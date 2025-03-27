Πέμπτη 27 Μαρτίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Βιβλίο
«Αστική ζούγκλα»: εκεί όπου το δάσος συναντά την πόλη
Σημαντική είδηση
27.03.2025 | 13:00
Βυθίστηκε τουριστικό υποβρύχιο – Έξι νεκροί και πολλοί τραυματίες
Σημαντική είδηση
27.03.2025 | 11:35
Φωτιά σε κτίριο στον Πειραιά – Στο σημείο ισχυρές δυνάμεις της πυροσβεστικής
# ΕΚΡΕΜ ΙΜΑΜΟΓΛΟΥ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# 100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ
# ΝΤΟΝΑΛΝΤ ΤΡΑΜΠ
# ΕΡΝΤΟΓΑΝ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΚΛΙΜΑΤΙΚΗ ΚΡΙΣΗ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΕΝΔΟΟΙΚΟΓΕΝΕΙΑΚΗ ΒΙΑ
# COOKING
# VITA
Chevron Eyes New Offshore Blocks South of Crete
English edition 27 Μαρτίου 2025 | 08:05

Chevron Eyes New Offshore Blocks South of Crete

This development follows Chevron’s recent interest in an offshore area south of the Peloponnese, a move that was reaffirmed today and has already been approved by the ministry.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Πρωινό φως ή καφές: Ποιο είναι το καλύτερο ελιξίριο ενέργειας;

Πρωινό φως ή καφές: Ποιο είναι το καλύτερο ελιξίριο ενέργειας;

Spotlight

Chevron, the second-largest privately owned American energy company globally, has expressed interest in acquiring exploration rights for hydrocarbon deposits for two additional offshore blocks in Greece, located south of Crete, announced the Greek Ministry of Environment and Energy on Wednesday, March 26.

According to an announcement the areas in question are the “South Crete I” and “South Crete II” blocks. Notably, the first of these blocks borders the concession held by ExxonMobil and HELLENiQ ENERGY.

The Ministry has officially accepted Chevron’s expression of interest and will soon issue a formal decision confirming this acceptance. Additionally, the government will determine the precise coordinates of the areas, define the contract type, and initiate an international tender process.

This development follows Chevron’s recent interest in an offshore area south of the Peloponnese, a move that was reaffirmed today and has already been approved by the ministry.

With this latest expansion, Greece is set to enter the global energy market with four new offshore areas available for concession: Block A2, South Peloponnese, South Crete I, and South Crete II—covering a combined area of 47,000 square kilometers.

This effectively doubles the country’s active offshore exploration acreage, increasing the chances of discovering commercially viable hydrocarbon reserves.

Chevron, a U.S.-based oil and gas giant with a strong presence in the Eastern Mediterranean, is already conducting exploration activities in Egypt, Israel, and Cyprus. The newly targeted areas in Greece are adjacent to concessions where ExxonMobil is actively operating, further consolidating the region’s strategic significance.

The acceptance of Chevron’s bid highlights Greece’s potential as a key player in the global energy market, signaling that the country possesses critical natural energy resources. Moreover, it reaffirms Greece’s position as an attractive investment destination, earning the trust of some of the world’s largest energy corporations.

Source: Tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines
Επιχειρήσεις
Ευάγγελος Μυτιληναίος: Μετά το γάλλιο επενδύει και σε σκάνδιο και γερμάνιο

Ευάγγελος Μυτιληναίος: Μετά το γάλλιο επενδύει και σε σκάνδιο και γερμάνιο

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr

Πρωινό φως ή καφές: Ποιο είναι το καλύτερο ελιξίριο ενέργειας;

Πρωινό φως ή καφές: Ποιο είναι το καλύτερο ελιξίριο ενέργειας;

Επιχειρήσεις
Σάμι Φάις: Η είσοδός μας στο ΧΑ σηματοδοτεί μια νέα αρχή προσδοκιών για τον όμιλό μας

Σάμι Φάις: Η είσοδός μας στο ΧΑ σηματοδοτεί μια νέα αρχή προσδοκιών για τον όμιλό μας

100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ
ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ

ΠΡΟΣΩΠΑ & ΙΣΤΟΡΙΕΣ
Αδελφοί Σπανουδάκη: Ταξιδιώτες μιας άλλης εποχής
Σπορ 27.03.25

Αδελφοί Σπανουδάκη: Ταξιδιώτες μιας άλλης εποχής

Δύο αμούστακα παιδιά, που γλίτωσαν από του χάρου τα δόντια και για να επιβιώσουν από την κακουχία και την πείνα ήρθαν στον Πειραιά, έμελλε να αποτελέσουν ένα από τα σημαντικότερα κεφάλαια στην ένδοξη ιστορία του μπασκετικού Ολυμπιακού

Σύνταξη
Γιώργος Μπαρτζώκας: Η αλλαγή και το όνειρο
Σπορ 27.03.25

Γιώργος Μπαρτζώκας: Η αλλαγή και το όνειρο

Κατέκτησε την κορυφή της Ευρώπης, για να γνωρίσει μερικούς μήνες αργότερα την πιο σκοτεινή στιγμή της καριέρας του. Επέστρεψε και έφερε τίτλους και μια απαράμιλλη αγωνιστική νοοτροπία, δημιουργώντας μια ομάδα-ορόσημο για το ευρωπαϊκό μπάσκετ

Σύνταξη
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΟ ΑΦΙΕΡΩΜΑ
ΧΟΡΗΓΟΙ
inTown
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
The Spanoudakis Brothers – Travelers from a Bygone Era
English edition 27.03.25

The Spanoudakis Brothers – Travelers from a Bygone Era

Two beardless youths who avoided death by the skin of their teeth and fled to Piraeus to escape hardship and hunger were destined to write a golden chapter in the glorious history of Olympiacos basketball

Σύνταξη
Gerorgios Bartzokas: A change and a dream
English edition 27.03.25

Gerorgios Bartzokas: A change and a dream

He conquered Europe, only to experience the darkest moment of his career a few months later. He recovered, though, bringing with him an unmatched fighting spirit that would feed into a milestone team for European basketball, one that would win title after title for Olympiacos.

Σύνταξη
The Many Images of Savvas Theodoridis
English edition 26.03.25

The Many Images of Savvas Theodoridis

The iconic goalkeeper was not an Olympiacos man, he was the Club’s ‘living soul’. From his playing time to a tireless presence in its top management, practically every moment of his life was dedicated to the team

Σύνταξη
Greece to Raise Minimum Wage to €880 in April
English edition 24.03.25

Greece to Raise Minimum Wage to €880 in April

The new gross monthly minimum wage is expected to rise by 5% to 6%, reaching approximately €880, in a country where almost half of employees make less than €1,000 per month.

Σύνταξη
Manolo flies, Manolo soars
English edition 24.03.25

Manolo flies, Manolo soars

An Olympic champion and a silver medalist at the recent World Indoor Championship at just 26 years old, Emmanouil Karalis is much more than just an athlete that reaches for the sky.

Σύνταξη
inStream
Live streaming: Η κλήρωση του Eurobasket 2025 με την Εθνική Ελλάδος να μαθαίνει τους αντιπάλους της
Μπάσκετ 27.03.25

Live streaming: Η κλήρωση του Eurobasket 2025 με την Εθνική Ελλάδος να μαθαίνει τους αντιπάλους της

Δείτε σε live streaming την κλήρωση του Eurobasket 2025 (27/8-14/9), με την Εθνική Ελλάδος να βρίσκεται στο 2ο γκρουπ δυναμικότητας και να μαθαίνει τους αντιπάλους της. Τηλεοπτική μετάδοση από Novasports Start.

Σύνταξη
Ουκρανία: Μόσχα και Κίεβο αλληλοκατηγορούνται για παραβίαση της συμφωνίας μη επιθέσεων σε ενεργειακές υποδομές
Νέες δηλώσεις 27.03.25

Μόσχα και Κίεβο αλληλοκατηγορούνται για παραβίαση της συμφωνίας μη επιθέσεων σε ενεργειακές υποδομές

Η Ουκρανία ανησυχεί για τις ρωσικές στρατιωτικές επιχειρήσεις κοντά στην περιοχή Σούμι - Επίσκεψη του αρχηγού των ουκρανικών ενόπλων δυνάμεων στην περιοχή

Σύνταξη
Σπανούλης: «Ο Σλούκας όταν ήταν πίσω μου δεν έδειχνε ποιος πραγματικά είναι, αλλά έβλεπες πως ήταν κάτι ιδιαίτερο»
Euroleague 27.03.25

Σπανούλης: «Ο Σλούκας όταν ήταν πίσω μου δεν έδειχνε ποιος πραγματικά είναι, αλλά έβλεπες πως ήταν κάτι ιδιαίτερο»

Ο Βασίλης Σπανούλης μίλησε για τον Κώστα Σλούκα και τον αποθέωσε τόσο για την περίοδο που ήταν συμπαίκτες, όσο και στην περιόδο που αγωνίζεται στον Παναθηναϊκό.

Σύνταξη
Ουκρανία: Η διατήρηση των κυρώσεων κατά της Ρωσίας είναι απαραίτητη, λέει ο πρόεδρος του Ευρωπαϊκού Συμβουλίου
Η ανάρτηση 27.03.25

Η διατήρηση των κυρώσεων κατά της Ρωσίας είναι απαραίτητη, λέει ο πρόεδρος του Ευρωπαϊκού Συμβουλίου

Η Ρωσία έχει ζητήσει την άρση κυρώσεων για να ξεκινήσει η θαλάσσια εκεχειρία στην Ουκρανία - Ο Αντόνιο Κόστα του Ευρωπαϊκού Συμβουλίου τάχθηκε ενάντια σε αυτόν τον όρο

Σύνταξη
Βγαίνουν μια δεκαετία, έχουν 25 χρόνια διαφορά – Το «παντοτινό ραντεβού» της Κρις Τζένερ
Δίδυμο 27.03.25

Βγαίνουν μια δεκαετία, έχουν 25 χρόνια διαφορά – Το «παντοτινό ραντεβού» της Κρις Τζένερ

Η Κρις Τζένερ λέει ότι ο Κόρεϊ Γκαμπλ είναι «το παντοτινό μου ραντεβού» καθώς μιλάει για τη δεκαετή σχέση τους –κάτι που δε συνηθίζει συχνά. Η 69χρονη momager βγαίνει με τον 44χρονο από το 2014

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Τα ματσαρίσματα στο ΧΑ, οι front runners σε Metlen, ΤΙΤΑΝ, οι «20» του ΣΕΒ, οι ισραηλινοί κολοσσοί στην Αθήνα, οι «Ιάπωνες» της Aktor

Τα ματσαρίσματα στο ΧΑ, οι front runners σε Metlen, ΤΙΤΑΝ, οι «20» του ΣΕΒ, οι ισραηλινοί κολοσσοί στην Αθήνα, οι «Ιάπωνες» της Aktor

Τα δύο κλειδιά της επενδυτικής βαθμίδας από Moody’s

Τα δύο κλειδιά της επενδυτικής βαθμίδας από Moody’s

Ζητείται τεχνοκράτης

Ζητείται τεχνοκράτης

Κυβερνοεπίθεση στα συστήματα της ΕΕΤΑΑ

Κυβερνοεπίθεση στα συστήματα της ΕΕΤΑΑ

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Ο σκύλος- θεραπευτής

Ο σκύλος- θεραπευτής

Εσείς φοράτε Μαρτάκι; Δεν θα σας προστατεύσει από τον ήλιο αν κάνετε αυτό το λάθος…

Εσείς φοράτε Μαρτάκι; Δεν θα σας προστατεύσει από τον ήλιο αν κάνετε αυτό το λάθος…

Ένα, δύο ή περισσότερα παιδιά; Τι ευνοεί περισσότερο την ψυχική υγεία;

Ένα, δύο ή περισσότερα παιδιά; Τι ευνοεί περισσότερο την ψυχική υγεία;

Χάρης Τζωρτζάκης: «Η λογοκρισία έχει ριζώσει στην ελληνική κοινωνία»

Χάρης Τζωρτζάκης: «Η λογοκρισία έχει ριζώσει στην ελληνική κοινωνία»

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Πέμπτη 27 Μαρτίου 2025
Απόρρητο