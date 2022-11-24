Receiving more than 175,000 votes, Greece was named the “Favorite Cruise Destination” at the British “Wave Awards” for the second year in a row.

This year’s awards ceremony of the leading international institution for maritime tourism and the cruise industry took place on 16 November 2022 at the Pan Pacific Hotel in London.

The Wave Awards have been presented for the past five years after voting by the public, industry professionals and specialist marine tourism editors. They are organized by the company Real Response Media, which owns the magazines “World of Cruising” and “Cruise Trade News”, with which the UK & Ireland Hellenic Tourism Organization Service has traditionally cooperated in recent years.

World of Cruising has 300,000 subscribers across all its platforms and 20,000 followers on social media, with 150,000 unique visitors visiting its website each month, while its fortnightly newsletter and emails are sent to 80,000 subscribers. Accordingly, “Cruise Trade News” has 54,500 registrations on all its platforms, 4,500 followers on social media and 30,000 unique visitors per month on its website, while more than 10,000 recipients receive the regular newsletters.

Greece prefered by Brits

Meanwhile, Greece remains firmly in the UK public’s top choice for summer (short-haul) air holidays, according to research into international tourism trends 2023 by the Association of British Travel Agents (ABTA).

The research was presented during a conference on “Travel Trends”, organized by ABTA on November 17 in the British capital and attended by the head of the UK & Ireland EOT Service, Eleni Skarvelis.

The conference focused on the impact of the current economic situation and consumer behavior on travel as well as travel trends for 2023. Topics covered included sustainability trends in tourism, post-pandemic travel marketing, digital trends , online behaviors and technological developments, as well as the travel preferences of Generation Z, which is an important case study in the tourism industry.