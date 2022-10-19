The latest eyebrow-raising development in a case of systematic sexual exploitation and abuse of a 12-year-old girl in central Athens came on Wednesday evening, with media reports pointing to evidence of a police officer extensively “chatting” with the victim.

Hours after the initial press reports of the police officer’s involvement, Citizens Protection Minister Takis Theodorakakos took to Twitter to announce that a disciplinary probe focusing on the former will begin immediately. The probe aims to ascertain whether the law enforcement officer had physical contact with the victim.

Other press reports on Wednesday revealed that authorities are currently investigating “dozens” of men who allegedly paid to have sex with a pre-pubescent minor. Five suspects have already been jailed on felony prostitution charges, including the minor’s 37-year-old mother