Greece’s investment potential received yet another “bullish” fillip from Fairfax Financial Holdings chairman and CEO Prem Watsa on Monday, who in addressing the Toronto Economic Forum underlined that the east Mediterranean country is “still, and by far, the best European country to invest in.”

The two-day forum began on Monday, and was organized by the Delphi Economic Forum, in partnership with the Hellenic Initiative Canada and in association with the Canada-Greece Chamber of Commerce and the Hellenic-Canadian Board of Trade.

Watsa, whose investment firm has invested in ATHEX-listed Greek lender Eurobank and Eurolife Insurance group, as well as holding a majority stake in Grivalia Properties, went even further, saying the country had “the best government in Europe, because it follows business-friendly policies that can create jobs”.