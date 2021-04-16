Συναγερμός έχει σημάνει στις Αρχές στην Ινδιανάπολη των ΗΠΑ μετά από πυροβολισμούς σε εγκαταστάσεις της FedEx.

Οι πρώτες πληροφορίες κάνουν λόγο για «πολλά θύματα», ωστόσο δεν έχουν επιβεβαιωθεί από κάποια επίσημη πηγή.

Οι αρχές έχουν αποκλείσει τμήμα ενός αυτοκινητόδρομου, με αυτόπτες μάρτυρες να μιλούν για πολλά άτομα που έχουν δεχτεί πυροβολισμούς.

Σε εξέλιξη βρίσκεται μεγάλη αστυνομική επιχείρηση.

⚠🇺🇸#URGENT: Reports of several people shot at Indianapolis FedEx facility#Indianapolis l #IN

Police & EMS personnel are responding to a FedEx facility where reports say 8 people have been shot. The shooter has not been detained and may still be shooting.

More details shortly! pic.twitter.com/UzJwc8P8I1

— Intel Point ALERTS (@IntelPointAlert) April 16, 2021