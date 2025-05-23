Παρασκευή 23 Μαϊου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
23.05.2025 | 08:56
Εντοπίστηκε νεκρός ο ψαράς που αγνοούνταν από τη Δευτέρα στην Κρήτη
Σημαντική είδηση:
23.05.2025 | 06:15
Τροχαίο και συλλήψεις μετά από καταδίωξη στο κέντρο της Αθήνας
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΝΤΟΝΑΛΝΤ ΤΡΑΜΠ
# BOTS ΠΡΟΠΑΓΑΝΔΑ
# ΕΚΛΟΓΗ ΠΑΠΑ
# ΔΑΣΜΟΙ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# 100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ
# ΣΕΙΣΜΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# COOKING
# VITA
Survey Reveals Widespread Financial Anxiety Among Greeks
English edition 23 Μαΐου 2025 | 08:24

Survey Reveals Widespread Financial Anxiety Among Greeks

Northern Greece residents, older adults, and low-income earners express deep concern over rising costs and economic instability.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Λίπος: Πώς ακριβώς επιταχύνεται η καύση του;

Λίπος: Πώς ακριβώς επιταχύνεται η καύση του;

Spotlight

Nearly half of all Greeks (45%) feel financially insecure due to surging prices of basic goods and continued economic instability, according to a new nationwide survey conducted by Palmos Analysis on behalf of money management app Plum.

The study, carried out between April 28 and May 7 on a sample of 801 individuals across the country, found that 26% of Greeks feel very insecure about their financial future, with an additional 19% saying they feel quite insecure.

The sense of financial unease is most pronounced in Northern Greece, where respondents reported the highest levels of insecurity.

Older Adults, Low-Income Groups Most Vulnerable

Study findings reveal that financial insecurity increases significantly with age. Among those aged 55-64, 35% said they feel very insecure, with another 18% saying they feel fairly insecure. The sentiment is even more acute in the 65-75 age bracket, with 43% reporting feeling very insecure, and 15% fairly insecure.

Income also plays a significant role in financial anxiety. Among those earning up to 800 euros per month, 43% reported feeling very insecure, while 21% said they are quite insecure. Even among those in the 801-1,500 euro income bracket, 34% reported high levels of concern, with 22% feeling quite worried.

In contrast, only one in five respondents (20%) said they feel very or fairly secure financially.

Among younger Greeks aged 18-24, 33% said saving money was their top financial priority. Meanwhile, Greeks worked the longest hours in the EU in 2024, averaging 39.8 hours weekly, according to data released Eurostat.

Source: tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines
Business
Energean: Φέρνει γεωτρύπανο το 2026 στον Πρίνο για το project της αποθήκευσης CO2

Energean: Φέρνει γεωτρύπανο το 2026 στον Πρίνο για το project της αποθήκευσης CO2

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Λίπος: Πώς ακριβώς επιταχύνεται η καύση του;

Λίπος: Πώς ακριβώς επιταχύνεται η καύση του;

Τράπεζες
Τράπεζες: Καλπάζουν οι ψηφιακές πωλήσεις και φέρνουν έσοδα

Τράπεζες: Καλπάζουν οι ψηφιακές πωλήσεις και φέρνουν έσοδα

inWellness
Το παιχνίδι που προβλέπει τη μακροζωία
90 δευτερόλεπτα 23.05.25

Το παιχνίδι που προβλέπει τη μακροζωία

Σύμφωνα με νέα έρευνα, η ικανότητα να ανακαλείτε και να απαριθμείτε γρήγορα λέξεις από μια συγκεκριμένη κατηγορία ίσως και να προβλέπει τη μακροζωία.

Σύνταξη
inTown
Νέες ταινίες: Το Χόλιγουντ αντεπιτίθεται
inTickets 22.05.25

Νέες ταινίες: Το Χόλιγουντ αντεπιτίθεται

Όλα τα φώτα από σήμερα πέφτουν πάνω στον Τομ Κρουζ και το τελευταίο κεφάλαιο της κινηματογραφικής σειράς «Mission: Impossible». Αυτές είναι οι νέες ταινίες της εβδομάδας.

Σύνταξη
English edition
Žarko Paspalj – The Forerunner
English edition 22.05.25

Žarko Paspalj – The Forerunner

...or how a left-handed Serb changed Greek basketball forever, bringing Olympiacos into a new era and proving that even near perfection can have a flaw that makes it legendary

Σύνταξη
Red Towers 
English edition 21.05.25

Red Towers 

Panagiotis Fasoulas and Argiris Kambouris. Two towering players who left their mark on Olympiacos and Greek basketball as a whole

Σύνταξη
Greek Agri Subsidy HQ Raided by EU Prosecutors, Police Over Large-Scale Fraud Allegations
English edition 20.05.25

Greek Agri Subsidy HQ Raided by EU Prosecutors, Police Over Large-Scale Fraud Allegations

Internal affairs officers of the police department, in the presence of EU prosecutors, conducted a spot raid at the headquarters of the Greek Payment Authority of Common Agricultural Policy (C.A.P.) Aid Schemes (OPEKEPE) in Athens on Monday after allegations of fraud involving agricultural subsidies. Two prosecutors of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) were also present during […]

Σύνταξη
inStream
Το τέλος μιας εποχής
Ποδόσφαιρο 23.05.25

Το τέλος μιας εποχής

Η Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης αποχαιρετά το τελευταίο κομμάτι ενός θρυλικού κέντρου

Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Τι είπε ο Γιάννης Μώραλης για το λιμάνι του Πειραιά και την Κλιματική Αλλαγή
Προτεραιότητες 23.05.25

Τι είπε ο Γιάννης Μώραλης για το λιμάνι του Πειραιά και την Κλιματική Αλλαγή

«Τα περιβαλλοντικά ζητήματα, τα οποία σχετίζονται με τη λειτουργία του λιμανιού είναι ύψιστης προτεραιότητας για εμάς» δήλωσε από το βήμα της εκδήλωσης ο Δήμαρχος Πειραιά.

Σύνταξη
Πάτρα: Σε κρίσιμη κατάσταση 58χρονος που έπεσε στο κεφάλι του μάρμαρο από μπαλκόνι
Στην Πάτρα 23.05.25

Σε κρίσιμη κατάσταση 59χρονος που έπεσε στο κεφάλι του μάρμαρο από μπαλκόνι (φωτογραφίες)

Ο άτυχος άνδρας περπατούσε στο πεζοδρόμιο με τη γυναίκα του στην Πάτρα όταν τα κομμάτια μάρμαρου αποκολλήθηκαν από μπαλκόνι του 5ου ορόφου και τον βρήκαν στο κεφάλι τραυματίζοντάς τον πολύ σοβαρά

Σύνταξη
Γάζα: Μαύρα ρεκόρ υποσιτισμού προκαλεί η αναλγησία του Ισραήλ – Ανεπαρκής η ανθρωπιστική βοήθεια
Στα όριά της 23.05.25

Μαύρα ρεκόρ υποσιτισμού προκαλεί η αναλγησία του Ισραήλ στην Γάζα - Ανεπαρκής η ανθρωπιστική βοήθεια

Τραγική παραμένει η κατάσταση στην Γάζα, με την ανθρωπιστική βοήθεια να μην επαρκεί για να καλύψει την σωρεία προβλημάτων που προκαλεί η σκληρή στάση του Ισραήλ

Βασιλική Δρίβα
Βασιλική Δρίβα
Πρωτοφανής διορατικότητα ρωσικών υπηρεσιών – Η κληρονομιά της KGB που αφήνει τους ειδικούς άφωνους
New York Times 23.05.25

Πρωτοφανής διορατικότητα ρωσικών υπηρεσιών – Η κληρονομιά της KGB που αφήνει τους ειδικούς άφωνους

Σχεδόν εν μία νυκτί, η πανίσχυρη KGB θα διαλυόταν. Ωστόσο, ίσως να είχε προλάβει να αφήσει πολλούς «σπόρους» για το μέλλον, σύμφωνα με τους New York Times.

Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Must Read
Η ρελάνς στο ΧΑ, το ραντάρ των Ελλήνων επενδυτών, επίλογος για Μύλοι Κεπενού, το μυστικό της Λάρισας, τι είπε η Morgan Stanley, τα «forward» σε Vitex, Νutri

Η ρελάνς στο ΧΑ, το ραντάρ των Ελλήνων επενδυτών, επίλογος για Μύλοι Κεπενού, το μυστικό της Λάρισας, τι είπε η Morgan Stanley, τα «forward» σε Vitex, Νutri

Οι τελευταίες στιγμές μιας οικογένειας στην Πομπηία – Νέα έρευνα

Οι τελευταίες στιγμές μιας οικογένειας στην Πομπηία – Νέα έρευνα

Γλυπτά του Παρθενώνα: Αντιδράσεις για το «δανεισμό» – Η μόνιμη επιστροφή δε βρίσκεται στα σκαριά

Γλυπτά του Παρθενώνα: Αντιδράσεις για το «δανεισμό» – Η μόνιμη επιστροφή δε βρίσκεται στα σκαριά

Επιθανάτια εμπειρία: Πώς αντιδράει ο εγκέφαλος;

Επιθανάτια εμπειρία: Πώς αντιδράει ο εγκέφαλος;

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Ακρωτηριασμένες γυναίκες της Ουκρανίας ποζάρουν στο Playboy με περηφάνια και δύναμη

Ακρωτηριασμένες γυναίκες της Ουκρανίας ποζάρουν στο Playboy με περηφάνια και δύναμη

Το θρεπτικό λαχανικό που προστατεύει το έντερο από βλάβες

Το θρεπτικό λαχανικό που προστατεύει το έντερο από βλάβες

Έμβρυα: Τι ρόλο παίζει στην ανάπτυξή τους η φωνή της μαμάς;

Έμβρυα: Τι ρόλο παίζει στην ανάπτυξή τους η φωνή της μαμάς;

Έρχεται το τέλος στην ανάληψη μετρητών με κάρτα στα ΑΤΜ

Έρχεται το τέλος στην ανάληψη μετρητών με κάρτα στα ΑΤΜ

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Παρασκευή 23 Μαϊου 2025
Απόρρητο