs and economic instability.
Nearly half of all Greeks (45%) feel financially insecure due to surging prices of basic goods and continued economic instability, according to a new nationwide survey conducted by Palmos Analysis on behalf of money management app Plum.
The study, carried out between April 28 and May 7 on a sample of 801 individuals across the country, found that 26% of Greeks feel very insecure about their financial future, with an additional 19% saying they feel quite insecure.
The sense of financial unease is most pronounced in Northern Greece, where respondents reported the highest levels of insecurity.
Older Adults, Low-Income Groups Most Vulnerable
Study findings reveal that financial insecurity increases significantly with age. Among those aged 55-64, 35% said they feel very insecure, with another 18% saying they feel fairly insecure. The sentiment is even more acute in the 65-75 age bracket, with 43% reporting feeling very insecure, and 15% fairly insecure.
Income also plays a significant role in financial anxiety. Among those earning up to 800 euros per month, 43% reported feeling very insecure, while 21% said they are quite insecure. Even among those in the 801-1,500 euro income bracket, 34% reported high levels of concern, with 22% feeling quite worried.
In contrast, only one in five respondents (20%) said they feel very or fairly secure financially.
Among younger Greeks aged 18-24, 33% said saving money was their top financial priority. Meanwhile, Greeks worked the longest hours in the EU in 2024, averaging 39.8 hours weekly, according to data released Eurostat.
