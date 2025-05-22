Πέμπτη 22 Μαϊου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
22.05.2025 | 08:35
Νεκρή η γυναίκα που παρασύρθηκε από μηχανή στην Αθηνών - Κορίνθου
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΝΤΟΝΑΛΝΤ ΤΡΑΜΠ
# BOTS ΠΡΟΠΑΓΑΝΔΑ
# ΕΚΛΟΓΗ ΠΑΠΑ
# ΔΑΣΜΟΙ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# 100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ
# ΣΕΙΣΜΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# COOKING
# VITA
Greek Economy to Grow in 2025, 2026, Morgan Stanley Projects
English edition 22 Μαΐου 2025 | 08:59

Greek Economy to Grow in 2025, 2026, Morgan Stanley Projects

Net exports are expected to have a negative impact on growth, while private consumption is also projected to lose momentum in both years.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Μακροζωία: Προβλέψτε την σε 90 δευτερόλεπτα

Μακροζωία: Προβλέψτε την σε 90 δευτερόλεπτα

Spotlight

The Greek economy is set to experience two more years of strong economic growth, according to Morgan Stanley, with the American-based multinational investment bank forecasting a GDP expansion of 2.2% in 2025—a slight deceleration of just 10 basis points compared to 2024.

For 2026, Morgan Stanley projects a notable slowdown in the Greek economy, when growth is predicted to ease to 1.8%. Investments are assessed as the main driver of economic activity, supported by the ongoing implementation of the EU Recovery and Resilience Fund and a rise in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

Net exports are expected to have a negative impact on growth, while private consumption is also projected to lose momentum in both years.

Morgan Stanley highlights that the country’s jobless rate has fallen to its lowest level since 2009, reaching 9% in March 2025, estimating this downward trend will continue, as strong economic performance helps further reduce labor market slack.

Inflation in Greece has declined, with Morgan Stanley projecting it will fall to 2.1% in 2025, down from 2.7% in 2024. However, the easing of inflation is not expected to be uniform across all categories. Notably, rent inflation continues to rise sharply, reaching 10.5%, significantly higher than the 2.9% recorded in the Eurozone.

Notably, roughly 35% of Greek households are renters. According to the most recent available data from 2015 on household spending by income level, lower-income households allocate at least 22% of their disposable income to rent. A steep rise in rental costs could therefore significantly strain the disposable income of poorer households and potentially jeopardize real consumption.

Source: tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines
Business
ΔΕΠΑ Εμπορίας: «Κοιλάδα» για data center φέρνει η επένδυση στο CCGT στη Λάρισα

ΔΕΠΑ Εμπορίας: «Κοιλάδα» για data center φέρνει η επένδυση στο CCGT στη Λάρισα

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Μακροζωία: Προβλέψτε την σε 90 δευτερόλεπτα

Μακροζωία: Προβλέψτε την σε 90 δευτερόλεπτα

Υδρογόνο
ΔΕΗ – Motor Oil: «Πλώρη» για την πρώτη μονάδα υδρογόνου στο Αμύνταιο

ΔΕΗ – Motor Oil: «Πλώρη» για την πρώτη μονάδα υδρογόνου στο Αμύνταιο

inWellness
inTown
English edition
Red Towers 
English edition 21.05.25

Red Towers 

Panagiotis Fasoulas and Argiris Kambouris. Two towering players who left their mark on Olympiacos and Greek basketball as a whole

Σύνταξη
Greek Agri Subsidy HQ Raided by EU Prosecutors, Police Over Large-Scale Fraud Allegations
English edition 20.05.25

Greek Agri Subsidy HQ Raided by EU Prosecutors, Police Over Large-Scale Fraud Allegations

Internal affairs officers of the police department, in the presence of EU prosecutors, conducted a spot raid at the headquarters of the Greek Payment Authority of Common Agricultural Policy (C.A.P.) Aid Schemes (OPEKEPE) in Athens on Monday after allegations of fraud involving agricultural subsidies. Two prosecutors of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) were also present during […]

Σύνταξη
Dušan Bajević – the Reformer
English edition 20.05.25

Dušan Bajević – the Reformer

The man who broke the "curse" and brought the Reds back to the road of success with foresight and an obsession with discipline

Σύνταξη
inStream
Κρήτη: Κλειστά τα φαράγγια της Σαμαριάς και της Ίμπρου μετά τον σεισμό των 6,1 Ρίχτερ
Προληπτικά 22.05.25

Έκλεισαν τα φαράγγια της Σαμαριάς και της Ίμπρου μετά τον σεισμό των 6,1 Ρίχτερ

Στο φαράγγι της Σαμαριάς στην Κρήτη θα είναι κλειστές και οι δύο είσοδοι, ανακοίνωσε ο ΟΦΥΠΕΚΑ - Η απόφαση ελήφθη προκειμένου να είναι ασφαλείς οι επισκέπτες, αναφέρει ο Δήμος Σφακίων

Σύνταξη
Πέντε λόγοι που δεν πρέπει να ποντάρει ο Τραμπ στο Κίεβο
Ρωσική ανάλυση 22.05.25

Πέντε λόγοι που δεν πρέπει να ποντάρει ο Τραμπ στο Κίεβο

Ρωσική ανάλυση εξηγεί γιατί πρέπει η Ουάσιγκτον να εγκαταλείψει το Κίεβο και να προχωρήσει σε πολυεπίπεδη συνεργασία με τη Μόσχα. Άραγε επιβεβαιώνονται οι πέντε λόγοι που παραθέτονται;

Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
«Η ηλεκτρική διασύνδεση Ελλάδας-Κύπρου-Ισραήλ θα γίνει με όρους οι οποίοι δεν θα κλονίσουν την ασφάλειά μας»
Διπλωματική πηγή 22.05.25

«Η ηλεκτρική διασύνδεση Ελλάδας-Κύπρου-Ισραήλ θα γίνει με όρους οι οποίοι δεν θα κλονίσουν την ασφάλειά μας»

Αναφορικά με τη συζήτηση στην ΕΕ για αναστολή σχέσεων με το Ισραήλ, η διπλωματική πηγή σημείωσε ότι «αυτή τη στιγμή η διάρρηξη των σχέσεων δεν θα ωφελήσει» - «Τώρα είναι η ώρα να χτίζουμε γέφυρες»

Σύνταξη
Ρωσία: Διπλωμάτης λέει ότι ο Ζελένσκι δεν μπορεί να υπογράψει το μνημόνιο στο οποίο αναφέρθηκε ο Πούτιν
Αιχμηρή τοποθέτηση 22.05.25

Ρώσος διπλωμάτης λέει ότι ο Ζελένσκι δεν μπορεί να υπογράψει το μνημόνιο στο οποίο αναφέρθηκε ο Πούτιν

Ο Μαξίμ Μουσίχιν, διευθυντής του νομικού τμήματος του ρωσικού υπουργείου Εξωτερικών, αμφισβητεί τη δικαιοδοσία του Βολοντίμιρ Ζελένσκι να υπογράψει οποιαδήποτε συμφωνία

Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
Το Άμπου Ντάμπι γίνεται… Ελλάδα: Πόσους οπαδούς του Ολυμπιακού και του Παναθηναϊκού περιμένουν στα Εμιράτα
Euroleague 22.05.25

Το Άμπου Ντάμπι γίνεται… Ελλάδα: Πόσους οπαδούς του Ολυμπιακού και του Παναθηναϊκού περιμένουν στα Εμιράτα

Το Άμπου Ντάμπι «ντύνεται» σε ελληνικά χρώματα, καθώς αναμένονται χιλιάδες οπαδοί του Ολυμπιακού και του Παναθηναϊκού για το Final Four – Όλα τα δεδομένα για τον κόσμο που θα βρεθεί στην «Etihad Arena»

Σύνταξη
Λάρισα: Στον ανακριτή σήμερα ο 50χρονος για την κακοποίηση των δύο ανηλίκων – Τι λέει η γιατρός
Τρεις κατηγορούμενοι 22.05.25

Στον ανακριτή σήμερα ο 50χρονος για την κακοποίηση των δύο ανηλίκων στη Λάρισα - Τι λέει η γιατρός

Μια 28χρονη ειδικευόμενη γιατρός ήταν εκείνη που έσωσε με την επιμονή της τα δύο αδελφάκια στη Λάρισα - «Ρώτησα το κοριτσάκι εάν αυτά στο χεράκι της τα έκανε ο μπαμπάς και μου είπε ναι»

Σύνταξη
Όσοι Τόλμησαν: Ο Γιώργος Γεράρδος αφηγείται ένα συναρπαστικό επιχειρηματικό «ταξίδι» με σημείο εκκίνησης την οδό Στουρνάρη
Τα Νέα της Αγοράς 22.05.25

Όσοι Τόλμησαν: Ο Γιώργος Γεράρδος αφηγείται ένα συναρπαστικό επιχειρηματικό «ταξίδι» με σημείο εκκίνησης την οδό Στουρνάρη

Η εκπομπή «Όσοι Τόλμησαν» του ONE CHANNEL έκανε πρεμιέρα με παρουσιάστρια την Αναστασία Παρετζόγλου και καλεσμένο τον ιδρυτή και πρόεδρο της Πλαίσιο Computers.

Σύνταξη
Νικς – Πέισερς 135-138: Η Ιντιάνα «γύρισε» από το -17, ο Χαλιμπάρτον το έστειλε στην παράταση και έκαναν το 1-0 στη σειρά με τους Νικς
Μπάσκετ 22.05.25

Νικς – Πέισερς 135-138: Η Ιντιάνα «γύρισε» από το -17, ο Χαλιμπάρτον το έστειλε στην παράταση και έκαναν το 1-0 στη σειρά με τους Νικς

Με «θρίλερ» ξεκίνησαν οι τελικοί της Ανατολής στο ΝΒΑ, αφού οι Πέισερς βρίσκονταν στο -14 στα τελευταία τέσσερα λεπτά του ματς, αλλά έκαναν την ανατροπή κόντρα στους Νικς και το 1-0 στη σειρά, με τον Ταϊρίς Χαλιμπάρτον να στέλνει το ματς στην παράταση και να σταματά στους 31 πόντους.

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Το μήνυμα Μερτς, η αντίδραση Μητσοτάκη, τα σενάρια για Viva Wallet, νέα ρουμανική καθυστέρηση για Cosmote, το εσωτερικό email στη Eurobank, ο στόχος Μιτζάλη

Το μήνυμα Μερτς, η αντίδραση Μητσοτάκη, τα σενάρια για Viva Wallet, νέα ρουμανική καθυστέρηση για Cosmote, το εσωτερικό email στη Eurobank, ο στόχος Μιτζάλη

Οι τελευταίες στιγμές μιας οικογένειας στην Πομπηία – Νέα έρευνα

Οι τελευταίες στιγμές μιας οικογένειας στην Πομπηία – Νέα έρευνα

Γλυπτά του Παρθενώνα: Αντιδράσεις για το «δανεισμό» – Η μόνιμη επιστροφή δε βρίσκεται στα σκαριά

Γλυπτά του Παρθενώνα: Αντιδράσεις για το «δανεισμό» – Η μόνιμη επιστροφή δε βρίσκεται στα σκαριά

Επιθανάτια εμπειρία: Πώς αντιδράει ο εγκέφαλος;

Επιθανάτια εμπειρία: Πώς αντιδράει ο εγκέφαλος;

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Ακρωτηριασμένες γυναίκες της Ουκρανίας ποζάρουν στο Playboy με περηφάνια και δύναμη

Ακρωτηριασμένες γυναίκες της Ουκρανίας ποζάρουν στο Playboy με περηφάνια και δύναμη

Το θρεπτικό λαχανικό που προστατεύει το έντερο από βλάβες

Το θρεπτικό λαχανικό που προστατεύει το έντερο από βλάβες

Έμβρυα: Τι ρόλο παίζει στην ανάπτυξή τους η φωνή της μαμάς;

Έμβρυα: Τι ρόλο παίζει στην ανάπτυξή τους η φωνή της μαμάς;

Έρχεται το τέλος στην ανάληψη μετρητών με κάρτα στα ΑΤΜ

Έρχεται το τέλος στην ανάληψη μετρητών με κάρτα στα ΑΤΜ

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Πέμπτη 22 Μαϊου 2025
Απόρρητο