The National Public Health Organisation today announced 65 COVID-related deaths and 37,676 newly confirmed infections (a daily increase of 2.6 percent), of which 93 were detected at points of entry into the country, in the last 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic 1.49mn COVID cases have been confirmed in Greece (50 percent men).

With the deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Greece is 21,328, and 95 percent had an underlying medical condition and/or were age 70 or older.

Of the infections confirmed over the last seven days, 524 are believed to be linked to travel abroad, while 1,814 have been traced to a prior case.

.Intubated patients, hospital admissions

The number of patients currently intubated is 634 (59 percent men), with a median age of 64-years-old, and 80 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 86 percent are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated, while 14 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, 3,820 COVID patients have been released from ICUs.

There was a 14.7 percent drop (522) in the number of daily hospital admissions, with the daily average number of admissions over the last seven days was also 522.

The median age of patients with newly confirmed infections was 36-years-old, while the median age of those who died was 78-years-old.