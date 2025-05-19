Δευτέρα 19 Μαϊου 2025
19.05.2025
Μεγάλη φωτιά σε δασική έκταση στη Ριτσώνα
Σημαντική είδηση:
19.05.2025
Ανακοινώθηκαν τα αποτελέσματα εισαγωγής στα Πρότυπα Σχολεία
Σημαντική είδηση:
19.05.2025
Ήχησε το 112 για τη φωτιά στο Μαρκόπουλο - «Κλείστε πόρτες και παράθυρα»
The Greek Summer is Shaping up to be ‘Hot’ for Airbnb
English edition 19 Μαΐου 2025

The Greek Summer is Shaping up to be ‘Hot’ for Airbnb

Strong demand is evident in short-term rentals (Airbnb-type accommodation) for this summer season, according to AirDNA data.

Bookings for the summer months (June, July and August) show that the tourist season will be favorable across much of Europe, including in Greece.

Eighteen of the continent’s 20 leading markets show demand up by 10 % or more year-on-year, and in several cases much higher. Greece registers roughly a 22 % increase in demand, while the strongest performers include Poland (+37 % YoY), the Czech Republic (+30 %), Norway (+27 %), Belgium and Germany (both +24 %).

Conversely, several Northern European countries are slightly behind: Finland (+8 %), Denmark (+9 %), the United Kingdom and Ireland (+10 %), Hungary (+12 %).

Despite ongoing economic and political uncertainty, early indicators point to a robust summer. Rising booking volumes, strong domestic travel and easing inflation suggest travel demand will remain resilient across most of the continent, AirDNA notes.

Available listings reached 3.6 million (+7.1 % YoY), nights booked 36.6 million (+27.4 %), the average daily rate (ADR) rose 4.2 % to €150, and average occupancy climbed 18 % to 59 % despite the larger supply.

Finally, revenue per available night (RevPAR) increased by 23 % to €88.

Germany and Denmark saw occupancy rise by 30 % and revenue jump by +55 % and +49 % respectively.

Norway, despite a more moderate occupancy gain, led revenue growth at +68.5 %, driven by a 10.1 % increase in ADR and a 27.1 % expansion in available listings. Greece and Switzerland also converted small occupancy rises into higher revenues, indicating that ADR played a greater role in those markets.

Looking Down From the Heights
English edition 19.05.25

Looking Down From the Heights

A trio of supersonic ‘football MIGs’ flew into Piraeus for the 1990-91 season – Yet the incomparable threesome of Protasov, Savichev and Lytovchenko only came away with one Cup, in 1992. Nevertheless…

Σύνταξη
Alekos Alexandris – The ‘Hitman’
English edition 19.05.25

Alekos Alexandris – The ‘Hitman’

Playing in a position where mistakes aren’t an option, he endured, excelled and became a point of reference for an entire era

Σύνταξη
A Summer Furnace: Athens Metro Struggles with Heat, Overcrowding
English edition 17.05.25

A Summer Furnace: Athens Metro Struggles with Heat, Overcrowding

Currently, around 800,000 people use Athens’ fixed-track transit daily. In 2024, ridership increased by 8% compared to 2023, and 25% compared to 2022, a clear sign that Athenians are returning to public transit following the pandemic

Σύνταξη
Επίκαιρες ερωτήσεις προς τον πρωθυπουργό για την οικονομία και την Ομάδα Αλήθεια επανακατέθεσε ο Φάμελλος
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 19.05.25

Δύο επίκαιρες ερωτήσεις προς τον πρωθυπουργό για την οικονομία και την Ομάδα Αλήθεια επανακατέθεσε ο Φάμελλος

«Ο πρωθυπουργός αρνείται επίμονα να προσέλθει για να απαντήσει στον ελληνικό λαό. Όμως οφείλει να τοποθετηθεί, να αναλάβει τις ευθύνες του και να λογοδοτήσει για τις επιλογές του», αναφέρει σε η ανακοίνωση του ο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ-ΠΣ.

Σύνταξη
Σύνοδος Κορυφής: Ιστορική συμφωνία ανάμεσα σε Βρετανία και ΕΕ εννέα χρόνια μετά το Brexit
Σύνοδος Κορυφής 19.05.25

Ιστορική συμφωνία Βρετανίας - ΕΕ στη Σύνοδο Κορυφής του Λονδίνου, εννέα χρόνια μετά το Brexit

«Αυτό είναι ένα νέο κεφάλαιο στη συνεργασία μας» υπογράμμισε η πρόεδρος της Κομισιόν, Ούρσουλα φον ντερ Λάιεν, στην κοινή συνέντευξη Τύπου - Τι προβλέπει η νέα συμφωνία, τι πέτυχε η Βρετανία

Τζούλη Καλημέρη
Η κλιματική αλλαγή έφερε ιστορικούς καύσωνες στην Κεντρική Ασία – Ρεκόρ υψηλών θερμοκρασιών
Τον Μάιο 19.05.25

Η κλιματική αλλαγή έφερε ιστορικούς καύσωνες στην Κεντρική Ασία - Ρεκόρ υψηλών θερμοκρασιών

Η Κεντρική Ασία είναι ιδιαίτερα ευάλωτη στην κλιματική αλλαγή - Τα τελευταία 30 χρόνια, η θερμοκρασία έχει αυξηθεί κατά 1,5°C, δύο φορές περισσότερο από τον παγκόσμιο μέσο όρο σύμφωνα με το ΔΝΤ

Σύνταξη
Σε κλίμα συγκίνησης η εκδήλωση τιμής και μνήμης για τα 106 χρόνια από τη Γενοκτονία των 353.000 Ελλήνων του Πόντου
Τελετή 19.05.25

Σε κλίμα συγκίνησης η εκδήλωση τιμής και μνήμης για τα 106 χρόνια από τη Γενοκτονία των 353.000 Ελλήνων του Πόντου

Συμβολική φωταγώγηση του Μνημείου Γενοκτονίας «Πυρρίχιο Πέταγμα» στην πλατεία Αλεξάνδρας σε κόκκινο χρώμα προς τιμήν των θυμάτων του Ποντιακού Ελληνισμού.

Σύνταξη
Η Κλαυδία, η Μαρίνα και οι γενοκτονίες
Πολιτική 19.05.25

Η Κλαυδία, η Μαρίνα και οι γενοκτονίες

Η, για ορισμένους δημοσιολογούντες, «σεμνή» Κλαυδία και η «προκλητική» Μαρίνα. Το πανηγύρι της Γιουροβίζιον αποτέλεσε την αφορμή για στελέχη της κυβέρνησης να βγάλουν προς τα έξω τα πιο συντηρητικά ένστικτά τους.

Αναστασία Γιάμαλη
Αναστασία Γιάμαλη
