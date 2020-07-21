Editorial To Vima: Democracy requires transparency and accountability
The sordid revelations about an attempt to cover up officials’ responsibility for the July, 2018, Mati wildfire that claimed 102 lives have stunned public opinion and offend both the memory of the dead.
The sordid revelations about an attempt to cover up officials’ responsibility for the July, 2018, Mati wildfire that claimed 102 lives have stunned public opinion and offend both the memory of the dead and their families and friends.
The cynical manner in which state functionaries conducted the investigation and orchestrated a cover-up of a national tragedy in which dozens of people died is a disgrace for democracy and the rule of law.
The judiciary will have to judge who ordered this cover-up, but there are huge political responsibilities that burden the government of former PM Alexis Tsipras.
Given the fact that state services for which he was responsible proved incapable of averting the tragedy the government had a duty to conduct a full and thorough probe and sack those responsible.
These revelations come straight on the heels of other murky affairs that demonstrate an establishmentarian approach to governance.
From the moment SYRIZA came to power in January, 2015, government members treated the state as booty.
Using the putative moral advantage of the first ever left-wing government as a vehicle, state mechanisms on the sidelines were unhindered in displaying contempt for democratic institutions and rules.
The separation of powers was sorely tested and one minister said publicly that SYRIZA had to “put some people in jail” in order to secure re-election.
A libertine and arbitrary environment cultivated the idea that power can be wielded unchecked and without accountability. Some believed they had the right to act in this manner because their alleged left-wing ideology made them more equal than the rest.
About a month ago on the occasion of other revelations about the former government we wrote in an editorial that it is impossible for the former PM to shirk his responsibilities.
He has a duty to shed light on this dark side of democracy and directly assume the political responsibility for his choices. He must assist in fully exposing the truth about the outrageous charges regarding events during his term in office.
Mr. Tsipras can no longer hide behind feeble explanations and sophistry.
.
[
Editorial Ta Nea: Shoestrings
At the Koumoundourou Square headquarters of main opposition Syriza they appear to be barricading themselves behind invisible enemies and maintain falsely that they are ideologically and politically under siege.
Hagia Sophia, Turkey, Russia and the West
It is Mr. Erdogan’s commercial and military strategic alliance with Russia through which the Turkish leader has heaped scorn and contempt on Washington and NATO.
Βγήκαν στο φως 18.000.000 «κρυμμένα» τετραγωνικά μέτρα
FBI seeking suspect in slaying of federal judge’s son at their home
An FBI official said on Monday morning there were no further updates on the investigation.
Αναζητούνται 2 δισ. ευρώ για τη διαχείριση των σκουπιδιών
Britain signs deals with Pfizer, BioNTech, Valneva for COVID-19 vaccines
Britain has signed deals to secure 90 million doses of two possible COVID-19 vaccines from the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech alliance and French group Valneva, the business ministry said on Monday. It said Britain had secured 30 million doses of the experimental BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine, and a deal in principle for 60 million doses of the […]
Πέντε στερεότυπα για τους μπαμπάδες που δεν ισχύουν
Editorial Ta Nea: Time
Fragile societies such as Greece’s which remained standing after the first coronavirus wave must now shield themselves against an onslaught of recession and unemployment.
Το Εξοικονομώ κατ' Οίκον αλλάζει όνομα και βγαίνει στον «αέρα» - Οι νέες εργασίες «μπόνους»
Editorial Ta Nea: Shoestrings
At the Koumoundourou Square headquarters of main opposition Syriza they appear to be barricading themselves behind invisible enemies and maintain falsely that they are ideologically and politically under siege.
Hagia Sophia, Turkey, Russia and the West
It is Mr. Erdogan’s commercial and military strategic alliance with Russia through which the Turkish leader has heaped scorn and contempt on Washington and NATO.
Establishment of the «Miltiadis Marinakis» Chair for Modern Greek Language and Culture at Ohio State University
The establishment of the «Miltiadis Marinakis» Chair for Modern Greek Language and Culture at Ohio State University was announced - with Evangelos Marinakis as lead donor, an impressive fundraising organized by the Greek Diaspora society “Ohio Hellenic Paideia” managed to save the Department of Modern Greek Studies
FBI seeking suspect in slaying of federal judge’s son at their home
An FBI official said on Monday morning there were no further updates on the investigation.
EU parliament to block recovery deal if it falls short of demands
"If these conditions are not sufficiently met, the European parliament will not give its consent."
Britain signs deals with Pfizer, BioNTech, Valneva for COVID-19 vaccines
Britain has signed deals to secure 90 million doses of two possible COVID-19 vaccines from the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech alliance and French group Valneva, the business ministry said on Monday. It said Britain had secured 30 million doses of the experimental BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine, and a deal in principle for 60 million doses of the […]
Lights of hope: From Olympiacos Piraeus to the World
We are creating a spectacular show in the G. Karaiskakis stadium.
Editorial Ta Nea: Time
Fragile societies such as Greece’s which remained standing after the first coronavirus wave must now shield themselves against an onslaught of recession and unemployment.
Editorial To Vima: An unnecessary risk
Those who expected that participants in the festivities would follow health guidelines were out of touch with reality. Such events are inextricably linked to crowds, dancing, and bodily contact.
Editorial To Vima: Our signal, our message, our values
A host of political shifts and the emergence of a number of populist parties and authoritarian leaderships all over the world create bastions that dispute media credibility, especially that of traditional news outlets.