Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his satisfaction on Tuesday with the proposals presented by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to deal with the acute energy crisis now faced by Europe.

Taking to Twitter, Mitsotakis’ post read:

“I welcome the comprehensive package proposed by the President of the European Commission (Ursula) von der Leyen and especially the inclusion of two proposals Greece has long called for: a price correction mechanism at TTF and circuit breakers in energy derivative markets,” was the message posted on the Greek prime minister’s verified Twitter account.