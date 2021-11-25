The National Public Health Organisation (EODY) has announced that there have been 78 deaths from COVID-19 and 6,565 newly confirmed infections in the last 24 hours, while there are 621 intubated patients.

Of the newly confirmed infections (a daily rise of 0.7 percent), eight were detected at points of entry into the country.

EODY has recorded 908,222 infections since the beginning of the pandemic (50.6 percent men).

With the 78 deaths in the last 24 hours, 17,693 people have died of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, and 95 percent of them had an underlying medical condition and/or were age 70 or older.

Of the new infections recorded in the last seven days, 96 are believed to be linked to travel abroad, while 2,412 have been linked to a previously confirmed case.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are 621 intubated patients (59 percent men), with a median age of 65. Of these, 80.7 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Of patients who are intubated, 81 percent are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated, and 19 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, 3,474 patients have been released from ICUs.

The number of daily COVID-19 hospital admissions is steadily rising – 511 admissions in the last 24 hours (a daily increase of 4.3 percent). For the last seven days, the average number of daily hospital admissions was 447 patients, with a median age of 38, while the median age of those who died was 78

Testing data (rapid and self-tests)

From 1 January, 2021, until today, labs that conduct COVID-19 testing and systematically report all tests, 7.4mn samples have been examined, while 27mn Rapid Ag tests have been processed by Health Units and EODY contingents. The average number of tests over the last seven days is 375,249 random samples.

As for self-tests, the results of 55.4mn have been recorded, while 3.2mn people returned for a repeat test.

On 24 November, in 163 actions of EODY’s mobile units (KOMY), 26,930 Rapid Ag tests were administered, 3.39 percent of which were positive.