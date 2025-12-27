Source: tovima.com
Germany Warns Citizens Traveling to Turkey Over Security Risks
Berlin has urged heightened caution for travelers to Turkey around the New Year, citing an elevated risk of terrorist attacks and advising against non-essential travel to border regions and crowded public areas
Germany’s Foreign Ministry has issued a travel advisory urging its citizens to exercise “particular caution” when visiting Turkey, especially during the period surrounding New Year’s celebrations, due to heightened security concerns.
In its guidance, the ministry warned of a persistent risk of terrorist attacks across the country, noting that the days leading up to New Year’s Eve are considered especially symbolic and therefore vulnerable. German authorities advised against non-essential travel to areas near Turkey’s borders with Iraq and Syria, including several southeastern provinces.
The advisory also recommends avoiding large gatherings, public squares, popular tourist sites, and areas close to government or military facilities. According to the Foreign Ministry, travelers should assume that the threat of terrorism exists nationwide and remain vigilant at all times.
The warning follows recent announcements by Turkish authorities that security forces had detained 115 suspected members of the Islamic State (ISIS). According to prosecutors in Istanbul, the suspects were allegedly planning attacks during the Christmas and New Year holiday period, with a particular focus on non-Muslim targets.
Turkish police reportedly acted on intelligence indicating imminent threats linked to the holiday season. The arrests were presented by authorities as part of broader efforts to prevent attacks and maintain public safety during the festive period.
