Συναγερμός έχει σημάνει στις Αρχές στην Ινδιανάπολη των ΗΠΑ μετά από πυροβολισμούς σε εγκαταστάσεις της FedEx.

Οι πρώτες πληροφορίες κάνουν λόγο για «πολλά θύματα», ωστόσο δεν έχουν επιβεβαιωθεί από κάποια επίσημη πηγή.

Οι αρχές έχουν αποκλείσει τμήμα ενός αυτοκινητόδρομου, με αυτόπτες μάρτυρες να μιλούν για πολλά άτομα που έχουν δεχτεί πυροβολισμούς.

Σε εξέλιξη βρίσκεται μεγάλη αστυνομική επιχείρηση.

