The Greek Summer is Shaping up to be ‘Hot’ for Airbnb

Bookings for the summer months (June, July and August) show that the tourist season will be favorable across much of Europe, including in Greece.

Eighteen of the continent’s 20 leading markets show demand up by 10 % or more year-on-year, and in several cases much higher. Greece registers roughly a 22 % increase in demand, while the strongest performers include Poland (+37 % YoY), the Czech Republic (+30 %), Norway (+27 %), Belgium and Germany (both +24 %).

Conversely, several Northern European countries are slightly behind: Finland (+8 %), Denmark (+9 %), the United Kingdom and Ireland (+10 %), Hungary (+12 %).

Despite ongoing economic and political uncertainty, early indicators point to a robust summer. Rising booking volumes, strong domestic travel and easing inflation suggest travel demand will remain resilient across most of the continent, AirDNA notes.

Available listings reached 3.6 million (+7.1 % YoY), nights booked 36.6 million (+27.4 %), the average daily rate (ADR) rose 4.2 % to €150, and average occupancy climbed 18 % to 59 % despite the larger supply.

Finally, revenue per available night (RevPAR) increased by 23 % to €88.

Germany and Denmark saw occupancy rise by 30 % and revenue jump by +55 % and +49 % respectively.

Norway, despite a more moderate occupancy gain, led revenue growth at +68.5 %, driven by a 10.1 % increase in ADR and a 27.1 % expansion in available listings. Greece and Switzerland also converted small occupancy rises into higher revenues, indicating that ADR played a greater role in those markets.