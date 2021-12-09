The National Committee on COVID-19 today announced 81 deaths and 5,523 newly confirmed infections in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, there are 708 intubated COVID-19 patients in ICUs

Since the start of the pandemic 18,982 people have died of COVID-19 in Greece. About 95 percent had underlying medical conditions and/or were age 70 or over.

Of the newly confirmed infections, two were detected at points of entry into the country.

There are currently 989,814 confirmed cases (a daily increase of 0.6 percent) of which 50.5 percent are men.

Of new infections confirmed over the last seven days, 90 are believed to be linked to travel abroad, and 2,650 have been traced to a previously confirmed case.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

The median age of the 708 intubated patients (61 percent men) is 64-years-old, and 80 percent of them have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 80.65 percent are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 19.3 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, 3,588 COVID-19 patients have been released from ICUs.

As for hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients, there were 429 in the last 24 hours (daily decrease of 4.45 percent). For the last seven days, the average number of admissions daily was 424 patients.

The median age of patients with newly confirmed infections is 38-years-old, and the median age of those who died was 78-years-old.