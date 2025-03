Τρίτο 24ωρο κράτησης του Ιμάμογλου με νέες διαδηλώσεις στην Τουρκία

English edition

ELSTAT: Arrivals and Overnight Stays Up 3.6%, 2.7%, Respectively in Jan.

According to data from the relevant survey, tourist arrivals at accommodations in January 2025 reached 742,865, while overnight stays totaled 1,656,673. This represents an increase of 3.6% in arrivals and 2.7% in overnight stays compared to the same month in 2024