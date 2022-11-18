DEPA Commercial is advancing the strengthening of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) distribution network with the aim of meeting the needs of consumers in remote areas of Greece and making it available on the market as a motor fuel for sea and road transport, with the supply of three tanker transport and refueling vehicles LNG (LNG Semi-trailer).

The LNG Semi-trailers – two of which were acquired with co-financing from the European development program Connecting Europe within the framework of the “SuperGreen” action suitable for serving the needs of transporting liquefied natural gas cargoes, will supply ships using LNG as propulsion fuel, vehicle refueling stations and remote industrial consumers.

Enlargement

Utilizing cutting-edge Small Scale LNG technology, DEPA Commecial essentially expands the natural gas network within the country and enhances its further penetration into the country’s energy mix, as a transitional fuel.

The development of technologies such as Small Scale LNG is part of DEPA Commercial‘s business plan, which foresees the utilization of LNG for the supply of large industrial customers as well as remote areas that are far from the distribution networks, as well as the expansion of the use of liquefied natural gas in shipping and road transport.

Action “SuperGreen” 2017-EL-TM-0048-W in which DEPA Commercial participates, received co-financing from the European program Connecting Europe, with the aim of implementing the EU policy for the development of alternative fuel infrastructure.