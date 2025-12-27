Σάββατο 27 Δεκεμβρίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
# ΥΠΟΚΛΟΠΕΣ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΑΓΡΟΤΕΣ
# ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
# ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗΣ
# ΤΣΙΠΡΑΣ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΔΗΜΟΣΚΟΠΗΣΗ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# ΓΑΖΑ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
Germany Warns Citizens Traveling to Turkey Over Security Risks
English edition 27 Δεκεμβρίου 2025 | 13:22

Germany Warns Citizens Traveling to Turkey Over Security Risks

Berlin has urged heightened caution for travelers to Turkey around the New Year, citing an elevated risk of terrorist attacks and advising against non-essential travel to border regions and crowded public areas

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Σύνδρομο ευερέθιστου έντερου: Γιατί «χτυπά» πιο συχνά τις γυναίκες;

Σύνδρομο ευερέθιστου έντερου: Γιατί «χτυπά» πιο συχνά τις γυναίκες;

Spotlight

Germany’s Foreign Ministry has issued a travel advisory urging its citizens to exercise “particular caution” when visiting Turkey, especially during the period surrounding New Year’s celebrations, due to heightened security concerns.

In its guidance, the ministry warned of a persistent risk of terrorist attacks across the country, noting that the days leading up to New Year’s Eve are considered especially symbolic and therefore vulnerable. German authorities advised against non-essential travel to areas near Turkey’s borders with Iraq and Syria, including several southeastern provinces.

The advisory also recommends avoiding large gatherings, public squares, popular tourist sites, and areas close to government or military facilities. According to the Foreign Ministry, travelers should assume that the threat of terrorism exists nationwide and remain vigilant at all times.

The warning follows recent announcements by Turkish authorities that security forces had detained 115 suspected members of the Islamic State (ISIS). According to prosecutors in Istanbul, the suspects were allegedly planning attacks during the Christmas and New Year holiday period, with a particular focus on non-Muslim targets.

Turkish police reportedly acted on intelligence indicating imminent threats linked to the holiday season. The arrests were presented by authorities as part of broader efforts to prevent attacks and maintain public safety during the festive period.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Economy
Ελληνικές εξαγωγές: Το ταβάνι των 50 δισ. και η κρυφή δύναμη της Ασίας 

Ελληνικές εξαγωγές: Το ταβάνι των 50 δισ. και η κρυφή δύναμη της Ασίας 

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Σύνδρομο ευερέθιστου έντερου: Γιατί «χτυπά» πιο συχνά τις γυναίκες;

Σύνδρομο ευερέθιστου έντερου: Γιατί «χτυπά» πιο συχνά τις γυναίκες;

Business
Μόδα: Τα deals της αγοράς που άφησαν το στίγμα τους το 2025

Μόδα: Τα deals της αγοράς που άφησαν το στίγμα τους το 2025

inWellness
inTown
inTickets 25.12.25

«Toxic»: Ένας άντρας, μια γυναίκα, ένας θανατηφόρος ιός - Το ψυχολογικό θρίλερ έρχεται στο θέατρο Αργώ

Ο Γιώργος Αγγελίδης, μετά την επιτυχία της παράστασης «Αυτόματη Εστίαση», επιστρέφει με το «Toxic» - ένα ψυχολογικό θρίλερ που επιδιώκει να υπενθυμίσει πόσο αδιόρατα μπορεί να μεταμορφωθεί το οικείο σε απειλή.

Σύνταξη
English edition
Zelenskiy to Meet Trump in Florida for Ukraine Peace Talks
English edition 27.12.25

Zelenskiy to Meet Trump in Florida for Ukraine Peace Talks

The Ukrainian leader says key drafts on a peace framework and security guarantees are nearly complete, as territorial disputes and pressure on Russia top the agenda ahead of a potential breakthrough before the New Year

Σύνταξη
Christmas Home Decor Trends Defining the Festive Season
English edition 26.12.25

Christmas Home Decor Trends Defining the Festive Season

From nostalgic tradition and nature-inspired warmth to playful pastel sweets and theatrical glamour, these are the decorating styles shaping homes this Christmas—where comfort, personality, and atmosphere take center stage.

Σύνταξη
Greek Banks Set Holiday Schedule
English edition 24.12.25

Greek Banks Set Holiday Schedule

The final bank holiday of the festive season will be Tuesday 6 January, marking the Feast of Epiphany.

Σύνταξη
Greek Citizens Can Now Request Foreign Civil Registry Records Online
English edition 24.12.25

Greek Citizens Can Now Request Foreign Civil Registry Records Online

Reducing the need to visit registry offices or KEP centers in person, the new service allows Greeks to apply for birth, marriage, civil partnership, and death certificates for events that took place abroad and were registered with the Special Civil Registry before January 22, 2018

Σύνταξη
Athens Mourns Eirini Marinaki
English edition 18.12.25

Athens Mourns Eirini Marinaki

Eirini Marinaki, widow of Miltiadis Marinakis and mother of Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis, was laid to rest in Piraeus. Dignitaries, politicians, athletes, and citizens gathered to honor her lasting philanthropic and community contributions

Σύνταξη
TotalEnergies Sells 50% of Greek RES Stake
English edition 18.12.25

TotalEnergies Sells 50% of Greek RES Stake

TotalEnergies said it has completed the sale of a 50% stake in its Greek portfolio of wind and solar assets, with a combined capacity of 424 megawatts, to Asterion Industrial Partners.

Σύνταξη
Greece Battles Surge in Illegal Online Gambling: 11,000 Sites Blocked
English edition 17.12.25

Greece Battles Surge in Illegal Online Gambling: 11,000 Sites Blocked

Greek regulators warn of a booming underground gambling market worth up to €1.7 billion, unveiling new legislation, tougher enforcement powers, and advanced technology to protect minors, rein in illegal operators, and overhaul casino licensing

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
«Ψάχνεται» για Λαρεντζάκη ο ΠΑΟΚ
Μπάσκετ 27.12.25

«Ψάχνεται» για Λαρεντζάκη ο ΠΑΟΚ

Ο Γιαννούλης Λαρεντζάκης έχει ανανεώσει το συμβόλαιό του με τον Ολυμπιακό, ωστόσο ο ΠΑΟΚ που προσπαθεί να δυναμώσει το ρόστερ του φέρεται να είναι διατεθειμένος να κάνει κίνηση...

Σύνταξη
Αγρίνιο: Στο νοσοκομείο με κρανιοεγκεφαλικές κακώσεις 17χρονος που έπεσε θύμα ξυλοδαρμού από τέσσερις νεαρούς
Αγρίνιο 27.12.25

Στο νοσοκομείο με κρανιοεγκεφαλικές κακώσεις 17χρονος που έπεσε θύμα ξυλοδαρμού από τέσσερις νεαρούς

Ο ένας εκ των δραστών έχει ταυτοποιηθεί. Πρόκειται για νεαρό που έχει απασχολήσει τις αρχές και κατά το παρελθόν - Ο 17χρονος φέρεται να απειλήθηκε και με μαχαίρι

Σύνταξη
Νίκολα Γιόκιτς: O «Τζόκερ» δεν αστειεύεται αλλά… κάνει πλάκα σε όλο το NBA! (pics, vids)
On Field 27.12.25

Νίκολα Γιόκιτς: O «Τζόκερ» δεν αστειεύεται αλλά… κάνει πλάκα σε όλο το NBA! (pics, vids)

Ο Νίκολα Γιόκιτς είναι ο καλύτερος παίκτης μπάσκετ στον κόσμο, το παιχνίδι του παραμένει ασταμάτητο και όσα πέτυχε μέσα στο 2025 -στα 30 του πια- αποδεικνύουν του λόγου το αληθές.

Άκης Στρατόπουλος
Άκης Στρατόπουλος
Ήταν ο Zodiac Killer και ο δολοφόνος της Μαύρης Ντάλιας ο ίδιος άνθρωπος;
Νέα στοιχεία 27.12.25

Ήταν ο Zodiac Killer και ο δολοφόνος της Μαύρης Ντάλιας ο ίδιος άνθρωπος;

Ένας ερασιτέχνης ντετέκτιβ ισχυρίζεται ότι έχει λύσει δύο από τις πιο φρικιαστικές ανεξιχνίαστες υποθέσεις στην ιστορία: την δολοφονία της Μαύρης Ντάλιας και την ταυτότητα του Zodiac Killer

Σύνταξη
Η Νέα Αριστερά στο πλευρό των ηθοποιών – Το θέατρο δεν μπορεί και δεν πρέπει να λειτουργεί ως «fast food»
Επικαιρότητα 27.12.25

Η Νέα Αριστερά στο πλευρό των ηθοποιών – Το θέατρο δεν μπορεί και δεν πρέπει να λειτουργεί ως «fast food»

«Σε μια χώρα που αντιμετωπίζει τον πολιτισμό ως κόστος και μόνο, οι εργαζόμενοι στο θέατρο θυμίζουν ότι χωρίς εργασιακά δικαιώματα δεν υπάρχει πολιτισμός», τονίζει η Νέα Αριστερά

Σύνταξη
Βαρδούσια: Τα πρόσωπα της τραγωδίας – Ποιοι ήταν οι ορειβάτες που έχασαν τη ζωή τους από χιονοστιβάδα
Θλίψη 27.12.25

Τα πρόσωπα της τραγωδίας στα Βαρδούσια - Ποιοι ήταν οι ορειβάτες που έχασαν τη ζωή τους από χιονοστιβάδα

Τέσσερις άνθρωποι με ξεχωριστές ιστορίες, όνειρα και βαθιά αγάπη για τα βουνά, τη φύση και την ορειβασία - Μια αγάπη που τους ένωσε και τους κράτησε μαζί μέχρι την τελευταία τους στιγμή στα Βαρδούσια

Σύνταξη
Αναγνώριση της Σομαλιλάνδης: Οι Σεμπάμπ αντιδρούν στην ισραηλινή παρέμβαση εδαφών
Οικονομικές Ειδήσεις 27.12.25

Αναγνώριση της Σομαλιλάνδης: Οι Σεμπάμπ αντιδρούν στην ισραηλινή παρέμβαση εδαφών

Το Ισραήλ ανακοίνωσε χθες ότι αναγνωρίζει επισήμως ως ανεξάρτητο κράτος τη Σομαλιλάνδη, την αποσχισθείσα επαρχία τη Σομαλίας που μέχρι τώρα δεν αναγνωριζόταν από καμία άλλη χώρα του κόσμου.

Σύνταξη
Τα δεδομένα για το συμβόλαιο του Ταϊρίκ Τζόουνς στην Παρτιζάν (vids)
Euroleague 27.12.25

Τα δεδομένα για το συμβόλαιο του Ταϊρίκ Τζόουνς στην Παρτιζάν (vids)

Ο Ταϊρίκ Τζόουνς είναι στα… κάγκελα με την Παρτιζάν, η σχέση του με τον κόσμο της ομάδας είναι στα χειρότερα της και τα σενάρια για το μέλλον του δίνουν και παίρνουν – Ποια είναι τα δεδομένα για το συμβόλαιο του.

Σύνταξη
Κρήτη: Κινητοποίηση στο Ρέθυμνο από αγρότες και κτηνοτρόφους – Μοίρασαν κρεατόσουπα στους πολίτες
Agro-in 27.12.25

Κρήτη: Κινητοποίηση στο Ρέθυμνο από αγρότες και κτηνοτρόφους – Μοίρασαν κρεατόσουπα στους πολίτες

Αγρότες και κτηνοτρόφοι στο Ρέθυμνο, συνεχίζοντας τις κινητοποιήσεις τους, πραγματοποίησαν συγκέντρωση διαμαρτυρίας βράζοντας σε καζάνια κρέας, το οποίο μοίρασαν στον κόσμο

Σύνταξη
Αηδία κι απόλαυση – Το ελβετικό τυρί που μυρίζει σαν βρώμικη κάλτσα και λατρεύεται τις γιορτές
Γούστα είναι αυτά 27.12.25

Αηδία κι απόλαυση – Το ελβετικό τυρί που μυρίζει σαν βρώμικη κάλτσα και λατρεύεται τις γιορτές

«Θέλετε να δοκιμάσετε το τυρί που μυρίζει σαν τον ίδιο τον θάνατο; Μπείτε στην ουρά» γράφει σχετικό άρθρο στην Washington Post. Το Raclette, το δύσοσμο λιωμένο ελβετικό τυρί, προσβάλλει και ενθουσιάζει μια ολόκληρη νέα γενιά.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Πολλές ημερομηνίες, μία Πρωτοχρονιά – Πώς και πότε γιορτάζουν την αλλαγή του χρόνου ανά τον κόσμο
Κόσμος 27.12.25

Πολλές ημερομηνίες, μία Πρωτοχρονιά – Πώς και πότε γιορτάζουν την αλλαγή του χρόνου ανά τον κόσμο

Η Πρωτοχρονιά, αν και γιορτάζεται σε διαφορετικές ημερομηνίες και με ποικίλα έθιμα ανά τον κόσμο, αποτελεί παντού ένα ισχυρό σύμβολο ανανέωσης, απολογισμού και ελπίδας για το μέλλον

Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Προπονητής Μπράιτον για Κωστούλα: «Είμαι ικανοποιημένος με την εξέλιξή του»
Ποδόσφαιρο 27.12.25

Προπονητής Μπράιτον για Κωστούλα: «Είμαι ικανοποιημένος με την εξέλιξή του»

Νέα αποθέωση για τον Μπάμπη Κωστούλα από τον προπονητή του στη Μπράιτον, Φάμπιαν Χιρτσέλερ, με τον Γερμανό τεχνικό να εκθειάζει την πρόοδο του νεαρού φορ τους τελευταίους μήνες.

Σύνταξη
Νέα Υόρκη: Ακραία χιονοθύελλα «σαρώνει» την πόλη – Πάνω από 1.600 ακυρώσεις πτήσεων, προβλήματα στους δρόμους
Δύσκολες συνθήκες 27.12.25

Ακραία χιονοθύελλα «σαρώνει» τη Νέα Υόρκη - Πάνω από 1.600 ακυρώσεις πτήσεων, προβλήματα στους δρόμους

Οι μετεωρολόγοι προβλέπουν ότι η Νέα Υόρκη θα βιώσει τις πιο έντονες χιονοπτώσεις των τελευταίων τεσσάρων ετών, με ρυθμούς που σε ορισμένα σημεία φτάνουν τα 5 εκατοστά ανά ώρα

Σύνταξη
Ιταλία: Εννέα συλλήψεις για κεκαλυμμένη χρηματοδότηση της Χαμάς, ύψους άνω των 7 εκατ. ευρώ
Μέσω οργανώσεων 27.12.25

Εννέα συλλήψεις στην Ιταλία για κεκαλυμμένη χρηματοδότηση της Χαμάς, ύψους άνω των 7 εκατ. ευρώ

Τα χρήματα αποστέλλονταν στη Χαμάς μέσω οργανώσεων που δήλωσαν ότι δραστηριοποιούνται στην αποστολή βοήθειας στους αμάχους - Ο Μοχάμαντ Χανούν του Συνδέσμου Παλαιστινίων ανάμεσα στους συλληφθέντες

Σύνταξη
Αγρότες: Οι αποφάσεις κλιμάκωσης του μπλόκου της Νίκαιας – Σε απόπειρα διάσπασης επενδύει το Μαξίμου
Agro-in 27.12.25

Αγρότες: Οι αποφάσεις κλιμάκωσης του μπλόκου της Νίκαιας – Σε απόπειρα διάσπασης επενδύει το Μαξίμου

Αποφασισμένοι να κλιμακώσουν τον αγώνα είναι οι αγρότες. Τα επόμενα βήματά τους μέχρι την Πρωτοχρονιά όρισαν σε μαζική συνέλευση οι παραγωγοί του μπλόκου της Νίκαιας ενώ η κυβέρνηση επενδύει σε απόπειρα διάσπασης, με το αρμόδιο υπουργείο να ανακοινώνει ότι έλαβε φάκελο με... «τεκμηριωμένα αιτήματα» από Κορίνθιους

Παρασκευή Τσιβόλα
Παρασκευή Τσιβόλα
LIVE: Νότιγχαμ Φόρεστ – Μάντσεστερ Σίτι
Ποδόσφαιρο 27.12.25

LIVE: Νότιγχαμ Φόρεστ – Μάντσεστερ Σίτι

LIVE: Νότιγχαμ Φόρεστ – Μάντσεστερ Σίτι. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 14:30 την αναμέτρηση Νότιγχαμ Φόρεστ – Μάντσεστερ Σίτι για τη 18η αγωνιστική της Premier League. Τηλεοπτικά από Novasports Premier League.

Σύνταξη
Βαρδούσια: Σε εξέλιξη η ανάσυρση των ορειβατών από τα 2.000 μέτρα – Στο νοσοκομείο Ιτέας η πρώτη σορός
Τραγωδία στα Βαρδούσια 27.12.25

Σε εξέλιξη η ανάσυρση των ορειβατών από τα 2.000 μέτρα - Στο νοσοκομείο Ιτέας η πρώτη σορός

Η ανάσυρση των τεσσάρων σορών στα Βαρδούσια γίνεται με Super Puma - Σύμμαχος είναι ο καλός καιρός, που διευκολύνει το έργο των δυνάμεων - Στόχος η ολοκλήρωση της διαδικασίας πριν πέσει το σκοτάδι

Σύνταξη
Γιατί δεν έχει νόημα να φωνάζουμε στον σκύλο – Οι αρνητικές επιπτώσεις στον χαρακτήρα του
Καταστρεπτική συνήθεια 27.12.25

Πόσο ανούσιο είναι να φωνάζουμε στον σκύλο – Τι καταλαβαίνει και πόσο κακό του κάνουμε

Υπάρχουν αμέτρητες έρευνες που δείχνουν ότι, όταν τιμωρούμε τον σκύλο κατά την εκπαίδευσή του, τον «σημαδεύουμε» αρνητικά, όπως και την ψυχολογία του

Τζούλη Τούντα
Τζούλη Τούντα
Must Read
Τα credits των οίκων στην Πειραιώς, τι ετοιμάζει ο Μαζαράκης στην Εθνική Ασφαλιστική, «γράφει» νέα deals η Βρεττού, συνεχίζονται τα «παιχνίδια» με το καλώδιο

Τα credits των οίκων στην Πειραιώς, τι ετοιμάζει ο Μαζαράκης στην Εθνική Ασφαλιστική, «γράφει» νέα deals η Βρεττού, συνεχίζονται τα «παιχνίδια» με το καλώδιο

Κοινωνική κατοικία 2026: Ποιοι θα πάρουν διαμερίσματα, ποιοι επιδότηση και πώς θα αλλάξει η αγορά στέγης

Κοινωνική κατοικία 2026: Ποιοι θα πάρουν διαμερίσματα, ποιοι επιδότηση και πώς θα αλλάξει η αγορά στέγης

Η επανάσταση της Gen Z: Η νεολαία που «έβαλε φωτιά» στον πλανήτη το 2025

Η επανάσταση της Gen Z: Η νεολαία που «έβαλε φωτιά» στον πλανήτη το 2025

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Γυναικείον Καφενείον: Στην Καλλιθέα υπάρχει ένα μέρος που καμία δεν χρειάζεται να είναι μόνη

Γυναικείον Καφενείον: Στην Καλλιθέα υπάρχει ένα μέρος που καμία δεν χρειάζεται να είναι μόνη

Γκρίζα μαλλιά: Σημάδι ότι το σώμα προσπαθεί να αποφύγει έναν θανατηφόρο καρκίνο;

Γκρίζα μαλλιά: Σημάδι ότι το σώμα προσπαθεί να αποφύγει έναν θανατηφόρο καρκίνο;

Πώς η τεχνολογία διαμορφώνει την ανάπτυξη των παιδιών;

Πώς η τεχνολογία διαμορφώνει την ανάπτυξη των παιδιών;

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Σάββατο 27 Δεκεμβρίου 2025
Απόρρητο