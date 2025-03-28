Παρασκευή 28 Μαρτίου 2025
28.03.2025 | 14:11
Φορολοταρία: Έγινε η κλήρωση – Δείτε αν κερδίσατε έως και 50.000 ευρώ
Piraeus: Former Tobacco Factory to Become Vibrant Mixed-Use Hub
English edition 28 Μαρτίου 2025 | 09:59

Piraeus: Former Tobacco Factory to Become Vibrant Mixed-Use Hub

The development will feature 408 fully furnished apartments ranging from 44 to 69 square meters, including open-plan studios and one- or two-bedroom apartments.

The former Keranis tobacco factory at the entrance of the city of Piraeus, which has stood empty for two decades, is set to undergo a major transformation into a mixed-use complex, with residential spaces taking center stage. The project, spearheaded by the Canadian Mercan Group, will also include retail stores, dining establishments, and office spaces.

According to Mercan Group’s official announcements, the project has already entered the commercialization phase. The residential units will be marketed under the Golden Visa scheme, with prices starting at 250,000 euros, allowing investors to take advantage of recent legislative changes.

Under the revised Golden Visa regulations, the minimum investment threshold of 250,000 euros remains applicable to industrial buildings converted into residential spaces, provided they have not been in industrial use for the past five years and the conversion is completed before the visa application.

A Modern Urban Hub

As outlined on the Mercan Greece website, the Piraeus tobacco factory transformation will feature 408 fully furnished apartments ranging from 44 to 69 square meters, including open-plan studios and one- or two-bedroom apartments. The complex will also host retail stores, cafés, restaurants, and a rooftop garden on the seventh floor, offering panoramic city views.

Additionally, the building will include a gym and a recreational area featuring an outdoor courtyard designed for relaxation, social interaction, and networking. Office spaces will be located on the lower floors. The entire complex will span 29,900 square meters, with the aim of creating a vibrant urban experience.

The former tobacco factory was previously considered as a potential site for relocating Piraeus’ court facilities. However, the contract was ultimately awarded to Dimand, which is now developing the new Piraeus Courthouse at the “Daskalakis” property.

Source: Tovima.com

Ακίνητα
Ακίνητα: Τέσσερις στους 10 ιδιοκτήτες στην Ελλάδα κατέχουν 2η κατοικία – Στο 64% η ιδιοκατοίκηση

Ακίνητα: Τέσσερις στους 10 ιδιοκτήτες στην Ελλάδα κατέχουν 2η κατοικία – Στο 64% η ιδιοκατοίκηση

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Συγκρατούν και σήμερα οι τράπεζες, βαρίδια Πειραιώς και Alpha Bank

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Συγκρατούν και σήμερα οι τράπεζες, βαρίδια Πειραιώς και Alpha Bank

Τάκης Βεντίκος: Ο πατριάρχης του κουλουάρ
Σπορ 28.03.25

Τάκης Βεντίκος: Ο πατριάρχης του κουλουάρ

Ο άνθρωπος που αφιέρωσε όλη του τη ζωή στον Δαφνοστεφανωμένο Εφηβο, που μόχθησε για να επανιδρύσει από το μηδέν το τμήμα στίβου του Ολυμπιακού και ευτύχησε να το δει κυρίαρχο

Σύνταξη
Γιάννης Φουντούλης: «Αιώνιος» αρχηγός
Σπορ 28.03.25

Γιάννης Φουντούλης: «Αιώνιος» αρχηγός

Ο εμβληματικός «περιφερειακός» ήταν προορισμένος να τιμήσει τον Ολυμπιακό και να γράψει με χρυσά γράμματα το όνομά του στην ιστορία του συλλόγου. Σαν εκπλήρωση μιας προφητείας

Σύνταξη
English edition
Takis Ventikos: the ‘Patriarch’ of Track & Field
English edition 28.03.25

Takis Ventikos: the ‘Patriarch’ of Track & Field

Ventikos dedicated his whole life to the laurel-crowned youth, as he re-established Olympiacos’ athletics department from scratch in 1953 and saw it achieve dominance over the following decades

Σύνταξη
Ioannis Fountoulis, the ‘eternal captain’
English edition 28.03.25

Ioannis Fountoulis, the ‘eternal captain’

The iconic water polo player was destined to honor Olympiacos and write his own name in “gold letters” in the club’s history, like the fulfillment of a prophecy

Σύνταξη
The Spanoudakis Brothers – Travelers from a Bygone Era
English edition 27.03.25

The Spanoudakis Brothers – Travelers from a Bygone Era

Two beardless youths who avoided death by the skin of their teeth and fled to Piraeus to escape hardship and hunger were destined to write a golden chapter in the glorious history of Olympiacos basketball

Σύνταξη
Gerorgios Bartzokas: A change and a dream
English edition 27.03.25

Gerorgios Bartzokas: A change and a dream

He conquered Europe, only to experience the darkest moment of his career a few months later. He recovered, though, bringing with him an unmatched fighting spirit that would feed into a milestone team for European basketball, one that would win title after title for Olympiacos.

Σύνταξη
Chevron Eyes New Offshore Blocks South of Crete
English edition 27.03.25

Chevron Eyes New Offshore Blocks South of Crete

This development follows Chevron’s recent interest in an offshore area south of the Peloponnese, a move that was reaffirmed today and has already been approved by the ministry.

Σύνταξη
The Many Images of Savvas Theodoridis
English edition 26.03.25

The Many Images of Savvas Theodoridis

The iconic goalkeeper was not an Olympiacos man, he was the Club’s ‘living soul’. From his playing time to a tireless presence in its top management, practically every moment of his life was dedicated to the team

Σύνταξη
Στουρνάρας για 13ο-14ο μισθό στο Δημόσιο: «Θα στερήσεις λεφτά από τους φτωχούς»
Οικονομικές Ειδήσεις 28.03.25

«Οχι» από Στουρνάρα για 13ο-14ο μισθό στο Δημόσιο: «Θα στερήσεις λεφτά από τους φτωχούς»

Τι είπε ο διοικητής της Τράπεζας της Ελλάδος, Γιάννης Στουρνάρας για τους μισθούς και τα σενάρια για πιθανή επιστροφή του 13ου και 14ου μισθού στο Δημόσιο Τομέα

Σύνταξη
28 Μαρτίου 1971: Η ημέρα που η Παρισινή Κομμούνα ανακηρύσσεται ως η πρώτη εργατική επαναστατική κυβέρνηση
Stories 28.03.25

28 Μαρτίου 1971: Η ημέρα που η Παρισινή Κομμούνα ανακηρύσσεται ως η πρώτη εργατική επαναστατική κυβέρνηση

Το ημερολόγιο έγραφε 28 Μαρτίου όταν η Παρισινή Κομμούνα με το πρόεδρο τον φυλακισμένο Λουί Ωγκύστ Μπλανκί παίρνει σάρκα και οστά που έμελλε να πνιγούν στο αίμα 72 μέρες αργότερα.

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Θεσσαλονίκη: Άνοιξε το Γενί Τζαμί για τους μουσουλμάνους τις τελευταίες μέρες του Ραμαζανιού
Στη Θεσσαλονίκη 28.03.25

Άνοιξε το Γενί Τζαμί για τους μουσουλμάνους τις τελευταίες μέρες του Ραμαζανιού

«Με τη λήξη της νηστείας ακολουθεί, την Κυριακή, η χαρά και η γιορτή», τόνισε ιμάμης Μοχάμεντ Ελζαχαμπι - Οι ώρες και οι μέρες που θα είναι ανοιχτό το Γενί Τζαμί στη Θεσσαλονίκη

Σύνταξη
Σεισμός στη Μιανμάρ: Φόβοι για εκατοντάδες νεκρούς – 80 οι αγνοούμενοι στην Μπανγκόκ
Τεράστια καταστροφή 28.03.25

Φόβοι για εκατοντάδες νεκρούς από τον σεισμό στη Μιανμάρ - Τουλάχιστον 80 αγνοούμενοι στην Μπανγκόκ

Διασώστης έκανε λόγο στο BBC για εκατόμβη νεκρών στον σεισμό της Μιανμάρ - Τους 80 έφτασαν οι αγνοούμενοι εργάτες στην οικοδομή που κατέρρευσε στην Μπανγκόκ

Σύνταξη
Απίστευτο σκηνικό στο Μπαρτσελόνα – Οσασούνα: Ο διαιτητής φάνηκε να πανηγυρίζει το χαμένο πέναλτι του Όλμο (vid)
Ποδόσφαιρο 28.03.25

Απίστευτο σκηνικό στο Μπαρτσελόνα – Οσασούνα: Ο διαιτητής φάνηκε να πανηγυρίζει το χαμένο πέναλτι του Όλμο (vid)

Σάλο προκάλεσε στην Ισπανία, ο διαιτητής του Μπαρτσελόνα – Οσασούνα, καθώς σε βίντεο που κυκλοφορεί φαίνεται σαν να πανηγυρίζει το χαμένο πέναλτι του Ντάνι Όλμο.

Σύνταξη
Τζέφρι Ρας – Ένας σπαρταριστός, ευλύγιστος, κομψός, μυώδης θεός στη σοφίτα του
Ξεχωριστός 28.03.25

Τζέφρι Ρας - Ένας σπαρταριστός, ευλύγιστος, κομψός, μυώδης θεός στη σοφίτα του

Ο οσκαρικός Τζέφρι Ρας απαντά στις ερωτήσεις των αναγνωστών του Guardian σχετικά με τον ρόλο του Πίτερ Σέλερς και του Μαρκήσιου ντε Σαντ, την πόλη του, την Τούμπουμπα, και το νέο του θρίλερ, The Rule of Jenny Pen.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Τα ματσαρίσματα στο ΧΑ, οι front runners σε Metlen, ΤΙΤΑΝ, οι «20» του ΣΕΒ, οι ισραηλινοί κολοσσοί στην Αθήνα, οι «Ιάπωνες» της Aktor

Τα ματσαρίσματα στο ΧΑ, οι front runners σε Metlen, ΤΙΤΑΝ, οι «20» του ΣΕΒ, οι ισραηλινοί κολοσσοί στην Αθήνα, οι «Ιάπωνες» της Aktor

Τα δύο κλειδιά της επενδυτικής βαθμίδας από Moody’s

Τα δύο κλειδιά της επενδυτικής βαθμίδας από Moody’s

Ζητείται τεχνοκράτης

Ζητείται τεχνοκράτης

Κυβερνοεπίθεση στα συστήματα της ΕΕΤΑΑ

Κυβερνοεπίθεση στα συστήματα της ΕΕΤΑΑ

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Ο σκύλος- θεραπευτής

Ο σκύλος- θεραπευτής

Εσείς φοράτε Μαρτάκι; Δεν θα σας προστατεύσει από τον ήλιο αν κάνετε αυτό το λάθος…

Εσείς φοράτε Μαρτάκι; Δεν θα σας προστατεύσει από τον ήλιο αν κάνετε αυτό το λάθος…

Ένα, δύο ή περισσότερα παιδιά; Τι ευνοεί περισσότερο την ψυχική υγεία;

Ένα, δύο ή περισσότερα παιδιά; Τι ευνοεί περισσότερο την ψυχική υγεία;

Χάρης Τζωρτζάκης: «Η λογοκρισία έχει ριζώσει στην ελληνική κοινωνία»

Χάρης Τζωρτζάκης: «Η λογοκρισία έχει ριζώσει στην ελληνική κοινωνία»

